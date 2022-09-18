US president and first lady pay respects to queen
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. (Sept. 18)
All former surviving U.S. presidents have been invited to attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
STORY: Crowds lining the streets of Westminster waved to the motorcade carrying President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.They are among a host of world leaders to pay their respects to the late British monarch, whose funeral will be held on Monday (September 19).
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The president was expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before attending the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Biden is among many world leaders traveling to the United Kingdom to honor Queen Elizabeth’s long reign.
Queen Elizabeth's children are paying their respects. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood for a somber Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall in London on Friday evening. As public mourners watched, the siblings guarded their mother’s coffin for about 15 minutes as it lied in state.
‘She was the same in person as her image. Decent, honourable and all about service’
At a Buckingham Palace lunch today, the Princess of Wales was spotted wearing a set of pearls that belonged to the Queen.
Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more also gathered at the palace to host governors-general of the Commonwealth nations ahead of the Queen's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known. — 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
We're taking a look at the life of the Queen's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn. Here's everything you should know about Prince Edward's only son.
On Sept. 18, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.