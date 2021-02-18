Trump news - live: Ex-president returns with media blitz after Limbaugh death and attacks Biden over vaccines

Conservative firebrand and Trump ally Rush Limbaugh dies aged 70 (Getty Images)

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died aged 70 following a battle with lung cancer.

The right-wing firebrand was a close ally of Donald Trump, who awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Honour at the ex-president's last State of the Union address.

Trump called into Fox News to pay tribute to Limbaguh, saying he was a unique person whose show was “like a religious experience for a lot of people”.

At the same time Trump was remembering Limbaugh, while repeating unproven claims he won the election, Chasten Buttigieg posts photo of a kiss with husband Pete Buttigieg to Twitter, which commenters suggested was a reference to the late radio host’s comments of Buttigieg’s electability as a presidential candidate: “Gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages,” Limbaugh said last year. “Can you see Trump have fun with that?”

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has promised to make a Covid-19 vaccine available to “every single American” by the end of July, with 600 million doses having been procured by then.

The president made the comment during a CNN town hall event, during which he also said he was “done” talking about Donald Trump. “For four years all that has been in the news is Trump. The next four years I want to make sure that all the news is about the American people,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been demolished after closing its doors in 2014.