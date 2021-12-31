US pledges to help Ukraine shore up border with Russia, Belarus: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Aitken
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States has pledged to help Ukraine bolster its border security as tensions continue to escalate with Russia and Belarus.

The Ukrainian border service estimates that the project will cost around $20 million due to the purchase of video recording systems and drones, as well as personal protective equipment for border guards, Reuters reported.

And Stars and Stripes reported that the U.S. flew two Air Force spy planes over the country's eastern border this week ahead of a second conversation between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin – the first time any such flight has operated in Ukrainian airspace.

Satellite imagery released Nov. 8 showed Russia massing around 90,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, prompting movement among NATO allies to prepare for a possible invasion. That number rose to 100,000 within a week.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia would face "massive consequences" if it did carry out an invasion similar to 2014 seizure of Crimea.

BIDEN, PUTIN TO SPEAK BY PHONE THURSDAY, WEEKS AFTER VIDEO CALL

"I can just say that based on the past, we have real concerns about what we’re seeing in the present," Blinken explained. "And it would be a serious mistake for Russia to engage in a repeat of what it did in 2014."

Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of whipping up hysteria over the issue and creating tension through their own troop movements. He demanded NATO provide assurances that should the Ukraine join the organization, NATO will not establish "bases and strike weapons systems" in Ukraine to threaten Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part at a commemoration ceremony at a monument of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, activists who were killed during the anti-government protest the Euro Maidan revolution in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part at a commemoration ceremony at a monument of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, activists who were killed during the anti-government protest the Euro Maidan revolution in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"It presents an ultimate threat to Russia because the flight time of missile strikes will be reduced to seven to 10 minutes, and it's simply not enough time to react," former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, Rebekah Koffler, told Fox News.

And the heightened border security would strengthen Ukraine against issues with Belarus, which saw the Belarusian defense ministry on Dec. 5 summon the Ukrainian military attaché over possible "repeated violations" of Belarusian airspace.

RUSSIA SAYS ‘PLAN B’ FOR CERTIFICATION OF NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE IS NOT AN OPTION

"The military attaché was informed that the Ukrainian side is avoiding a dialogue to resolve disputes ... which is very worrying," the ministry said.

Experts have suspected coordination from Moscow as part of a strategy to increase tensions in the region and distract from Russian activities near Ukraine.

"These are manufactured events through strategic manipulation over a long period of time to create the conditions in which opportunities to make it even more unstable arise," Michael Ryan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, told Fox News. "And some of the tools have proven to be very effective because they do create such an emotional response in Europe — migration being one of them."

Some critics say Biden is paying too much attention to what happens overseas and not enough attention to the borders of his own country.

US, RUSSIA SET TO HOLD ‘STRATEGIC SECURITY’ TALKS IN JANUARY

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., said Americans should focus more on the southern border than the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"Instead of being the police force of the world, some people who want to say, 'Oh my goodness, well you know what, there's this terrible border crisis going on in Ukraine and Russia, Vladimir Putin, blah blah,'" Cawthorn said during his speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "I don't care. I really don't."

"I love Eastern Europe, I'm sure it's a great place, but until we get our own southern border secured, I don't give a damn about the border conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The State Department did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Kyle Morris and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to immediately release staff members of the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News who were arrested after a police raid that shut down the publication. "We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong's free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged," Blinken said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China. Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit organization, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national security investigation this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily tabloid.

  • England prepares for temporary omicron surge at hospitals

    England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.

  • President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on the phone as tension mounts over the situation on Ukraine’s border

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for nearly an hour amid growing concern over Moscow’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border. The two world leaders exchanged warnings, with President Biden telling Putin that the U.S. will act “decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine. CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for The Washington Post, Sean Sullivan, joins CBSN to discuss the high-stakes call.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell found GUILTY of five charges. What's next for OTHER alleged Epstein associates?

    Emily Jashinsky, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to a jury finding Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five charges related to child sex trafficking,

  • Colts vs. Raiders TV, radio, injuries, COVID, odds for NFL Week 17

    The Indianapolis Colts can clinch an AFC playoff berth with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 17 action.

