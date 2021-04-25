US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
Virus Outbreak India&#39;s Oxygen Crisis Photo Gallery (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Virus Outbreak India's Oxygen Crisis Photo Gallery (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

US National security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that the US is sending aid to India to help fight the devastating coronavirus surge in the country.

In a Sunday statement, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that Mr Sullivan had spoken to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” the statement said.

Ms Horne added: “The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available.”

This includes “therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment,” according to the statement.

The administration further added that they are “pursuing options” to urgently supply the country with “oxygen generation”.

Ms Horne also said that the US Development Finance Corporation is funding an expansion of the “manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India,” which would allow BioE to “produce at least one billion doses” before the end of next year.

The administration is deploying a “team of public health advisors” from the CDC and USAID to work with the US embassy in New Delhi and Indian health authorities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinkentweeted late on Saturday that the US “will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes,” as the country fights a horrific Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Blinken said “our hearts go out to the Indian people” and “we are working closely with our partners in the Indian government”.

India has had four straight days of record-setting case numbers, with prime minister Narendra Modi telling his nation in a radio address on Sunday: “Our spirits were high after successfully dealing with the first wave. But this storm has shaken the nation.”

The “storm” he's referring to is the over 300,000 new cases every day for the past four days, the most in the world since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities announced a tally of 349,691 new cases on Sunday, in addition to 2,767 deaths, both daily records.

Even as 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses had been administered around the world as of Saturday, the global number of infections hit a record number on Friday at 893,000 new cases. India made up a third of those cases on its own.

The announcements of aid from top US officials comes after harsh criticism of the Biden Administration for its supposed deaf ear to the rest of the world’s struggles with containing Covid-19.

The administration has been slammed for hoarding stockpiles of unused vaccines and stopping the export of equipment needed to manufacture additional doses.

Pressure has been growing on the US to lift the export controls on materials and supplies that could advance India’s vaccine supply and that Indian manufacturers argue have been slowing down their process.

Many fear that the official Indian death toll of 192,311 people is severely misleading and is underestimating the size of the crisis as many won’t get tested and don’t have access to healthcare.

Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, argued in a Washington Post Op-Ed on Saturday that the country of 1.3 billion people is close to a humanitarian catastrophe. He called on the administration to send oxygen and medicines and to lift all export controls.

He added that the US should start sharing excess vaccine doses with struggling countries. The US has an estimated 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which has not yet been approved for use in the US.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP

New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

Recommended Stories

  • As India and other countries struggle to acquire enough COVID-19 vaccines for their populations, doses are sitting on shelves across the US

    Some countries are calling on the US to change its policies and rethink intellectual property and trademark laws that dictate vaccine manufacturing.

  • Traders Reach Crucial Moment in Timing of Fed Rate-Hike Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- For rates traders fixated on where the Federal Reserve is going with policy in the next few years, a key number is 99.That’s basically the price where eurodollar futures expiring in December 2023 have been stuck for more than a week. And that means markets have calmed significantly since the feverish early-April bets that policy makers were going to get dragged into a more hawkish stance.Markets look poised to sit at this crossroads for a while. Few expect central bankers to adjust their stance when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week or signal that they’re ready to start tapering bond purchases. Wednesday’s decision, along with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, could pave the way for greater conviction in the market, but that’s more likely to happen in the days and weeks that follow as economic reports roll in. Most policy makers have been resolute that they don’t plan to hike before the end of 2023.“We need to see some bit of new information, perhaps data surprises even further to the upside,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior bond trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. “The Fed did a pretty good job at its March meeting of indicating that its new framework will keep policy makers on the sidelines for quite a while.”Current eurodollar positioning underscores the need for fresh drivers to cement traders’ expectations on the timing of the Fed’s next tightening cycle. Timing matters because the market has a propensity to reprice aggressively when needed to account for faster-than-expected growth, as demonstrated in the first quarter -- a dynamic that could reemerge if both traders and the Fed are behind the curve.As December 2023 eurodollars illustrate, traders have adjusted their views on Fed policy all year. In January and much of February, the contract’s price was above 99, signaling traders were closer to the Fed’s dovish stance on rates.It then fell below that in late February and largely stayed there, showing that expectations had shifted toward a more hawkish Fed outlook. The selloff was at its most intense April 5, when it bottomed below 98.7 following a stellar jobs report. But the price has been back up around 99 since mid-April.It’s not just eurodollars that are at a crossroads. In a note Friday, Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell, Ed Acton and Yangyi Li wrote that the U.S. rates market is at “a moment of [tactical] truth.” Traders, they said, will soon decide if the recent short-covering rally in bonds will continue or whether the reflation narrative reasserts itself.They point to the 5-year Treasury rate and 10-year real yield, which strips out inflation to reflect a pure read on growth. Technical data suggests that the 5-year security is not only “overbought,” but that the recent momentum behind its April rally is starting to slow. The yield was around 0.82% on Friday.Meanwhile, the 10-year real yield, at around minus 0.78% on Friday, is hovering not far from the “well-defined” lows of the range seen since February and looks to be “locally and deeply overbought,” the strategists wrote.For Greg Wilensky at Janus Henderson Investors, there’s going to be “a lot of ‘moments of truth’” over the next three to six months.“Can we see some sharp moves in one direction or another?” asked the Denver-based head of U.S. fixed income. “It’s quite likely, as the result of people from one camp or another changing their minds. But one move in one direction doesn’t mean that trade will continue.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 26: Durable and capital goods orders; Dallas Fed manufacturing indexApril 27: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic home prices; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing gaugeApril 28: MBA mortgage applications; advance goods trade balance; wholesale and retail inventories; FOMC decisionApril 29: Jobless claims; gross domestic product; Langer consumer comfort; pending home salesApril 30: Employment cost index; personal income and spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago purchasing managers index; University of Michigan gaugesFed calendar:April 28: FOMC decision; Powell’s press conferenceApril 29: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles discusses financial regulationApril 30: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speaksAuction schedule:April 26: 13-week, 26-week bills; 2-year, 5-year notesApril 27: 2-year floating-rate notes; 7-year notesApril 29: 4-week, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India in crisis as new COVID cases break global record

