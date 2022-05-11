Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

Reade Pickert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.6% from a month earlier and 6.2% from April 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. The broader CPI rose 0.3% from the prior month and 8.3% on an annual basis, a slight cooling but still among the highest readings in decades.

Some of the largest contributors to the monthly increase included shelter, food, airfares and new vehicles.

The core CPI was projected to rise 0.4% from a month earlier, while the headline gauge was seen climbing 0.2%, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

This Town Has the Worst Inflation in America

Treasuries declined, erasing earlier gains, as two-year yields rose as much as 11 basis points to 2.73% after the figures. Stock futures fell and the dollar rose. Traders steepened bets for the path of Fed moves, increasingly betting on a fourth straight half-point rate hike in September.

Breadth, Persistence

While the latest report shows that US inflation has likely peaked, the figures underscore the breadth of price increases in the economy and, when combined with firm wage growth, suggest high inflation will persist for some time.

Despite the Fed raising interest rates, including the biggest rate hike since 2000 last week, global headwinds like China’s lockdowns and resilient services’ demand may mean a slow road to the central bank’s 2% goal.

Follow the reaction in real time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week that officials are open to several half-point increases in the central bank’s benchmark rate in the months ahead. The CPI will help shape estimates for the April personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which will be released on May 27.

Inflation has put President Joe Biden and Democrats on their heels this year, threatening their thin congressional majorities despite a robust job market and resilient consumer spending.

A key expectation for a moderation in inflation this year hinges on slowdown in goods prices as Americans shift their discretionary income to activities like travel and dining out. The rate of goods and other commodities inflation declined while services costs increased by the most since 2001 on a monthly basis.

Food prices rose 0.9% in April, and were up 9.4% from a year earlier. Energy costs declined in April, as gasoline prices fell 6.1% from the prior month in what may prove to be just a temporary reprieve. Gas prices have since rebounded to a record high.

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall index -- rose 0.5% for a third straight month. Rent of primary residence climbed 0.6%, while owners’ equivalent rent increased by the most since 2006.

Driven by a pickup in travel plans, the cost of hotel stays rose 1.7% while airfares surged a record 18.6% as airlines passed along higher fuel costs to consumers. New-vehicle prices advanced 1.1%, the most this year, while used-auto prices fell 0.4%.

Last week, Powell said “inflation is much too high” and emphasized the central bank understands the financial hardship for Americans.

(Adds graphics, market reaction)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Futures Drop, Treasury Yields Jump After Hot CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures fell after hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve may have to be more aggressive with rate hikes this year to contain persistent price pressures.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in U

  • U.S. consumer prices slow in April; inflation still high

    U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline prices eased off record highs, suggesting that inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand. The consumer price index rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since last August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. But the deceleration in the CPI is probably temporary.

  • Gold Erases Gains After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Feeds Fed Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased its gains after U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected, feeding concerns about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data:

  • No, the markets are not panicking about inflation

    If you’ve turned on a TV, listened to the radio, or surfed internet news sites recently you’ve almost certainly heard that there is a crisis, and a panic, about inflation. You’ve been told it’s the reason the Federal Reserve is jacking up interest rates. It’s the reason the stock market has been plunging.

  • EVgo Misses Estimates. The Beaten-Up Stock Rises Anyway.

    EVgo reports a first-quarter loss of 21 cents a share from $7.7 million in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of 12 cents on sales of $8.8 million.

  • Fed's Mester: Will need "compelling" drop of inflation to slow rate hikes

    Inflation will need to show a "compelling" slowdown before the Federal Reserve can consider pausing its interest rate increases, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday, with the risks currently pointed towards a tougher fight to bring the pace of price increases under control. "I would need to see monthly numbers coming down in a compelling way before I would want to conclude we could now rest," Mester said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of an Atlanta Federal Reserve bank conference. Between the Ukraine war, continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, and other factors "the risks to inflation are skewed to the upside and the cost of allowing that inflation to continue is high," Mester said, an argument for the Fed "doing more upfront rather than waiting."

  • Stimulus checks made inflation worse, Federal Reserve data shows

    Stimulus checks offered a powerful economic lifeline to millions of Americans over the last couple of years. Especially in 2021, the second full year of the Covid pandemic, over the course of which the federal government sent out more than half a dozen stimulus checks. Tens of millions of families got a share of those … The post Stimulus checks made inflation worse, Federal Reserve data shows appeared first on BGR.

  • S&P 500 Moving Averages Bulls Should Focus on Right Now

    The 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages could help investors define the current market enviroment

  • Moderna Ousts New Finance Chief Jorge Gomez Amid Probe by Former Employer

    The vaccine maker said Jorge Gomez, who joined the vaccine maker this week as CFO, has left amid an investigation by his former employer into matters that include financial reporting.

  • Moderna CFO leaves within a day as former employer launches probe

    Moderna said he left on Tuesday after Dentsply Sirona said it will not file its quarterly report with U.S. securities regulators on time due to the investigation. Moderna said recently retired CFO David Meline will return to the role of finance chief.

  • U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

    Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported. A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years in which electronic commerce had helped hold overall inflation lower. On a year-over-year basis, inflation for the 100 million goods monitored by Adobe fell to 2.9% in April versus 3.6% in March.

  • Inovio lets go of CEO, to stop work on COVID-19 vaccine and instead focus on booster

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock tumbled 21.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said it will discontinue its work on a COVID-19 vaccine and will instead focus only on developing a booster. Inovio also said it has replaced CEO Joseph Kim. The new president and CEO is Jacqueline Shea, who starts in her new role immediately. She most recently was the chief operating officer at Inovio. Kim has also resigned from Inovio's board. The company's stock has declined 50.1% so

  • Amanda Seyfried Straps Into Lace-Up Sandals, Sky-High Heels and More for ‘Marie Claire’ May Issue

    Seyfried poses in lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals, plus more sleek heels, for the June 2022 issue of 'Marie Claire.'

  • Britain pledges to defend Sweden if attacked

    Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson is later expected to make a similar defense commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.

  • Inflation decelerates slightly from 40-year high as CPI rises 8.3% in April

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slightly slower pace in April compared to March, though persistent supply-side disruptions still kept inflation near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Hedge fund loses $17 billion in tech selloff in one of history’s biggest dollar declines

    Tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Meta have seen tens of billions erased from their market caps since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay Its Investors $4.8 Billion in 2022

    The company's new capital-allocation framework could see it pay out a large portion of its oil-fueled windfall.