  • Bear Necessities: Robert Quinn’s bounce-back season not a surprise to teammates, coaches

    No one saw Robert Quinn's bounce-back season coming. Well, except maybe his Bears teammates and coaches.

  • Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says U.S. CDC

    The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 travel health notice level for cruise ships to its highest warning level, citing reports of COVID-19 outbreaks on cruises. The health agency has investigated and still probing into COVID-19 cases on more than 90 ships.

  • Putin Warns of Collapse in Relations as Biden Threatens Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin held a near hourlong phone call Thursday over the escalating military crisis in Ukraine.

  • China's footballers banned from getting tattoos to 'set good example for society'

    China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and instructed national players to remove their existing body art in order to set “a good example for society”.

  • Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overtime

    U.S. airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff are reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season despite being lured with hefty financial incentives because of the growing fear of contracting COVID-19 and the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, three airline unions said. That reluctance, combined with bad weather and tight staffing at pandemic-battered airlines, led to massive flight cancellations over the past week, the unions said. The issues will likely result in more strain in the weeks ahead as the spread of the Omicron variant accelerates.

  • Blinken demands Hong Kong authorities free detained Stand News staff: "Journalism is not sedition"

    Hong Kong police announced Thursday they've formally charged two people with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," a day after a raid on Stand News' office that's been denounced by Secretary of State Tony Blinken.Why it matters: Hong Kong previously enjoyed freedoms that saw the city "flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture," Blinken said in a statement Wednesday evening. But these have been encroached on since China's government passed a draconian nation

  • Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

    Footballers playing in China's national team should remove any existing tattoos and are "strictly prohibited" from getting any new ones, the country's sports administration body has said.

  • Analysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage

    Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through a major Russian pipeline. The 33 billion cubic metre (bcm) Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which accounts for about one sixth of Russia's exports to Europe and Turkey, has been in reverse mode since Dec. 21, meaning gas is being shipped east from Germany to Poland. In Poland, which failed to conclude a new gas supply deal with Russia last year, some traders have already used their annual contracted volumes from Russian supplier Gazprom.

  • Thiel taps former Austrian chancellor as consultant despite criminal probe

    Thiel Capital, the investment firm started by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, has tapped former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to work there as a global strategist despite the fact that he is a part of a criminal probe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two Austrian news outlets.Kurz reportedly confirmed to two Austrian media outlets, Heute and Kronen Zeitung, that he would begin his new role in the first quarter of next year. Sources...

  • U.S. stock indexes trade mixed, S&P 500 struggles for direction on New Year’s Eve

    U.S. stock indexes are trading mixed Friday afternoon, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve.

  • Putin wishes Russians happier new year, hails their strength

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished Russians positive changes in the new year, hailing their solidarity and strength in the face of tough challenges like the coronavirus pandemic. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones, Putin said the nation of nearly 146 million has faced “colossal challenges but has learned to live in those harsh conditions and solve difficult tasks thanks to our solidarity.” “We have continued to battle the dangerous pandemic that has engulfed all continents and isn't retreating yet," Putin said.

  • Vikings’ Kirk Cousins goes to COVID list; what it means for Eagles

    Kirk Cousins is out for Sunday night's game, which could help the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • In the Final Days of 2021, a $133 Million Bel Air Deal Goes Down

    Looks like the list of biggest 2021 real estate deals needs updating. On December 22nd, a big Bel Air property quietly transferred for a whopping $133 million, tax records now reveal. The place was never officially on the market, though it had been privately shopped around to qualified parties. At this point, the buyer remains […]

  • Premier League games will stay on Peacock as NBC Sports Network shuts down

    Much of NBC Sports' programming is moving to USA Network.

  • Progressives warn inaction on student debt could hurt Democrats in midterms

    While the Biden administration has once again extended the pause on student loan repayments, some progressives have said that unless more is done, it could cost Democrats in the midterms in 2022. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is sounding the alarm over potentially losing voters and subsequent races if the campaign promise of canceling student loan debt goes unfulfilled by the Biden-Harris administration. Before the pause was extended, several prominent Democrats voiced their concerns about payments starting again and how it could cost them the midterms.