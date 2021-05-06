US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections

  • FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria Bay, La.. The Biden administration is proposing to revoke a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. The Biden administration is proposing to revoke a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
1 / 2

Trump-Bird Deaths

FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria Bay, La.. The Biden administration is proposing to revoke a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW BROWN
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed revoking a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species.

The Interior Department announcement comes after officials in March said they were reversing a Trump policy that ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said revoking the regulatory changes finalized during Trump's last days in office represented part of the Biden administration's efforts to ensure that agency decisions are guided by science.

“The Migratory bird Treaty Act is a bedrock environmental law that is critical to protecting migratory birds and restoring declining bird populations,” Haaland said in a statement.

The prohibition against accidental bird deaths was used most notably in a $100 million settlement by energy company BP after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds, according to federal data. Some scientists have said that the number of birds that died could be higher.

Industry groups supported the Trump policy, but since President Joe Biden took office they have expressed willingness to work with the Democrat.

The migratory bird policy was among dozens of Trump-era environmental actions Biden ordered reconsidered on his first day in office. Former federal officials, environmental groups and Democrats in Congress said many of the Trump rules were aimed at benefiting private industry at the expense of conservation.

More than 1,000 North American bird species are covered by the treaty — from fast-flying peregrine falcon to tiny songbirds and more than 20 owl species. Non-native species and some game birds, like wild turkeys, are not on the list.

Besides the BP case, hundreds of enforcement cases — targeting utilities, oil companies and wind energy developers — resulted in criminal fines and civil penalties totaling $5.8 million between 2010 and 2018.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials have said relatively few of the cases end with criminal prosecutions because most companies are willing to take measures to address hazards that their operations may pose to birds.

___

This version corrects that that the announcement was made on Thursday, not Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest Ferrari Superfast Variant, the 819 HP Competizione, Will Come in a Coupé or Drop-Top

    Both track-focused variants will be very, very fast.

  • Michael B. Jordan Calls His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Audition 'My Worst One to Date'

    The Creed actor looks back on his audition for J.J. Abram's trilogy-starter

  • Rare fish set for return to River Severn breeding grounds

    One of the UK's rarest fish is set to benefit from a conservation project to unlock the River Severn.

  • Trisha Paytas said they were almost a guest star on season 2 of HBO's 'Euphoria'

    Trisha Paytas said on the "Frenemies" podcast that HBO reached out to them about being a guest star of the second season of the show.

  • Why Draymond Green hates defending certain young NBA guard

    There is one main reason Draymond Green's answer was not surprising ...

  • ‘The Deuce’ actress Emily Meade says she’s been ‘rejected for yet another job after not working for two years’

    Sure, being a sex worker on 42nd St. during the 1970s was tough — but so is life as a modern-day actress. Emily Meade, who starred as doomed prostitute Lori Madison on HBO’s “The Deuce,” says she hasn’t been able to land a gig since the drama series ended two years ago. The 32-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, captioning it, “Me pretending that I didn’t just ...

  • Jill Biden thanks military spouses in Colorado for service

    First lady Jill Biden extended her gratitude to military spouses for their service on Thursday at an Army base in Colorado. Biden spoke at Fort Carson military base near Colorado Springs at an event hosted by the United Service Organization Spouse Connection ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday. The group is a nonprofit established by former President Theodore Roosevelt before WWII that provides domestic and overseas help to service members and their families.

  • Prince under investigation for 'poaching' one of biggest bears in Romania

    Romanian police are investigating a Liechtenstein prince for poaching after he killed a huge male bear described as the "biggest male living deep in the wild" on a hunting trip to the Carpathian mountains. Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, who lives in Austria, was granted a four-day hunting permit in March in Romania's Covasna County, official hunting documents revealed. The papers said the aristocrat “harvested” a 17 year-old brown bear called Arthur on the hunt. He paid just over £6,000 for the trophy but reports alleged the animal was “wrongly” killed. Due to Arthur the brown bear's large size, it was considered in hunting parlance a "Golden" trophy, prized specimens which can fetch more than £17,000. Repeated attempts to contact the prince's estate were unsuccessful. Switzerland's Blick newspaper quoted the prince as saying he wouldn't comment on the matter. Romania, which is home to Europe's biggest population of brown bears, banned trophy hunting in 2016, except in the cases of certain problem animals that damage crops or animals. Environmental groups who have monitored Arthur for the past nine years insist it lived deep in the wild and had no contact with humans. Agent Green, a NGO, said the hunting permit was issued for a cub-rearing female bear that had caused damage in the village of Ojdula in Transylvania last summer. "It was always about shooting the biggest bear and not about solving the problem of the community," Gabriel Paun, president of Agent Green, told the Associated Press. "I wonder how the prince mistook the biggest male living deep in the wild against the much smaller female next to the village." "Every farmer I spoke to in the village of Ojdula said that nothing had changed since the male bear was shot and that the female bear continues to come daily to the households. This is poaching as the prince shot the wrong bear,"Mr Paun said. A senior official from Romania's environmental ministry, Octavian Berceanu, said that poaching was suspected. "All of the papers from the National Environmental Guard will go to the police," he said, referring to a branch of the ministry. Mr Berceanu also said that some official papers that are required after a bear kill are missing. "The local environment agency should inform the Environmental Guard after the shooting, but this didn't happen," Mr Berceanu said.

