US Plans New Russia Export Controls, Sanctions on Key Industries

3
Alberto Nardelli and Jennifer Jacobs
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries a year after Vladimir Putin started his invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The measures will target Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and allies are also expected to turn their focus to preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions — and disrupt support Russia receives from third countries.

White House National Security Council spokespeople didn’t immediately comment.

US and European leaders are settling in for a conflict that may stretch far into the future, as Ukraine’s allies rush to deliver weaponry that would turn back intensified Russian attacks on the eastern and southern fronts — and enable a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the spring.

Read More: Russia’s War in Ukraine: Key Events and How It’s Unfolding

As part of the increased efforts, the European Union may force banks and other institutions to report sanctioned Russian assets they hold as part a new package of measures the bloc aims to also approve next week. EU sanctions require the backing of all member states.

The EU package includes proposals to also impose restrictions on Iranian entities seen to be providing Russia with drones and other military supplies, as well as extensive trade controls on other goods used by Russia’s military, including technologies, components, heavy vehicles, electronics, and rare-earths.

Group of Seven nations and the EU are also looking to step up their cooperation on enforcing sanctions. The aim is to increase pressure on companies that may be helping Russia skirt the impact of sanctions, tighten existing measures, increase diplomatic pressure on nations that may aid Moscow, as well as explore future measures and penalties to disrupt the flow of military supplies.

One year into Russia’s war in Ukraine and with several sets of sanction packages now approved, there will be a renewed focus on enforcement of existing restrictions, including compelling nations that haven’t adopted the measures as well as companies meant to implement the measures, one of the people said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel carries out airstrike in Damascus suburbs

    Israel carried out a rare strike in the heart of Damascus early on Sunday in what is thought to have been its deadliest attack on the Syrian capital in a decade-long campaign against Iran and its proxy forces.

  • U.S. Says Russia Will Be Held Accountable for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

    MARKO DJURICAVice President Kamala Harris ratcheted up the rhetoric against Russia in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, declaring that the country’s actions in Ukraine amount to “crimes against humanity”.Both criminals and “their superiors” will face justice, she said, according to an account of her remarks published by Politico. The U.S. government and its Western allies have supported the Ukrainian resistance since the early days of the war.“In the case of Russia’s action

  • Air Force’s Ihnat says Russians might escalate attacks to mark war anniversary

    Russian invading forces may launch a new assault or intensify their attacks at the frontline, but the Ukrainian army is ready for any possible scenario, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat said on 24 channel TV.

  • Brexit warning from Boris Johnson is 'not completely unhelpful', says Penny Mordaunt

    Boris Johnson’s warning over Brexit is “not completely unhelpful”, Penny Mordaunt has said.

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan discuss peace treaty in Munich

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, Reuters reports.

  • Airbus Says It Lacks Orders to Boost Output of Eurofighter Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s plans to ramp up production of its Eurofighter aircraft and other key weapons systems are being held back because governments aren’t committing to orders, the head of its defense unit said. Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be Comi

  • Blinken tells Chinese counterpart spy balloon incident 'must never happen again'

    During their first face-to-face meeting since the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he warned China's state councilor, Wang Yi, that the action was "unacceptable and must never happen again." In an interview just after their closed-door session ended, Blinken told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the two "had a very direct, very clear conversation about the Chinese surveillance balloon being sent over our territory in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law." The meeting with Chinese diplomats, which took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, appeared to come together in the 11th hour, with the secretary leaving his hotel to head for the venue after ostensibly retiring for the night.

  • Most of Ukraines territory has electricity, a very important result Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the restoration of electricity supply for the majority of Ukrainians is a very important result. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address Details: Zelenskyy noted that Saturday began with preventive power outages in some oblasts to protect [the power infrastructure - ed.

  • Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw. "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's "Face the Nation." Biden will visit Poland over Feb. 20-22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

  • Fact check: False claim that a 'massive death plume' is raining down hydrochloric acid in Ohio

    Environmental experts said that there is no "massive death plume" raining hydrochloric acid on Ohio residents following the Feb. 3 trail derailment.

  • Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough'

    No one in Godgift Inemesit’s family of eight is sure when they will eat each day — except for her three kids, two of whom have malaria. Like most Nigerians, the family's savings are trapped in the bank. A changeover to redesigned currency has plunged Africa's largest economy into crisis just ahead of a presidential election: There aren't enough new banknotes in a country reliant on cash.

  • 30,000 Wagner Group fighters have been killed or injured in Putin's invasion of Ukraine, says White House spokesman

    Russia's Wagner Group, considered to be Putin's de facto private army, recently released a video of the bodies of soldiers piled high.

  • Raven Banner Pulls ‘Trigger’ From the Philippines’ Richard Somes — EFM

    Action thriller “Trigger,” from writer-director Richard Somes (“We Will Not Die Tonight,” “Supremo”) has wrapped production and is beginning sales at the European Film Market. “Trigger” (aka “Topakk”) tells the story of a lonely security guard (played by Arjo Atayde) previously discharged from the military due to his post-traumatic stress disorder. He finds himself embroiled […]

  • Michigan State faces fears of opening classes after attack

    Michigan State University professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz is still haunted by what he witnessed last Monday night, when a gunman entered his classroom in Berkey Hall, killing two of his students in what he describes as “12 minutes of terror.” The gunman would shoot six more students during the rampage in two campus buildings. On Monday, Díaz-Muñoz and others are set to return to class.

  • Russia launches 16 missile strikes over past day General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 16 missile strikes on Ukraine, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Khmelnytskyi and the settlement of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: US lawmakers urged Biden to train F-16 pilots ‘today’

    US lawmakers urged president Joe Biden to train Ukrainians on how to operate F-16 fighter jets "today".

  • Is ‘SNL’ new tonight (February 18, 2023)? Host, musical guest details

    Is “SNL” new tonight (February 18, 2023)? NO. NBC’s late night sketch comedy series is taking a brief hiatus, but it has already announced its next three hosts and musical guests: Woody Harrelson and Jack White on February 25, Travis Kelce and Kelsea Ballerini on March 4, and Jenna Ortega and The 1975 on March […]

  • Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

    The Biden administration is scrambling to avert a diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlement activity this week at the United Nations that threatens to overshadow and perhaps derail what the U.S. hopes will be a solid five days of focus on condemning Russia’s war with Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made two emergency calls on Saturday from the Munich Security Conference, which he is attending in an as-yet unsuccessful bid to avoid or forestall such a showdown. Without giving details, the State Department said in nearly identical statements that Blinken had spoken to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Munich to “reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability.”

  • Florida's Kennedy Space Center dotted with animal habitats

    The space center and nearby Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge provide protected lands for endangered and threatened species. (NASA)

  • China may 'creep up to the line' of providing Putin with lethal aid as Biden cabinet members warn the country: Do not send support to Russia

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned a top China diplomat on Saturday against providing "material support" to Russia.