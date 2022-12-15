US to Push for Transparency on Chinese Loans to African Nations

Anthony Osae-Brown
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US plans to push for more transparency around the terms of debts that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Washington will also “try and figure out how these countries can get out of a crushing debt that oppresses their people,” said Jose Fernandez, the under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment at the State Department.

Fernandez made the comments in an interview on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, attended by more than 40 heads of state as President Joe Biden seeks to revitalize the US relationship with the continent, where China has made influential inroads through billions of dollars of investment.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Many nations on the continent turned to China — now the world’s biggest creditor to developing countries — for loans to build airports, hospitals, housing and roads. While the funding has helped construct key infrastructure in some African countries, many are also struggling to repay as the projects are not fully commercialized.

The question of confidentiality of Chinese debt became an issue during pandemic-era talks to provide emerging nations with relief as there was concern that not all lending by Chinese banks was public and they could get a better deal in any restructuring.

China has come under criticism for its perceived lack of engagement in a global effort to reduce debt burdens for developing nations, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying on multiple occasions that Beijing has become the biggest obstacle to progress.

Since 2000, however, Beijing has announced multiple rounds of debt forgiveness of interest-free loans to African countries, canceling at least $3.4 billion of debt through 2019, according to a study published by Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

And in August, China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries and redirect $10 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to nations on the continent.

Low-income nations — most of which are facing record-high debt levels — also lack robust data on debt. A 2021 World Bank report found that almost 40% of these countries have never published debt data on their websites or hadn’t updated their data over the preceding two years. Differences in definitions and recording errors showed variations equal to as much as 30% of some nations’ gross domestic product, it found.

The Group of 20 nations has set up a so-called Common Framework that brings the Paris Club of traditional rich debtor countries together with China to try to restructure the debts of low-income countries on a case-by-case basis. Only three nations — Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia — signed up, and after almost two years of talks, Chad became the first to find resolution in November.

China inserted clauses in loans signed with some African nations that “exclude or prohibit the publication of the agreement,” Fernandez said. “So people in the country do not know what their country has signed, they do not know how much they borrowed, they do not know at what interest rate.”

Loan renegotiation requires that agreements should be public, people know how much was borrowed, the interest rate, and what the terms are, and the collateral given by those countries, Fernandez said.

“It is a process that benefits countries and allows them to get out of the debt trap,” he said.

--With assistance from Iain Marlow.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Is Doubling Down on Rate Hikes Just as a Recession Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s warning that aggressive interest-rate hikes are far from over is raising the stakes for the euro region, just as a recession takes hold.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapEvery increase in borrowing costs, including Thursd

  • French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe -AFP

    The tax inquiry was started after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, told authorities in July 2019 of his "suspicions of tax optimisation and fraud" by the company, the report said. GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Aurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns

    Aurizon said in a statement the sale was in accordance with its agreement with the country's competition regulator, following its $1.75 billion acquisition deal for One Rail Australia (ORA) that was finalised in July 2022. The ORA deal is expected to help Aurizon diversify from coal and add bulk capacity, aiding its transition to greener energy. More than a third of Aurizon's core earnings came from coal in fiscal 2021.

  • Macau casinos' new contracts to sharpen focus on non-gaming activities

    Macau's six incumbent casino firms are set to sign new 10-year contracts on Friday to operate in the world's biggest gambling hub, easing fears of investors and executives after a lengthy bidding process that had threatened to end one company's run. Incumbent operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings beat off a surprise bid from Malaysia's Genting to win the six licences on offer in the Chinese special administrative region. The new contracts, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will be signed at Macau's Government House on Friday by CEOs of the casino companies and the territory's officials.

  • Italian brake maker Brembo plans expansion in northern Mexico

    Italian premium brakes maker Brembo, which supplies Tesla, Ferrari and other car companies, plans to expand one of its factories in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, government officials said on Thursday. The company has operated since 2015 in Nuevo Leon state, which borders Texas, and where it employs 1,150 people at its Escobedo site, the Nuevo Leon governor's office said in a statement. Brembo now plans to double the size of that factory, aiming to open around the second quarter of 2023, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Stewart Cink, 49, 'in denial' about age, not yet planning to play senior tour full-time

    Stewart Cink, 49, has intimately seen some of golf's elder statesmen have magical moments. He's striving to have one of his own.

  • Asia Stocks Set to Open Lower on Hawkish Policy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to drop Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in US and European equities and a rally in the dollar. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAustralian shares fell while futures for Japan and Hong Kong decl

  • Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year. "When you have two superpowers massively subsidise some sectors, you could decide not to do anything, to respect the rules and the purity of (free-market) doctrine ... but nothing much will be left (in Europe) in the end," Macron said. He said Europe's response, via national and EU instruments, should amount to about 2% of its output.

  • Avaya Veers Toward Bankruptcy Filing

    Avaya Holdings is nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet as it looks to turn around its business and move past problems surrounding the company’s accounting, people familiar with the matter said.

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series

    "Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.

  • Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards

    President Biden on Thursday mocked former President Trump for teasing a “major announcement” that turned out to be a new line of digital Trump trading cards. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden tweeted from his personal account. The president listed a consumer price report that showed inflation easing in…

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Is Grifty NFT Project

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” landed on Thursday like the release of a new NFT—that’s because it was the release of a new NFT.After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he’d be releasing a set of collectible digital trading cards that all feature himself.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” the ex-president wrote. “These limited edition c

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference

    "You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.

  • China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping. "We urge the U.K. to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the U.K.," Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

  • Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'

    Trump's 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' was a line of $99 NFT trading cards with 'no inherent monetary value'

  • China Sends Official Xi Sidelined to Visit Protest-Hit Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- China sent an official who was recently removed from the top echelons of power to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a sign Beijing is keeping its distance from the Middle Eastern nation as it deals with widespread unrest.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billi

  • Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…