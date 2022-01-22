US police hunt monkeys missing after motorway crash

Long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research.

Police in the US are searching for four monkeys that escaped after a truck carrying 100 of them was involved in a crash.

The trailer, which was carrying the monkeys to a laboratory in Florida, collided with a dump truck on a motorway in Pennsylvania.

No-one was hurt, but some monkeys managed to escape.

Two have been located, but the authorities are still trying to catch them, the New York Times reports.

Two others remain on the run.

The long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Montour County.

"The vehicle involved was following 100 monkeys, and when the crash occurred a handful of monkeys got out," she told NBC News.

Police have asked the public to keep their distance and call 911 if they spot any of the animals.

