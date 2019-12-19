Here are all the US presidents who have been impeached

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House impeached Trump on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He will go on to be tried by the Senate, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding. No sitting president has ever been convicted.

Only three US presidents have faced impeachment before him — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 were both impeached, while Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached in 1974.

Here's how the process went for them and how it compares with today.

President Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached.

The House of Representatives made the decision in a historic vote on Wednesday, impeaching Trump on two impeachment articles — one charging him with abusing his office, the other charging him with obstructing Congress.

These are based on Congress' investigation into whether Trump attempted to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Impeachment is a power Congress has to remove presidents or other federal officials from office if enough lawmakers find that they have committed "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Three other presidents have faced impeachment proceedings, but only two have been successfully impeached.

In 1868, Andrew Johnson was impeached, charged with breaching the Tenure of Office Act, but the Senate narrowly acquitted him by one vote. In 1974, Richard Nixon faced an impeachment inquiry, but he resigned before he could be impeached. In 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

Here's how the process went for the three former presidents.

Andrew Johnson

Johnson was the first sitting president to ever face impeachment proceedings.

It all began when he removed his Secretary of War Edwin Stanton from office in 1867, which breached the Tenure of Office Act. The law meant he couldn't fire any important officials without first getting Senate's permission. At first, he had suspended Stanton and replaced him, but when Congress intervened and reinstated Stanton, Johnson fired him on February 21, 1868.

Three days later, on February 24, 1868, the House of Representatives impeached Johnson by a vote of 126-47. The House said he'd violated the law and disgraced the US Congress.

From March to May 1868, over 11 weeks, the Senate tried Johnson's case and finally voted to acquit him. The vote was 35 guilty to 19 not guilty. One more guilty vote would have met the required two-thirds that's necessary for a conviction.

Bill Clinton

Clinton is the second president to face impeachment proceedings. From early 1994, he was dealing with scandals, beginning with a financial investigation known as "Whitewater."

That same year, Paula Jones sued him, accusing the president of sexual harassment. Clinton argued he had presidential immunity from civil cases, but in 1997, the Supreme Court rejected his argument.

In January 1998, during Jones' case, Clinton denied under oath that he'd ever had an affair with the White House intern Monica Lewinsky. But news of Clinton's affair with Lewinsky got out.

In July 1998, Clinton testified about the allegations that he'd committed perjury by lying about his affair with Lewinsky. And by August, he'd acknowledged having an affair with Lewinsky.

Lewinsky had also recorded conversations of her talking about the affair, and the transcripts of the conversation went public in October 1998.