US Producer Prices Cool by More Than Forecast on Heels of CPI

US Producer Prices Cool by More Than Forecast on Heels of CPI
11
Reade Pickert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US producer price growth stepped down in October by more than expected in the latest sign that inflationary pressures are beginning to ease.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The producer price index for final demand advanced 8% from a year ago, the smallest annual gain in more than a year, and 0.2% from month earlier, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 8.3% annual increase and a 0.4% rise from the prior month.

The S&P 500 opened higher and Treasury yields eased, while the Bloomberg dollar index declined after the report.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI was unchanged in October and rose 6.7% on an annual basis.

The data come on the heels of a smaller-than-expected monthly increase in the October consumer price index, which investors and Wall Street welcomed as a sign that the fastest price increases in decades are finally be starting to ebb.

After peaking in March at 11.7% on an annual basis, producer price growth has moderated amid improving supply chains, softer demand and a weakening in many commodities prices. Excluding food and energy, costs of goods declined during the month, and services prices fell for the first time since 2020.

The Federal Reserve, which is watching all inflation data closely, is anticipated to soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes, though officials have emphasized they remain firmly committed to taming inflation.

Many companies have successfully passed on much, if not all, of the increases in input and labor costs to consumers, but some companies have recently indicated a hesitation to pursue further aggressive price hikes amid the uncertain economic environment.

What Companies Are Saying...

  • “We’re certainly not going to try and raise prices during this time. But certainly, we’ve demonstrated, over the last 12 months or so, that we’ve got almost 6% price increases and we haven’t seen the loyalty and the transactions abate.” -- Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks Corp.

  • “By the end of the year, we will recover all raw material inflation. And before the end of the first quarter, we will cover all total inflation.” -- Michael McGarry, CEO of PPG Industries Inc.

  • “We continue to face elevated input cost inflation, especially in the areas of energy, transportation, packaging, wheat, dairy & edible oils. To offset these challenges, we have implemented appropriate price increases across key markets.” -- Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelez International Inc.

Tuesday’s report showed goods prices rose 0.6%, reflecting increases in food and energy. Services prices declined 0.1%, including decreases in trade, transportation and warehousing costs. The Labor Department said a major factor in the decline was due to a drop in fuel retailer margins.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- which strips out the most volatile components of the index -- increased 0.2% from the prior month. The measure was up 5.4% from a year ago, the smallest advance since May 2021.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Price gains for final-demand goods and services decelerated in October’s PPI print, suggesting demand and supply factors are coming into better balance, particularly in goods sectors.”

-- Eliza Winger, economist

For the full note, click here.

Costs of processed goods for intermediate demand, which reflect prices earlier in the production pipeline, fell. Excluding food and energy, those costs slumped 0.8%, the most since the start of the pandemic.

Separate data have also pointed to an easing of cost pressures. The Institute for Supply Management gauge of prices paid for raw materials by manufacturers slipped last month to its lowest reading since May 2020. And wage growth, while still robust, has eased somewhat.

--With assistance from Augusta Saraiva and Jordan Yadoo.

(Adds market open, Bloomberg Economics comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oct PPI adds to relief over cooling US inflation

    The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. September was revised lower to show the PPI rebounding 0.2% instead of 0.4% and in the year through September, the PPI increased 8.0 after climbing 8.4% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.4% and advancing 8.3% year-on-year.

  • U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report followed on the heels of data last week showing consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month.

  • Fed Seen Sticking With Higher Peak Rate Despite Cooler Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists largely stuck to their forecasts that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to 5% by March and hold them there for most of 2023, even after inflation slowed last month by more than forecast.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Po

  • Stocks Roar After Latest Inflation Data, Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks climbed after producer prices confirmed a slowdown in inflation, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutT

  • Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop

    Equity futures pointed to a positive open fueled by better-than-expected quarterly results from Walmart and Home Depot , as well as the October Producer Price Index that echoed the softer-than-expected data in last week's October Consumer Price Index report. As members likely suspect those better-than-expected figures not only cemented the market expectation for a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, it also added to equity futures, which were already moving higher thanks to Home Depot and Walmart earnings.

  • Quants Forced to Shed $225 Billion of Short Bets in Big Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money quants were effectively forced to buy an estimated $225 billion of stocks and bonds over just two trading sessions, as one of Wall Street’s hottest strategies in the great 2022 bear market shows signs of cracking.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties Wit

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Cool Inflation Data; Walmart Surges On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Tuesday on cooler inflation data. Walmart surged on earnings results.

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, a key index of Chinese stocks is the biggest gainer so far in November.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutFrom Covid controls to the pro

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Trims Bullish Stocks Call on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic took another step in backing off the bullish stocks call that he had maintained throughout much of the market’s rout this year.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutKolanovic, co-head of

  • Muir presses Pence: Do you regret your own rhetoric leading up to Capitol riot

    In an exclusive interview with ABC News' "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, former Vice President Mike Pence was pressed on his rhetoric in the days leading up to the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "When I first heard about it in early December, that there might be a rally in Washington," Pence told Muir, "I thought it might be useful to just call attention to the legal process that would take place on the floor of the House and Senate, where members, under the Electoral Count Act, would have the opportunity to evaluate allegations of voting irregularities, evaluate any evidence that would be presented, and ultimately resolve those issues in the peaceful transfer of power." Pence, who is releasing the memoir "So Help Me God" on Tuesday, responded: "Well, when I first heard about it in December, as I wrote in my book, it occurred to me that it might be useful, to simply have supporters in town to call attention to the legal process."

  • Saudi inflation eases to 3% in October

    Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased to 3% in October from 3.1% in September, with higher food prices driving the latest price rise, the General Authority for Statistics reported on Tuesday. The consumer price index for October was 0.2% higher than a month before, it added. The increase had a significant impact on overall inflation because the sector constitutes almost a fifth of the Saudi consumer price basket.

  • Palantir Stock Is Sliding. One of Its Investments Just Went Bankrupt.

    Palantir owns a portfolio of holdings in companies that went public via SPAC deals. One of them, Fast Radius, which is also a customer, just filed chapter 11.

  • At G20 summit, Biden to push nations to enforce oil and gas limits on Russia

    President Joe Biden was expected to urge world leaders to support a price cap on Russian oil and gas in closed door meetings in Indonesia.

  • The Fed's housing dilemma: Paring demand without killing supply

    The central bank’s main inflation-fighting lever largely improves one side of the supply-and-demand equation, while potentially hurting the other.

  • NY Fed: Inflation expectations jump amid gas price fears

    Americans are bracing for higher levels of inflation over the next few years amid a major jump in the expected price of gasoline, a report Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said. In its October Survey of Consumer Expectations, survey respondents told the central bank that as of last month, they now see inflation a year from now at 5.9%, up from the 5.4% they projected in the September survey. Three years from now households see inflation at 3.1%, from September’s 2.9%, while five years from now inflation is seen at 2.4%, up from the prior month’s 2.2%.

  • Dentsply Sirona reports deep third-quarter losses after internal investigation into inflated earnings

    For the third quarter, Dentsply Sirona reported a net loss of $1.08 billion, or $5.01 per diluted share, on revenue totaling $947 million.

  • Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco

    Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient.

  • World’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It Holds

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems are multiplying for the world’s biggest crypto fund as chaos engulfs the industry in the wake of exchange FTX’s shock bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsThe $11.4 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (

  • Oil Slips to Lowest in Three Weeks on Souring Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled at the lowest price in nearly three weeks as a dollar rally and waning optimism over demand wiped out last week’s gains stemming from China’s less restrictive approach to Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Market