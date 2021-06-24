'All of us are praying': Search underway after Florida police officer shot in head

Mary Helen Moore, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·3 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A search was ongoing Thursday for the person who shot a police officer in the head Wednesday, leaving him in critical condition and "fighting for his life."

Police offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who can help authorities locate the suspect, identified as Othal Wallace, 29.

The injured officer, Jayson Raynor, is out of surgery, according to a statement Thursday from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Raynor is 26 years old, Police Chief Jakari Young said.

"The surgery was fairly successful," Young said at a news conference. "He still has a long way to go."

Raynor is "fighting for his life," said Young, who later described him as a resilient man with “a heart of gold.”

“I can tell you if he pulls through this, this cop would do everything in his power to return to full duty, and he will continue serving this community without an ounce of malice or hate in his heart for what happened to him because that’s just the type of person that he is,” Young said.

The officer was conducting a "proactive patrol" just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Young said. The officer had radioed he was investigating a suspicious incident, according to a tweet from the police department.

"Upon arrival, he contacted a coward ... and as he was escorting him out of the car, at some point, the suspect turns and shoots my officer one time in the head," Young said.

Video of the shooting released by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows an officer approach a vehicle, asking the man inside if he lives in the area.

The man gets out and asks, "What's going on?" as the officer instructs him to sit back down. The man asks the officer to back up before the footage becomes shaky and a gunshot is heard.

Several minutes passed, and the officer didn't respond to other officers calling him on the radio. When officers arrived, they found him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement. He was taken to a hospital.

Young tweeted early Thursday morning the officer was "fighting while all of us are praying."

Othal Wallace
Othal Wallace

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police said in a tweet, asking the public to be on the lookout for a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag.

A search of a nearby apartment, where police believed the suspect was, revealed a cache of weaponry, including at least three ballistic vests, multiple high-capacity magazines, a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, Young said.

"He should be considered armed & dangerous,” according to the police department's tweet.

A "Blue Alert" was pushed out to phones across the state Thursday afternoon as the search stretched into its 16th hour.

The alert provides information to the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt or missing and the suspect is at large, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

More than 500 officers from various agencies responded to help find Wallace, Young said.

"I'm grateful for every agency that has responded over here tonight to help us because they are committed to staying out here until we have this coward in custody," Young said.

A public vigil for the injured officer was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Contributing: Christine Fernando and Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

Police are looking for a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.
Police are looking for a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police officer critical after shooting; search underway

