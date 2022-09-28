US poised to provide $1.1 billion more in aid to Ukraine

FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021. U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory, after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Lawmakers particularly pointed to the precision weapons and rocket systems that the U.S. and Western nations have provided to Ukraine as key to the dramatic shift in momentum, including the precision-guided HIMARS. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will provide an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, with funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops, according to U.S. officials.

The latest package is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts to purchase weapons and equipment. And it brings the total of U.S. aid to Ukraine to nearly $17 billion since the Biden administration took office. Officials provided details of the package on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been made public.

The aid announcement, expected later Wednesday, comes as Russia moves to annex parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine that held Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on living under Moscow's rule. The votes, denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged, underscore that Russia's long-term goal remains taking control of Ukraine.

Since the funding is for contracts for weapons and equipment, it is aimed at helping Ukraine secure its longer-term defense needs. It could take a year or two for Ukraine to get the systems. The U.S. has used Pentagon drawdown authority to provide weapons more immediately, and another announcement for that Defense Department aid is expected early next week.

The package includes funding for 18 of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and ammunition for them, and 12 Titan systems, which are used to counter drones. Officials have said the HIMARS and other similar systems were key to Ukraine's battle successes in recent weeks. And the Russians have been using Iranian-made drones to target Ukrainian forces, underscoring the need for more systems to counter that threat.

Also in the package is funding for about 300 vehicles, dozens of trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, a variety of radars, communications and surveillance equipment, and other gear for soldiers. It also will include funding for equipment to detect explosives and for maintenance and training.

The war, now in its seventh month, has shifted to a new phase, as Russia tries to rebound from recent combat losses and use the votes to politically solidify the gains it had made in the four occupied regions in the south and east.

Pro-Russia officials in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions said Wednesday they would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to incorporate their provinces into Russia. It wasn’t immediately clear how the administrative process would unfold.

Recommended Stories

  • UN says Russia abuses prisoners in Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces and their armed affiliates have subjected Ukrainian prisoners to extrajudicial executions, sexual violence and other abuses, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Tuesday. The report, issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), found some rights violations by both sides in the conflict but expressed particular concern about the ill treatment of civilians and prisoners of war by Russian forces and affiliated armed groups.

  • ‘Use tampons to staunch bullet wounds’, Russian army recruits told

    New recruits to the Russian army are being told to ask their wives and girlfriends for tampons to use as bandages in the event they get shot, as military supplies run out.

  • Weary Bulgarians fear more political turmoil after latest election

    Bulgarians bracing for their fourth election in less than two years face a winter of want amid soaring inflation driven by the war in Ukraine, making many yearn for good government and stability after years of political turmoil. At stake is the next government's ability to tackle rocketing energy costs and secure gas supplies at affordable prices after Russia's cutoff in April over Bulgaria's refusal to pay in roubles following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Like many Bulgarians, public employee Zaharinka Kokalova fears no end to the chaos that began with an inconclusive election in April 2021 and ensued through two more ballots and, later, the collapse of a reformist government in June.

  • Opinion: Pass ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights, voting

    When lawmakers ignore public opinion, Michigan's constitution provides a remedy. Voters should back 3 ballot initiatives that protect their rights.

  • EU executive proposes eighth batch of sanctions against Russia

    The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries, which will need to overcome their differences to implement the new sanctions on top of seven sets of punitive measures imposed on Russia since its forces swept into Ukraine on Feb. 24. That may take time despite the EU being spurred into action by Russia's military mobilisation last week, nuclear threats and steps to annex a swathe of Ukraine, after invading the former Soviet republic that aspires to join the EU.

  • Russia boycotts the Oscars amid war in Ukraine, will not submit film

    The president of Russia's Oscars committee has reportedly resigned in protest of the Russian film academy's actions.

  • Russian-installed officials ask Putin to annex Ukrainian regions

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administrators of Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions have formally asked President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, following hastily organised referendums that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegitimate. Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities in favour of joining Russia. Western countries said the votes were a coercive exercise to provide a pretext for Russia to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory, and threatened new sanctions against Moscow if annexation plans went ahead.

