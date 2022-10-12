US preserves Colorado World War II training site

Associated Press

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing an air charter firm that specializes in luxury jet service, alleging the company provided him an older, noisier airplane than agreed upon during a portion of a U.S. tour last year. The lawsuit filed in September by Bocelli, 64, in federal court in New Hampshire also says Private Jet Services of Seabrook violated the terms of its contract when the crew on one flight announced that Bocelli and his party should expect a bumpy ride before landing on a flight from California to Cleveland. In the lawsuit, Bocelli, a tenor who performs around the world, is asking for treble damages of the refund of the $569,800 he paid for 15 flights, the amount he paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyers fees and damages.