US pulls visas of 100 Nicaraguan legislators, judges

FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, a billboard promoting President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo covers a truck driving through Managua, Nicaragua. The U.S. State Department announced Monday, July 12, 2021 it is revoking the travel visas of 100 legislators, judges and prosecutors who aided the regime of President Daniel Ortega. (AP Photo/Miguel Andres, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. State Department announced Monday it is revoking the travel visas of 100 legislators, judges and prosecutors who aided the regime of President Daniel Ortega.

The department said the visa cancellations came in response to the arrests by Ortega’s Sandinista government of at least 26 members of the opposition and most potential candidates in the Nov. 7 elections.

The department accused the officials and their family members of having “advanced the Ortega-Murillo regime’s assault on democracy.” That was a reference to Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife and Vice President.

The measure targets “those with responsibility for, or complicity in, the suppression of peaceful protests or abuse of human rights, and the immediate family members of such persons.” It prevents those named from entering the United States.

In June, Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, and the Organization of American States passed a resolution condemning the recent arrests of key opposition figures. Those arrested also include opposition leaders, prominent businessmen and former government officials.

Since June, Ortega's government has arrested six probable candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, in which Ortega, 75, is running for a fourth consecutive presidential term.

The government has accused most of those arrested with accepting foreign funding and working for the overthrow of the government. Ortega has characterized a popular uprising in April 2018 that led to months of street protests as an attempted coup with foreign backing.

Legislators, judge and prosecutors have aided Ortega by applying spurious “treason” and censorship laws to justify the arrest of opponents.

The State Department said: “The United States will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to push for the release of political prisoners and to support Nicaraguans’ calls for greater freedom, accountability, and free and fair elections.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuelan security forces ‘threaten’ opposition leader Juan Guaido and arrest ally

    Crackdown came day after unprecedented protests in Cuba

  • U.S. 'stands ready' to assist Haiti, Cuba -Biden

    The United States is reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.The death of the president has plunged the troubled country into deeper turmoil, and U.S. officials traveled there on Sunday to assess the situation and meet three politicians who have staked competing claims to take charge.Biden also said the United States supports the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic woes but the White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the island.Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades. They chanted "Freedom" and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

  • Heatwave: US firefighters struggle to contain wildfires while Canada announces new measures

    Firefighters in northern California are struggling to contain a massive wildfire

  • US Afghanistan withdrawal: Top commander steps down

    The special forces commander has handed over control as the 20-year US-led mission nears its close.

  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were Spotted Getting Cozy on the Set of New Project

    And their couple looks were on fleek.

  • Ukrainian film shows 'deep history' of Holocaust massacre

    "It is a deep history and we have to know our history, and films must provoke interest in our history," Loznitsa said at the launch. Nazi German forces shot dead an estimated 34,000 Jewish men, women and children on Sept. 29-30, 1941, in a large ravine known both as Babi Yar and Babyn Yar, on the edge of Kyiv.

  • Chinese streaming firm DouYu terminates $5.3 billion merger with Huya

    China's State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) on Saturday said it would block the deal on antitrust grounds, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Tencent first announced plans to merge Huya and DouYu last year in a tie-up designed to streamline its stakes in the firms, which were estimated by data firm MobTech to have an 80% share in a market worth more than $3 billion. Tencent is Huya's biggest shareholder with a 36.9% stake and also owns over a third of DouYu, with both firms listed in the United States, and worth a combined $5.3 billion in market value.

  • California wildfire grows by 20,000 acres, destroys 20 homes

    The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.

  • China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies

    China on Sunday said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. The Commerce Ministry said the U.S. move constituted an “unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules.” China will “take necessary measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry's statement said.

  • Brazil's federal police open probe into Bolsonaro over vaccine deal - source

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The president has been caught up in allegations of irregularities surrounding the 1.6 billion reais ($316 million) contract signed in February for 20 million doses with a Brazilian intermediary for the vaccine’s maker, Bharat Biotech. A Brazilian Senate commission investigating the administration's handling of the pandemic has cited suspicions of overpricing and corruption related to the contract.

  • Suspect in Denver hotel arrest denies shooting plot, says guns were being collected for friends

    One of the four people arrested in connection to what local authorities reportedly feared was a “Las Vegas-style shooting” plot has denied any plan to commit mass violence.

  • Fort Worth police search for witnesses, info in hit-and-run of child riding a bike

    On Saturday, a driver hit a child who was riding a bicycle and drove away, police said.

  • Covid vaccine: Thailand decides to mix jabs as cases spike

    The decision comes after hundreds of medical workers caught Covid despite being fully vaccinated.

  • France to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination to Enter Shopping Malls

    People will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter shopping centers and restaurants in France starting in August.

  • Over 300,000 demand inquiry into 'Biden family corruption'

    Over 300,000 have signed a petition from one of Washington’s top watchdogs demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations that President Joe Biden and family members, notably budding artist and son Hunter Biden, have profited off public service.

  • Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business. A judge rejected the NRA's bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.

  • Jordan sentences former top courtier to 15 years in jail over alleged plot

    A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal chief adviser, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail for their involvement in an alleged plot to bring a deposed crown prince to power instead of the king. The military court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to King Abdullah. "The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society," said the judge.

  • Sirisha Bandla: India celebrates woman who flew on Virgin Galactic

    Sirisha Bandla flew to the edge of space on billionaire Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket.

  • Former 2020 Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Joins MSNBC, NBC News

    Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, has joined MSNBC and NBC News as a political analyst. Castro’s cable news gig was announced on Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. “Joining us now: Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama and former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, who this morning is adding another title to his resume,” announced co-host Mika Brzezinski of Castro, who also ran for the Democratic p