  • Olivia Munn Has a Terrible Time at the DMV in Imagine Dragons’ ‘Cutthroat’ Video

    "That song is really an exorcism of self-loathing," frontman Dan Reynolds says

  • Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in India

    ABID BHAT/AFP via Getty ImagesAs India hits a daily record of 412,262 COVID cases and 3,980 deaths, scammers are coming up with new and elaborate ways to exploit desperate families trying to save loved ones.The latest pandemic scheme? Passing fire extinguishers off as oxygen cylinders for patients in dire condition.On Thursday, local media outlets reported that Delhi police arrested three people for painting fire extinguishers and selling them as oxygen cylinders to family members of infected citizens. Police reportedly seized more than 530 extinguishers that had been dismantled, spray-painted, and sold as gas cylinders.A Right-Wing Demagogue Is Letting COVID Ravage His PeoplePolice uncovered the plot after the head of an Indian NGO, Radha Vallabh Sewa Sangh—who had fallen victim to the scheme himself—reported the fraudsters to local authorities. The accused were identified as 40-year-old Ravi Sharma, 38-year-old Mohammad Abdil, and 30-year old Shambhu Shah from Alipur, Delhi.“During enquiry, it was found that distributor Ravi Sharma was removing red paint [from] fire cylinders which were used for filling of CO2 and was converting them into oxygen cylinders by painting them black with the help of Abdil and Shah,” a police deputy commissioner told The India Times.When questioned by the police, the suspects reportedly copped to obtaining expired and empty fire extinguishers, recasting them, and selling them for about $180 each. The men admitted to having already sold “many” cylinders, police said.In addition to the cylinders, police seized grinders apparently used to chip off the original paint on the fire extinguishers, empty spray can bottles, paint boxes and brushes, about two dozen oxygen cylinders nozzles, a pipe wrench, and roughly $800 in cash.As India faces a devastating virus wave, a highly infectious virus variant, and crippling oxygen shortages—the fire extinguisher scheme is just one of many COVID-related scams sweeping the country.Indian Prime Minister Called Out for Building New, Billion-Dollar Residence Despite Deadly COVID ShortagesGovernment officials in India’s southern Karnataka state have been accused of selling hospital beds on the black market, social media fraudsters have been delivering counterfeit medicines to Indians scavenging for supplies on Twitter, and WhatsApp users have posed as doctors promising to deliver humidifiers and oxygen cylinders, only to block their victims after receiving cash app payments.Though India is known as the “world’s pharmacy,” the overwhelming COVID infection rate gripping the country has led to a severe shortage in oxygen, medical supplies and hospital beds. The circumstances have fueled the ambitions of fraudsters looking to capitalize on desperate families.Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi has been blasted for failing to appropriately handle the crisis, instead focusing on campaigning and falsely assuring the public that the situation is “under control.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Aging campuses? Lawmakers want to help modernize historically Black colleges, universities

    Bipartisan congressional legislation would fund historically Black colleges and universities, HBCUs, efforts to renovate, modernize, preserve and construct campus facilities.

  • NC GOP wants to strengthen school discipline but some say change may harm Black students

    Republicans say school discipline policies have become too lax under state law. But Democrats say changing the law may disproportionately impact minority students.

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik backs the controversial GOP-sanctioned recount of 2020 election ballots in Arizona

    Stefanik, a leading contender to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the third highest-ranking House Republican, has spread false claims of fraud in elections.

  • EU Court advisor: Poland's handling of judges against EU law

    A top European Union legal advisor argued Thursday Poland's way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law — a view the Polish government denounced as a politically motivated attack on the country's sovereignty. The ruling party, Law and Justice, claims it is seeking to reform an inefficient system and corrupt judges but critics see that as a pretext for seizing control over the courts. Law and Justice in 2017 created a new body — the Disciplinary Chamber — at the Supreme Court with the power to discipline both top judges and ordinary court judges.

  • Olympics-Females told to 'be quiet' on transgender issue - ex-weightlifter

    Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The 43-year-old still has to satisfy the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) of her fitness and performance standards before selection for the team but the prospect she will compete in Tokyo has already raised hackles.

  • So There's a COVID Vaccine, but What Does That Mean For Pregnant People?

    The US Food and Drug Administration officially approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in mid-December 2020, which cleared the way for a national campaign to inoculate enough Americans to suppress the spread of the coronavirus. But considering that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine that received FDA approval shortly after has been tested on pregnant people or those currently breastfeeding, questions remained as to whether it was safe for those demographic groups to stand in line to receive a vaccine.

  • Jennie Garth Says Parenting Older Kids Is Not for 'Faint of Heart': 'Whole Different Ball Game'

    Jennie explains to PEOPLE how she got into her first car accident, just five minutes after getting her first car

  • Sue Bird and Alex Morgan from Togethxr and Sam Gordon | The 2021 MAKERS Conference

    Sam Gordon, Gender Equality Advocate, interviews Sue Bird, four-time WNBA Champion, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-founder of TOGETHXR and Alex Morgan, World Champion Soccer Player and Co-founder of TOGETHXR, about their new media venture, creating more role models for girls, and how to even the playing field for women in sports.

  • Washington's Benjamin St-Juste recalls gifting Pope Francis a pair of Jordans

    Washington's third round draft pick Benjamin St- Juste tells the story of when he and the Michigan football team gifted Pope Francis a pair of Jordans.

  • Altria Stock Is Sliding. Mounting Woes Cost the Tobacco Giant a Bull.

    Argus analyst Kristina Ruggeri downgraded tobacco giant Altria to Hold from Buy. She cited the declining value of the company’s investments outside of traditional tobacco, and the risk of more cigarette regulation.