  • State Attorney files first criminal charge against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

    The case is just one of multiple dozens in which families allege that Banks failed to finish contracted work and failed to refund money to clients.

  • Russian weekly consumer prices rise for first time since May

    Weekly consumer prices in Russia rose for the first time since May, data published on Wednesday showed, less than two weeks after the central bank hinted at the end to its monetary easing cycle and following weeks of declining retail prices. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.08% in the week to Sept. 26, after 11 consecutive weeks of decline, the Rosstat federal statistics service said. Annual inflation slowed to 13.71% as of Sept. 26 from 13.92% a week earlier, the economy ministry said.

  • India's massive card security deadline unlikely to be extended

    India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants. Despite a demand by smaller merchants to delay the compliance date, there has been no indication so far by the central bank that there is likely to be an extension in deadline, three banking and merchant sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not respond to an email request for comment.

  • Pentagon confirms Russia using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine attacks

    The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that Russia is currently using Iranian-made drones for strikes and reconnaissance in its attack on Ukraine. “We do assess that the Russians now are using the Iranian drones that we’ve talked about in the past — that were delivered to Russia — we do assess that they are now using…

  • 50+ Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

    The terrible twos are terrible for a reason—it's right when little ones start getting picky (and moody!). But you know what can cheer up a toddler having a tantrum? Some pretty terrific gifts! If you're shopping for 2 year old birthday gifts—whether it's gifts for boys or girls—we've done the ...

  • Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • EU Proposes New Package of Sanctions on Russia

    European Commission President&nbsp;Ursula von der Leyen&nbsp;said the EU will propose a "sweeping" new import ban on Russian products that would cost Moscow 7 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in revenues, as well prohibit the sale of key technologies that could benefit its military. Maria Tadeo reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Woman cooking ramen noodles flings boiling water on man during argument, Georgia cops say

    A Middle Georgia man suffered third-degree burns, police say, when a woman flung a pot of hot water on him.

  • Russia declares victory in annexation vote after US called it a sham; nearly 100K Russians flee to Kazakhstan: Sept. 27 recap

    The seemingly preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war. Live updates.

  • Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit

    The administration pledges sweeteners to boost U.S-Pacific Island country ties.

  • Russians cross Georgian border fleeing mobilization

    STORY: People from various Russian regions could be seen arriving at Georgia's mountainous Lars border crossing.Nikita, who came from St Petersburg, said that he had decided to leave Russia after he received a draft notice."I have escaped the mobilization," he told Reuters. "I don't want to die for the regime. I don't think it's legal. Basically it's criminal."Many drove to the border, but some had traveled by bicycle or even on foot.Volunteers could be seen giving away free food and drinks to travelers wearied by their long journey."We are handing out free humanitarian aid to people who are exhausted from the last few days' travelling from Russia to Georgia through the (Russian republics of) Kabardino-Balkaria, (Northern) Ossetia," said Belarusian volunteer Alexander. "They are exhausted from all the endless requests for bribes, threats and humiliation in Ossetia. We understand the Ossetian customs completely."On Tuesday, the head of the Georgian interior ministry said that about 10,000 Russians were entering Georgia every day, up from 5,000-6,000 before the mobilization announcement.But there were also signs that Russian authorities were clamping down on the route.Authorities in the local region of North Ossetia, part of Russia, announced they were setting up a temporary draft office on the border, and that reservists attempting to leave Russia would be given draft papers on the spot.

  • Meloni to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Italys support

    WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:33 Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing party Brothers of Italy, has promised to support Ukraine after winning the elections. She has written this on her Twitter account in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's congratulations on winning the elections, as cited by European pravda.

  • Advanced anti-aircraft weapons head to Ukraine in 2 months

    The Pentagon will deliver the first two advanced NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the next two months, providing Kyiv with a weapon that it has pressed for since earlier this year. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told Pentagon reporters on Tuesday that six more of the Norwegian-developed weapons will be delivered in the future, as much as a year or two from now. Recent reports that some of the U.S.-provided NASAMS were already in Ukraine were not correct.