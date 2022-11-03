US productivity is on the decline and employees are less willing to ‘engage in hustle culture,' as 1 in 5 Americans admit to doing the 'bare minimum'

There’s no doubt about it, employees across the country are pulling back at work.

Labor productivity is slowing this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The government agency comes up with this measurement by taking output per hour and dividing that number by an index of all the workers — paid and unpaid.

While this measurement increased a modest 0.3% in the third quarter, it's not enough to make up for what was lost in the first half of the year. After a 7.4% decline in Q1, productivity in the second quarter dropped another 4.1%, says the BLS.

It’s yet another blow for employers struggling to keep employees engaged. First, there was the “great resignation.” And now there's quiet quitting.

Quiet quitting, a workplace trend that's been sweeping the nation, isn’t necessarily about leaving your job. Instead, it refers to simply doing the bare minimum. The term has been going viral on social media — particularly on TikTok.

Should you jump in on the trend?

Don’t miss

Want to invest your spare change but don't know where to start? There's an app for that

The average home insurance policy is nearly 40% higher than it was 12 years ago — here's how to spend less on peace of mind

A TikToker paid off $17,000 in credit card debt by cash stuffing – can it work for you?

The trend has already started

Quiet quitting is in stark contrast to the hustle culture — the “go-getter” mentality that promotes consistently overperforming and exceeding expectations.

Although quiet quitting is a relatively new term, a large number of workers are doing it already.

According to a ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 working Americans in August, 21% of respondents say they only do the bare minimum. Another 5% say they do even less than what they’re paid to do.

The trend of quiet quitting is also shown in the amount of time people put into their work. In the survey, one-third of respondents say they’ve reduced their weekly work hours by more than 50%.

Story continues

Advocates say

Zaid Khan, the 24-year-old software developer and musician behind that popular TikTok video, explains why he’s no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality.

“Overworking only gets you so far in corporate America,” he says in an interview reported by Bloomberg. “And like a lot of us have experienced in the past few years, mental and physical health really takes a backseat to productivity in a lot of these structured corporate environments.”

In the ResumeBuilder survey, 83% of respondents who do the bare minimum say they are “definitely” or “somewhat burned out.”

Finding a balance between work and life is another big reason for the rise of quiet quitting.

Read more: ‘Stay out of 'Financial La La Land': Suze Orman says most Americans need to do this now to survive their next crisis

“Some employees no longer feel connected to their work or workplace and have a much stronger desire to focus their attention on their families and personal lives,” says career strategist and coach Stacie Haller. “With this shift in priorities, you see less willingness to engage in ‘hustle culture.’”

Critics say

Of course, there are several obvious downsides to the trend.

While acknowledging that people unhappy with their current job situation probably don’t want to go above and beyond at work, Haller says that quiet quitting “isn’t productive.”

“It would be better for disenchanted employees to speak with their managers about how to improve their current situation or to work with a job search coach to start looking for a more exciting opportunity,” she suggests.

Investment mogul and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is another critic, and calls quiet quitting “a really bad idea.”

“People that go beyond to try to solve problems for the organization, their teams, their managers, their bosses, those are the ones that succeed in life,” he explains on CNBC. “People that shut down their laptop at 5, want that balance in life, want to go to the soccer game, 9 to 5 only, they don’t work for me.”

Only time will tell if the new trend of quiet quitting is here to stay or will fade away.

What to read next

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

By 2027, health care could cost Americans an average of $20,000 per person

Inflation eating away at your budget? Here are 21 things you should never buy at the grocery store if you are trying to save money

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.