US President begins meeting with Chinese leader in San Francisco

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, their first face-to-face meeting in a year and Xi's first visit to the US in four years.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The meeting between the American and Chinese leaders takes place at the Filoli Historic House & Garden Estate, built in the early twentieth century.

In a statement before the meeting, Biden stressed the need to maintain communication channels between the two countries, including at the highest level, "without misconceptions and misunderstandings". He also mentioned the need to cooperate on climate change, countering drug trafficking and developing artificial intelligence.

In turn, the Chinese leader stressed the problematic nature of Beijing's relations with Washington over the past 50 years, which, "despite the vicissitudes, continue to move forward".

"For two big countries like China and the United States, turning their backs on each other is not an option. One side cannot surpass the other, and conflict and confrontation have unbearable consequences for both sides," Xi added.

The last time Biden and Xi Jinping saw each other was on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November 2022, and the Chinese leader has not visited the United States for the last four years, primarily due to the СOVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, US President Joe Biden said that his goal during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping is to restore normal communication between the two countries, including contacts between the military.

The two countries have developed complex relations in recent years due to the aggravation of geopolitical contradictions in Southeast Asia, in particular the issue of Taiwan, economic competition and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

