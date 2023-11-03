US provides $125 million in aid to Ukraine and orders for additional $300 million

The United States announced on Friday the sending of another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of US$125 million.

Source: European Pravda

The military aid package will be provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority mechanism, which provides for the transfer of weapons from the US Army's reserves.

The package, as expected, includes additional NASAMS and HIMARS ammunition, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds, TOW anti-tank missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems.

Reportedly, the package also includes more than three million small arms and grenade launcher rounds, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mines, 12 heavy equipment trucks, cold weather gear and spare parts.

Separately, the US Department of Defence is ordering additional means of combating laser-guided drones for Ukraine in the amount of US$300 million. They will be sent through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) programme, which provides for the purchase of weapons from manufacturers, rather than their transfer from US military warehouses.

The Biden administration still has about US$5 billion dollars of the military aid budget approved by Congress last year from US supplies. A €150 million package of this sort was announced last week by the United States.

Background:

Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and approve a new US$106 billion aid package that includes more than US$61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

But Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, insists that Congress consider the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel separately.

