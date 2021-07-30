US President Biden touched by Kosovo medal for late son Beau

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he is touched by Kosovo's awarding of a medal to his late son Beau, who was in the Balkan country 20 years ago to help establish the rule of law there as it became independent from Yugoslavia.

In a pre-recorded speech published Friday on Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani's Facebook page, Biden said: “The nation of Kosovo is in the hearts of the entire Biden family.”

Osmani will host a ceremony Sunday to award a posthumous Presidential Medal on the Rule of Law to Beau Biden.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

President Biden described the medal as “incredible” and “a great honor to recognize the legacy of our son.”

Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war with the military forces and also with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

He died in 2015 of brain cancer at age 46.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

——

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci hopes U.S. regulators fully approve COVID-19 shots by mid-August

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he hopes U.S. regulators could as soon as the middle of next month start granting full approval for the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which already are authorized on an emergency basis. Formal approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would give physicians the ability to prescribe a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with weakened immune systems on an off-label basis, Fauci said during an interview with Reuters. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc have filed with the FDA to ask for full approval for their two-dose vaccines.

  • New Samoa PM cancels USD$100mln China-funded port

    Under new leadership, the island nation of Samoa is treading more cautiously as China and the U.S. look to secure power in the Pacific waters.On Friday its newest prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa reversed a promise the old government made to build a new port on China’s dime - to the tune of USD$100 million. Mata’afa called the project ‘excessive’, for a nation already heavily indebted to Beijing. She indicated she would only approve investments that had clear benefits for Samoa. “There seems to be a renewed interest in the Pacific, which may be a good thing, but not necessarily.”"We do have a very broad scope of partners for development. China just takes the forefront because of the nature of the work that's being funded through China. So there's, you know, there's a lot of infrastructure, mostly building infrastructure which other donors don't do. There seems to be a big drive now in terms of ports - airports and seaports."“So for us it's a matter of prioritising, having a review and then engaging us and where we could work most successfully with each partner."Though this stretch of the Pacific has been largely uncontested since World War Two, the country of 200, 000 people has found itself exposed to a geopolitical tug-of-war between Washington and its allies and a more assertive Beijing.But China remains Samoa’s single-largest creditor.Its debts to Beijing worth $160 million account for 40% of its external debts. Mata’afa however has said her government will assess its relationship with China in the same way it evaluates all of its bilateral relations.

  • Who Discriminates in Hiring? A New Study Can Tell.

    Twenty years ago, Kalisha White performed an experiment. A Marquette University graduate who is Black, she suspected that her application for a job as executive team leader at a Target in Wisconsin was being ignored because of her race. So she sent in another one, with a name (Sarah Brucker) more likely to make the candidate appear white. Although the fake resume was not quite as accomplished as White’s, the alter ego scored an interview. Target ultimately paid more than $500,000 to settle a cla

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt': ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt” in Washington D.C. Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those Ho

  • China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

    A fleet of British ships is currently sailing through the South China Sea en route to Japan.

  • Plan to honor Trump with banquet becomes flashpoint at one of America's most elite golf clubs

    The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years.

  • Donald Trump Has The Most Trump Reaction To Defeat Of His Endorsed Candidate

    “This is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win," said the former president, trying to spin the negative into a positive.

  • Judge rejects challenge to Second Amendment sanctuary effort in Oregon

    An Oregon judge sided against local officials and a gun control group on Thursday as he dismissed a challenge to a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance that was previously approved by voters.

  • Adam Kinzinger Responds To Mocking From Tucker Carlson & Laura Ingraham Over January 6 Hearing: “A Very Cold Hearted Thing”

    One of the standout moments from the first meeting of the January 6 Select Committee came when Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) fought back tears as he addressed the four witnesses, police officers who defended the Capitol from pro-Donald Trump rioters. But hours after the moment, he was mocked — along with questioning the testimony of […]

  • Trump threatened to primary GOP lawmakers who favor the bipartisan infrastructure plan. 17 Republicans just voted to advance it, including Mitch McConnell.

    Before a pivotal Senate vote to advance the deal, Donald Trump railed against GOP cooperation, saying it made them look "weak, foolish, and dumb."

  • Fox Hosts Hit Peak Bizarro World: Tucker Lies, Says Fauci ‘Created’ Covid. Cavuto Calls Him a ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Vilified’ Like ‘Lex Luthor’

    Fauci's truth-telling when Trump was in office seems to have triggered disagreement at the network

  • Biden gun grab hit for ‘absurd fines,' 'government overreach,' and punishing vets

    The Biden administration’s first major gun control effort is under fire for punishing veterans, imposing high fines unaffordable to underprivileged people, and “government overreach.”

  • Senate Democrats reportedly 'booed' Joe Manchin for mentioning the deficit at a luncheon

    Senate Democrats reportedly 'booed' Joe Manchin for mentioning the deficit at a luncheon

  • Mayors of 2 Florida counties have broken with Gov. Ron DeSantis and imposed vaccine and mask mandates

    Masks will be required at all indoor county facilities in Miami-Dade County, and all of Orange County's 4,200 non-unionized county employees must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

  • Sen. Marco Rubio mocked Defense Sec. Austin for masking up in the Philippines, where masks are required and COVID-19 is surging

    Rubio, whose home state of Florida is also facing a COVID-19 surge, accused Lloyd Austin of "embarrassing COVID theatre."

  • EXCLUSIVE: Republican senators raise questions after receiving unredacted Fauci email about Wuhan lab

    Five Republican senators are questioning why the Department of Health and Human Services redacted a portion of an email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, the president of a research organization that worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus studies before the pandemic.

  • LA Mayor Eric Garcetti signs ordinance criminalizing homelessness following City Council vote in favor of it

    The ordinance will disenfranchise unhoused Angelenos, prohibiting them from "sitting, lying, or sleeping" near streets, freeway ramps, or "sensitive" properties.

  • Trump urged Justice officials to declare election 'corrupt'

    President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation. The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the House Oversight Committee, underscore the lengths to which Trump went to try to overturn the results of the election and to elicit the support of law enforcement officials and other government leaders in that effort. Emails released last month show that Trump and his allies in the last weeks of his presidency pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread 2020 election fraud, and the department's inspector general is looking into whether department officials tried to subvert the results.

  • Covid hurls North Korean economy into worst slump since 1990s famine

    Covid has dealt North Korea’s secretive dictatorship its biggest economic blow since the 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousand of people, according to new figures. Monitoring the totalitarian regime is a difficult task for economists but South Korea’s central bank estimates that the virus, combined with natural disasters and international sanctions, wiped 4.5pc off its economy in 2020 - the worst drop since 1997. The latest fall took the size of the North Korean economy to its smallest s

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."