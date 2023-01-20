US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown

US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown
25
Jenny Leonard, Ian King and Cagan Koc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands and Japan, home to key suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Dutch and Japanese export controls may be agreed to and finalized as soon as the end of January, according to people familiar with the matter. Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, discussed their plans with US President Joe Biden at the White House earlier this month.

“I’m fairly confident that we will get there,” Rutte said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Hague and Tokyo likely won’t go as far as Washington’s restrictions, which not only limit exports of American-made machinery but also impede US citizens from working with Chinese chipmakers. Even so, Beijing may find itself even more cut off from either the technology or know-how it needs to build the most advanced kinds of semiconductors once all three countries act.

While the US is home to the biggest group of chip-gear makers, the Netherlands boasts ASML Holding NV, which controls the market for lithography technology that’s one of the most important steps in producing the electronic components. Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd. is a major rival to US companies in other types of machinery. Without access to their state-of-the-art products and those supplied by US firms Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp., Chinese companies would find it almost impossible to build production lines capable of the most advanced chip manufacturing, analysts say.

Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA all traded down by more than 2%, in line with broader market moves.

A spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council declined to comment.

China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing that the US effort showed its “selfish hegemonic interest” and that Washington was “seeking to benefit itself at the expense of its allies.”

Beijing “would follow what is developing an defend our own interests,” Wang added.

The Biden administration issued sweeping new rules in October that include restrictions on the supply of US manufacturers’ most advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese customers and limits on Americans working for Chinese semiconductor firms, a move aimed at choking off access to certain expertise.

A comment period on the Commerce Department’s rules — opposed by some US semiconductor companies but supported by lawmakers in both parties — closes Jan. 31. Republicans in Congress have pressured Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to crack down even tighter on Chinese chipmakers, questioning in a letter on Wednesday whether the export controls are being sufficiently enforced.

Semiconductors have become a key battleground for the growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies. The US is the inventor and largest provider of the technology, while China is the biggest single market. Beijing’s dependence, combined with growing efforts by Washington to limit access to advanced chips and their military use, have prompted China to seek to reduce its reliance on imports.

For Biden, broadening his move against China to include the Netherlands and Japan will add to its effectiveness. For the Dutch and Japanese, as for some US companies, the geopolitical concerns must be weighed against losing access to a huge market.

“I commend the Biden administration for working with our partners to apply export controls on equipment used to make advanced semiconductors and am eager to scrutinize the specifics of what comes out of these talks,” Texas Representative Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “A Republican Congress is ready to use its authorities to protect U.S. national security and defend human rights, should the outcomes not substantially match the controls currently in place.”

McCaul is set to meet with Raimondo to discuss the matter on Thursday. It’s uncertain how long it will take the other countries to implement their measures.

“It could even be something which just happens without big announcements,” Rutte said in the interview. “It’s still not clear. It depends a bit on how the discussions with various countries will evolve.”

After the US announcement in October, some American companies were forced to warn investors that they may lose out on billions of dollars in future China revenue. Since then, they’ve argued it also exposes them to losing market share, if overseas competitors are allowed to continue to operate in China relatively unrestricted.

Tokyo Electron has said the general clampdown on its Chinese customers is already hurting business, while ASML has said that demand elsewhere in the world for its most advanced products can make up for any revenue shortfall from China.

--With assistance from Debby Wu, Alberto Nardelli and Diederik Baazil.

(Updates with comment from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Are semiconductor chips the new oil?

    As booming investments in the semiconductor industry show promise, experts predict chip production will replace oil as the new global economic market driver.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has shown signs of life over the past three months on the back of favorable inflation data, leading to an 11% jump in the S&P 500 index during this period, and this has rubbed off positively on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), which have easily outpaced the broader market's gains. While Shopify stock has gained 49% in the past three months, shares of ASML are up a whopping 74%.

