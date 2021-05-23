US policy with Israel and Palestine is broken. Joe Biden must take a different path.

Who needs help from the feds?

Since there is no need for the $300 federal supplemental unemployment payments, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, surely he will return the $15.8 billion in pandemic aid the federal government is sending Texas. After all, we can run Texas just fine without help from Washington.

- Allen W. Hearne, Fort Worth

We have to heal these divides

The last year and a half has been hard — not just because of the pandemic, but also because of the deep divisions within our country. Most politicians’ attempts to ease our divisions come in the form of empty platitudes.

We would all love to be a united, civil and compassionate America. But starry-eyed hopes sold by politicians are rarely made concrete through change.

There is no easy answer to the divisions in our country. But two compelling suggestions are to increase voter participation with a national holiday on Election Day, to give everyone time off work to vote, and to eliminate the winner-takes-all Electoral College system.

Those proposals may seem contentious, too, but perhaps we share more in common through our dislike of polarization than we think.

- Analys Barinaga, Houston

Inhumane prison treatment

Many people don’t know that most of Texas’ incarcerated individuals live with no air conditioning in our Texas summers.

My son was an air traffic controller stationed in Iraq. Upon his return, like many combat veterans, he became addicted to prescription drugs. It led to incarceration. He spent months in the hot desert of Iraq but said living conditions in Texas prison units were much worse.

The medical and mental health issues associated with heat are significant. The House passed a bill May 14 to require air conditioning in Texas prisons. Please urge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Senate to consider the bill. The incarcerated should be treated humanely and respectfully.

- Becky Morris, San Angelo

Glaspie is the one to lead Arlington

I’ve had the privilege of working with Michael Glaspie since 1998, when I was hired as Arlington’s superintendent of schools. As an Arlington school district board member, Glaspie made contributions that were insightful and positive. His tenure as board president was marked by outstanding leadership that displayed a remarkable balance of wisdom, collegiality and assertiveness.

Story continues

I’ve also watched his stewardship as an Arlington City Council member and can clearly see his servant leadership in action as he meets the challenges of our wonderful city. Michael Glaspie has my strongest endorsement to become the next mayor of Arlington.

- Mac Bernd, Arlington

Take pity out of the picture

What if pity is standing in the way of peace? What if the very pity that one feels for the Palestinian Arabs blinds us to the role of bad actors among them in perpetuating the endless cycle of violence in the Middle East?

Pity removes agency. Pity pretends that those who suffer can only throw stones and launch rockets. Hamas wields worldwide pity like a shield that protects it from having to take responsibility for choosing aggression over diplomacy.

Hamas fuels Israeli extremism, Israeli extremism fuels Hamas, and destruction reigns supreme.

Achieving peace requires a strength that demands respect, never pity.

- Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Biden must change course

President Joe Biden must do more than just call for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. (May 20, 10A, “Netanyahu brushes off US pressure to curb violence”) He must end our government’s decades-long bipartisan military support of the apartheid Israeli government.

While both Hamas and Israel are guilty of targeting civilians and other human rights abuses, there is a huge gap in proportionality, in part because of our decades of arms sales to Israel. It is time for the United States to own its duplicity in war crimes committed in the Middle East and stop being a major weapons exporter to the region.

The U.S. must demand that Israel end the illegal Gaza blockade and the forceful expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and farms. It should recognize Palestine, considering that it has been the stated policy of Republican and Democratic administrations to have two states.

- Lon Burnam, Fort Worth, Aftab A. Siddiqui, Arlington