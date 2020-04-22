The US Postal Service is in trouble. What does that mean for FedEx?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The U.S. Postal Service is unlikely to shut down because of COVID-19, but changes in its volumes or operations could ripple to FedEx, experts say.

Memphis-based FedEx remains closely tied with the ailing Postal Service as both a major customer and provider. Alterations to the USPS may translate to risk for FedEx, the company warned in 2019.

“Disruptions or modifications in service by the USPS as a result of financial difficulties or changes in its business, including any structural changes to its operations, network, service offerings or pricing, could adversely affect our operations, negatively impacting our revenue, results of operations and financial condition,” FedEx said in its annual report.

The Postal Service is FedEx Express’ largest customer, FedEx noted in its report: FedEx Express provides domestic air transportation for USPS first-class and priority mail. It also offers transportation and delivery for the USPS internationally.

In 2017, FedEx Express estimated its air transportation contract with the U.S. Postal Service would generate about $1.5 billion a year. They extended their contract at the time through September 2024.

That extension was well before the COVID-19 pandemic had “a devastating effect on our business” and sent mail volume into free fall, Postmaster General Megan Brennan said April 10. She called on Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration to act on shoring up the Postal Service’s finances.

The pandemic's effects have been mixed on Postal Service mail that flies FedEx, said Michael Plunkett, president and CEO of the Association for Postal Commerce, an industry advocacy group that has FedEx and UPS as members.

Plunkett said the Postal Service “has seen an uptick in package volume in the last few weeks,” which could benefit FedEx in the short term with many of those packages traveling on its planes. But first-class mail, which FedEx also flies for the Postal Service, has been “down considerably,” he added.

Even if Postal Service volume falls, a lack of air cargo capacity could drive more Postal Service business to FedEx.

The Postal Service relies on FedEx and other airlines to deliver urgent mail on time. If passenger planes continue to be grounded, some Postal Service mail will need to shift from those passenger flights to dedicated FedEx and UPS cargo planes, said postal industry consultant Robert Fisher.

FedEx did not respond to a request for comment on the matter Thursday.

Pandemic accelerates USPS cash drain

While FedEx has faced its own struggles in the past several quarters, they don’t compare to what the Postal Service is experiencing. Revenues were already going downhill for the Postal Service before COVID-19 hastened a gloomy financial situation.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith told Southeastern Asset Management in 2019 that the company’s “best projections” on when the Postal Service will run out of money point to 2022. FedEx and Amazon keeping more of their own deliveries in-house has led to less business for the Postal Service, he said.

COVID-19 accelerated that timeline. Officials with the Postal Service warned that the pandemic’s effects "could shutter the Postal Service’s doors as early as June," U.S. Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Gerry Connolly wrote in March.

“We now estimate that the COVID-19 pandemic will increase the Postal Service’s net operating loss by more than $22 billion dollars over the next eighteen months, and by over $54 billion dollars over the longer term, threatening our ability to operate,” Brennan said in the April 10 statement.