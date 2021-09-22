US projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire

·3 min read

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. government released projections Wednesday that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves 40 million people in the American West.

The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less water than normal next year. By 2025, there's a 66% chance Lake Mead, a barometer for how much river water some states get, will reach a level where California would be in its second phase of cuts. The nation's most populated state has the most senior rights to river water.

While the reservoir on the Nevada-Arizona border is key for those three lower Colorado River basin states, Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border is the guide for Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah in the upper basin. Smaller reservoirs upstream of Lake Powell have been releasing water into the massive lake so it can continue producing hydropower. But any bump from the releases that started this summer isn't factored into the five-year projections, the Bureau of Reclamation said.

The agency's projections show there’s a 90% chance Lake Powell will hit a level where Glen Canyon Dam that holds it back couldn’t produce power as early as July 2022 if the region has another dry winter.

“The latest outlook for Lake Powell is troubling,” Wayne Pullan, the bureau’s director for the upper basin, said in a statement. “This highlights the importance of continuing to work collaboratively with the basin states, tribes and other partners toward solutions.”

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the largest man-made reservoirs in the U.S., largely rely on melted snow. They have been hard hit by persistent drought amid climate change, characterized by a warming and drying trend in the past 30 years.

Both have dipped to historic lows. The lakes had a combined capacity of 39% on Wednesday, down from 49% at this time last year, the Bureau of Reclamation said.

The seven states that rely on the Colorado River signed off on a drought plan in 2019 to help prop up the lakes by voluntarily contributing water. All agree more needs to be done and are discussing what will replace a set of guidelines for the river and the overlapping drought plan when they both expire in 2026.

The federal government also has formed a working group.

The Bureau of Reclamation's five-year projections are meant to help water managers better plan for the future using the best available data, said Jacklynn Gould, who oversees the lower basin for the agency. Its August projections are what determine water deliveries to the states.

The agency says there's a 22% chance that Lake Mead will drop to an elevation of 1,000 feet (304 meters) above sea level in 2025. Federal officials have said water would become inaccessible to states downstream at 895 feet (272 meters) feet, often referred to as “dead pool.”

The agency that supplies water to most people in Nevada has constructed “straws” to draw water from further down in Lake Mead as its levels fall.

___

See AP’s complete coverage of the drought: https://apnews.com/hub/droughts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sunlight can melt plastics into thousands of new compounds, study reports

    Plastic bags turn into thousands of compounds that look nothing like the original material when they’re exposed to sunlight, and scientists warn of the unknown effects this could have on ecosystems.

  • Rare Rhino's Population Grows from 100 to 3,700 Rhinos as Poaching Deaths Fall, Report Finds

    A new report from the International Rhino Foundation cites tighter protections on poaching by government authorities for helping revive the greater one-horned rhino population

  • We need 'to move the energy sector forward’: Houston mayor on tackling climate change

    Houston built its riches on the back of the fossil fuel industry, with the Gulf Coast being home to the largest refining center in the U.S.

  • Carbix spins emissions into gold — or at least useful minerals

    Cement manufacturing alone accounts for some 8%  of carbon emissions, and executives are scrambling to go green. It turns out that minerals needed for cement and many other industries are being literally thrown away — puffed out of flues and allowed to settle wherever they drift. In fact, these minerals are valuable enough that Carbix can afford to pay factories for the privilege of siphoning them off and reselling them.

  • Pond Technologies Uses Algae to Transform Carbon Emissions into Profit

    Image Provided by Pond Technologies As intensifying natural disasters and record-breaking heat waves push nations around the world to move more urgently toward a fossil fuel-free future, finding solutions that can be implemented quickly and make a huge impact have become the focus of many climate strategies. Ontario-based Pond Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: PNDHF) (TSXV: POND) offers a unique solution with its patented algae platform that can sequester about 2 tons of carbon for each ton of algae gr

  • Florida permanently preserves 20,000 greenbelt acres

    Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved spending $50 million on land preservation deals for seven parcels covering almost 20,000 acres.The money comes from the Florida Forever program and the deals either preserve wilderness lands by limiting public access or allow ranching operations to continue with rules against development.Why it matters: The move protects important water supplies and preserves linkages through the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the greenbelt network that runs the len

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • South Carolina's Confederate monument protection law upheld

    The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature's permission is legal. The unanimous decision keeps intact South Carolina's Heritage Act, which has stopped colleges and local governments from removing statues honoring Civil War soldiers or segregationists even as other areas of the South took them down after protests sparked by the killing of African American George Floyd last year by white police officers in Minnesota.

  • Arizona counties, towns battle over Colorado River water rights

    As Arizona’s population continues to swell by record numbers, cities and towns housing the transplants are looking for ways to increase their water supply.

  • Bundy had ‘no intention’ to appeal Idaho Capitol trespassing conviction. He just did

    The Emmett resident, who is running for governor, was found guilty in July on two charges stemming from Statehouse incidents.

  • McDonald's pledged to phase out its plastic Happy Meal Toys, but environmental experts say the company's real problem is its use of beef

    This means that plastic figurines could be replaced by items like 3D paper figurines or game pieces made from recycled materials.

  • WHO sets tougher bar for air-quality measures in move echoing its crackdown on smoking and sugar

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought and it is setting a higher bar for policymakers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years.

  • Louisiana’s struggling seafood industry devastated after Ida

    Louisiana's oyster farmers, crabbers, shrimpers and anglers are nothing if not adaptable, producing millions of pounds of seafood annually, often in water that was dry land a generation ago. They've fought off a devastating oil spill, floods, changing markets and endless hurricanes just to stay in business.

  • Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry will miss at least 3 games on injured reserve

    Odell Beckham Jr. has been hinting at his return this week, but the Cleveland Browns will be without another key wide receiver for a stretch.

  • One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History

    Until this month, the U.S. had only one all-electric automaker, the all-mighty Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Last week, Rivian Automotive Inc. rolled its first pickup truck for regular customers off its assembly line in its Normal, Illinois plant with first deliveries just around the corner. Rivian is doing much more than challenging Tesla- it is delivering the world's first all-electric pickup truck. Besides legendary automakers transforming their models for the electrification era, there are also

  • Browns' Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

    For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury. Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. A model of consistency and durability as a pro, Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9 yards on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. First and foremost, you need to become...

  • U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

    (Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Sept 22-23 to weigh which populations would most benefit from a third shot as it awaits a decision on authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve the third shot for all people aged 16 and over, but a panel of outside advisors to the FDA last Friday said there was only evidence for a shot being needed by people aged 65 and older.

  • Tropical storm forces 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast to evacuate: 'Everyone's in a frenzy'

    Viewers at home didn't seem too concerned with the threat of a tropical storm, but the cast was moving quickly to evacuate.

  • Critics blast Facebook pledge to curb climate change misinformation

    Facebook's latest pledge to curb climate change disinformation on its platform is not impressing activists and industry watchdogs.