  • Slumping China-bound Japanese exports raise fears of global downturn

    Japan's export growth slowed sharply in December as China-bound shipments fell for the first time in seven months, stoking fears of further slowdown in the global economy and external demand for Japanese shipments. Exports rose 11.5% year-on-year in December after a gain of 20% in November, marking the slowest growth since the start of 2022, dragged down by a fall-off in sales to China of cars, auto parts and chip-making machinery, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. Exports to largest trading partner China fell 6.2% year-on-year in value and were down 24% in volume terms in December.

  • Steve Jobs' nepo babies: From a model to a secret daughter, here's everything we know about the Apple cofounder's kids

    Steve Jobs left most of his money to his wife when he died in 2011, but that doesn't mean his children haven't benefitted from their famous last name.

  • Lunar New Year tourism hopes fizzle as Chinese stay home

    A hoped-for boom in Chinese tourism in Asia over next week’s Lunar New Year holidays looks set to be more of a blip as most travelers opt to stay inside China if they go anywhere. From the beaches of Bali to Hokkaido’s powdery ski slopes, the hordes of Chinese often seen in pre-COVID days will still be missing, tour operators say. It’s a bitter disappointment for many businesses that had been hoping lean pandemic times were over after Beijing relaxed restrictions on travel and stopped requiring weeks-long quarantines.

  • Crypto markets tend to massively inflate values due to ‘potential global scale’: Fund manager

    Starkiller Capital General Partner and CIO Leigh Drogen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how crypto markets are faring following the FTX collapse, hedge fund trends in the crypto space, and how to get a return as a crypto investor.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Reverses Lower On Fed, Recession Fears; What To Do Now

    Futures fell after the market reversed lower Wednesday on hawkish Fed comments and recession-like economic data.

  • Shell (SHEL) Makes Another Splash in the EV Charging Market

    Shell (SHEL) will pay 86 cents for each of Volta's outstanding class A common stock for a total sum of $169 million.

  • Necole Kane, Founder of XO Necole Defends Mielle Organics’ P&G Acquisition

    The recent acquisition of Mielle Organics has sparked mixed reactions.

  • China Wants to Be the OPEC of Renewables, but There’s Competition

    A new surge of European government spending will boost the manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable-energy equipment.

  • Cardano expresses interest in buying CoinDesk from cash-strapped Digital Currency Group

    Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson said he is considering acquiring CoinDesk, the media arm of the struggling Digital Currency Group.

  • German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics office reported, compared with analysts' expectations for the rate to ease to 20.8% from 28.2% in November. Compared with the previous month, prices fell 0.4%, less than the consensus for a drop of 1.2%.

  • Pompeo says Trump told him to ‘shut the hell up’ about China

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his forthcoming memoir that former President Trump told him to “shut the hell up” about China in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Semafor reported on Thursday. “My Mike, that f—— guy hates you!” Trump reportedly said to Pompeo in March 2020 after a call with Chinese President…

  • Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear fallout if Russia defeated by NATO arms in Ukraine

    Ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO allies Thursday that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could mean nuclear war.

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Fed's Williams says Fed needs more rate rises to cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the U.S. central bank has more rate hikes ahead and sees signs inflationary pressures might be starting to cool off from torrid levels. “With inflation still high and indications of continued supply-demand imbalances, it is clear that monetary policy still has more work to do to bring inflation down to our 2% goal on a sustained basis,” Williams said in the text of a speech to be delivered before the Fixed Income Analysts Society in New York. “Bringing inflation down is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions,” Williams warned.

  • Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 18 in Brovary

    STORY: The helicopter came down close to the nursery and a residential building in Brovary to the northeast of the capital, local officials said. The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children.The national police chief said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2021, was killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry's state secretary also died, he said.

  • Global Foundry Sales Set to Drop in 2023 in Blow to Taiwan, South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Revenues in global contract chipmaking, or foundries, are projected to fall this year as demand cools rapidly for the advanced chips that have bolstered Asian technology-driven economies Taiwan and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’U

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Tucker Carlson Announces Jacinda Ardern's Resignation By Mocking Her Appearance

    The giddy Fox News host made over-the-top claims about the outgoing prime minister.