    India is in dire shape as coronavirus cases skyrocket and packed hospitals run out of oxygen and beds. Lucy Craft reports.

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Caitlyn Jenner announces bid for California governor

    The former Olympic athlete and TV star announced the move on Twitter on Friday.

  • A man who attacked Appalachian Trail hikers with a machete has been found not guilty by reason of insanity

    James Jordan killed one hiker with his machete and repeatedly stabbed a woman. She survived by playing dead and walking 6 miles for help.

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Pressure is building on Biden to send vaccine doses to India, as the country breaks global records with COVID-19 outbreak

    While India is recording hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases everyday, the US has started to see domestic vaccination rates decline.

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • Justin Theroux reveals advice from Jason Bateman during relationship with Jennifer Aniston

    Actor has opened up about his relationship with the Friends star

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Twitter Agrees To Block Tweets Critical Of India Government's COVID-19 Response

    As India struggles with new COVID-19 surge, the nation's government and Twitter take action against criticism.

  • UK sends medical equipment to India as Covid wave overwhelms country

    Oxygen concentrators and ventilators are among aid to be delivered this week

  • Hooters Is Opening a New, Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain Spinoff

    A number of Hooters locations around the country have closed in the past year—no doubt the pandemic presented a challenge for the chain whose biggest customer draw for years was its, ehm, atmosphere. In response to customers who miss the Hooters experience because of its food (and critics who felt its values were a little outdated), the 38-year-old company has finally introduced a new restaurant concept that may appeal to customers whose favorite thing about Hooters really is the chicken wings.Tank tops that runneth over and neon orange short-shorts might have been in style when the first Florida Hooters was established in 1983—but how times have changed. In 2008 Hooters had 400 locations that made nearly a billion dollars in revenue each year—but by 2016, they'd shut down about 15% of those, according to a 2018 report from Mashed. Now, the past year has caused Hooters some hurt, with pandemic restrictions influencing more Hooters closures while the chain has tried to convince customers that it's safe to return to Hooters dining. RELATED: 7 New Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Everyone Is Talking AboutMeanwhile, in recent years Hooters had been trying to stay in the game with the 2017 introduction of Hoots—from OriginalHooters.com:"What do you do after you have been World Famous for 35 years? You create a fast version of yourself, that's what. Meet hoots [sic]. We took our most popular menu items, prepared and served in a smaller, quicker style. No Hooters Girl? No problem. Hoots is primarily to-go, with easy online ordering and on-site touchscreen kiosks, in addition to traditional counter ordering."Until now, the new Hooters spinoff had not made a significant splash in the market—but with the past year of pandemic struggles, Hooters is officially making a hard run at Hoots Wings. Since 2017, just seven Hoots Wings locations existed across Florida, Georgia, and Illinois… but recently, Hoots Wings announced a partnership that is projected to open 60 Hoots Wings stores around Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the next decade, with six of those opening as soon as this summer and another dozen said to follow by year's end.Hoots Wings restaurants are a smaller answer to traditional Hooters' locations, this time (really) focusing on the food. But still, this chain's probably not for everybody… especially anyone who wants to eat wisely. Some items on the classic Hooters appetizer menu contain over 1,000 calories, which is well over half the calories most of us should eat in a day—and that's not even getting into fat, sodium, the main course, or a pitcher. More nutritious options are their salads (topped with grilled proteins, not fried), "Daytona-style" dry-rub wings, steamed seafood dishes, or fish tacos, with about half the calories or less of many Hooters fried dishes.Check out The Best&Worst Menu Items at Hooters, and sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for fresh food news delivered to you daily.

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’