US prosecutors: Former volunteer for state senator under indictment over public finance allegations in 2018 campaign admits to fraud

A former campaign volunteer for state Sen. Dennis Bradley, who is under indictment on allegations he tried to cheat Connecticut’s public campaign-financing system, has pleaded guilty to federal charges she sought to defraud the fund, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Tina Manus waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, said Leonard C. Boyle, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, special FBI agent in charge in New Haven.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. The conspiracy charge is related to her role in trying to obtain public money for the 2018 campaign of state Sen. Dennis Bradley Jr., prosecutors say.

Bradley, a Bridgeport Democrat, and his campaign treasurer, Jessica Martinez, were indicted in May on federal charges they conspired to cheat the state’s public campaign-financing system of about $180,000.

Each pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors said that by lying about spending and other campaign finance issues, Bradley’s campaign stole an $84,140 primary campaign grant in 2018 and tried, but failed, to steal an additional $95,710 taxpayer-financed campaign grant for the general election.

Manus, a volunteer for Bradley’s campaign, was accused of conspiring with the lawmaker and Martinez between March and October 2018 to defraud the Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission, Citizens’ Election Fund and state of Connecticut. They were accused of misrepresenting compliance with state election law and requirements and restrictions of the public election-financing program that candidates use to apply for grants to finance party primary and general election campaigns.

The announcement of Manus’ guilty plea came hours after state Rep. Michael DiMassa was charged in federal court in New Haven in a separate case. Prosecutors say he stole more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief money by billing the city of West Haven where he worked as an aide to the City Council for pandemic-related consulting work that officials said he did not perform.

Federal prosecutors say a portion of the alleged thefts appears to correspond with DiMassa’s purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips at the Mohegan Sun casino.

