US pushes defense ties with Indonesia as China strengthens

1
NINIEK KARMINI
·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin met his Indonesian counterpart on Monday to push stronger defense ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin, at a joint news conference after meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, said they discussed ways to deepen the two countries' partnership, including through expanding interoperability and increasing investments in defense education.

“The United States is proud to partner with you as we work together to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

But Subianto stressed Indonesia’s neutral stance.

“I like to emphasize that Indonesia always takes the position of trying to maintain the best relationships with all nations, especially all the major powers,” Subianto said.

Austin arrived in Jakarta late Sunday from a visit to Canada’s Halifax city where he spoke about U.S. efforts to build a more resilient security architecture with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific and Europe at the Halifax International Security Forum.

His visit to Indonesia comes less than a week after leaders of the Group of 20 economies met on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. In a declaration, most strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warned that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse.

“We are meeting as the world is grappling with assaults on the rules-based international order, especially Russia's unprovoked invasion against Ukraine,” Austin said, “And it’s especially vital now that more like-minded countries come together to uphold our shared principles, including the rule of law.”

He applauded Indonesia for its vote at the U.N. General Assembly earlier this year condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, Jakarta has expressed concern about Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

Subianto said Indonesia sees China as a friendly nation, and the two countries have ways to manage possible misunderstandings and differences of opinion in disputes over territorial waters.

“We consider that we will be able to resolve them with dialogue,” Subianto said, “However, we do emphasize that Indonesia will defend its sovereignty and we will defend our independence.”

China and four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have overlapping claims to the South China Sea, home to vital shipping lanes, plentiful fish stocks and undersea mineral resources. China and ASEAN have made little headway in finalizing a code of conduct to avoid conflicts in the area.

Austin and Subianto are both attending an expanded meeting of ASEAN security ministers starting Tuesday in Cambodia.

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe also is to attend, opening the possibility that he and Austin will hold face-to-face discussions.

Defense ministers from ASEAN and eight partner countries, including the U.S., Japan and China, are expected to join the two-day meeting.

While China’s influence and military strength in the region are growing rapidly, the U.S. remains its dominant military power. Washington also has a security alliance with the Philippines and strong relations with other ASEAN members.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to seek an expansion of the American military presence in the Philippines in a meeting Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip

    Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city's government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, it said. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a statement from the Chief Executive’s Office.

  • Buildings Damaged by Deadly Earthquake in Indonesia

    At least 46 people were killed after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the West Java province of Indonesia on Monday, November 21, with hundreds injured and buildings damaged, officials said via local media.Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said the epicenter of the quake was about 10 km (six miles) southwest of Cianjur in West Java, with a depth of 10 km. The agency said there was no potential for a tsunami.Video showing a damaged building was filmed by Twitter user @coolestweakness, who said it was filmed in Cipadang in West Java. Credit: @coolestweakness via Storyful

  • Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown

    When a film as heavily promoted and well-regarded as Universal’s She Said gets body-slammed at the box office, it’s wise to pay attention. This weekend, the journalism procedural drama, about the pursuit of sexual predator Harvey Weinstein by two reporters from The New York Times, will take in perhaps $2.27 million in 2,022 theaters. That’s […]

  • Charges dropped against SC deputy after 2 died in flooded van

    Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018′s Hurricane Florence in South Carolina.

  • Deutsche Bank sees U.S. leveraged loan defaults near record highs in 2024

    (Reuters) -Default rates on U.S. leveraged loans will hit a near-record high of 11.3% in 2024, while defaults on euro leveraged loans will hit 7.1%, as the global economic outlook deteriorates, Deutsche Bank said on Monday. For 2023, however, Deutsche Bank expects default rates to be kept in check given the lack of near-term maturities. The bank said in a research note it expects a 5.6% default rate in the United States and 3.7% rate in the euro market respectively in 2023.

  • Lithuania urges NATO to take note of threat from Belarus due to war in Ukraine

    Lithuania has urged NATO to pay more attention to the role of Belarus in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda said in an interview with Lithuanian Current Time TV channel on Nov. 21.

  • Austin warns Russian war on Ukraine could lead to a ‘dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation’

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday that Russia’s war in Ukraine could lead to a “dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation” elsewhere in the world. “Russia’s invasion offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil that none of us want to live in,” Austin said at the Halifax International Security Forum in…

  • First Responders Adopt Dogs They Rescued from Plane Crash in Wisconsin: 'Fell Out of the Sky'

    After a plane traveling from Louisiana with 53 dogs crashed on a golf course in Wisconsin, some of the first responders who came to the rescue gave the furry passengers their forever homes

  • UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets.

  • China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight

    The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China's attempt to bring a more targeted approach to its zero-COVID policies while facing multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading omicron variants. China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing.

  • 22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered

    Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.

  • Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire

    An explosion and fire hit a gas pipeline in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on Nov. 19, with a massive ball of flame being visible for over 10 kilometers around the blast site.

  • What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

    What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

  • Security forces prepare to protect Putin from possible coup, says the Insider

    Recent exercises in Moscow by the Federal Protective Service (FSO), in which armed officers were said to be practicing responding to terrorist threats, were actually held to practice responding to a possible coup d’état, opposition Russian publication the Insider has said.

  • Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago

    Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering to Ukrainian drones, Ukraine says

    Video shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense showed a uniformed figure walking with hands raised. The MOD said the soldier was taken into captivity.

  • Ukrainian marines escape from Russian captivity

    Ukrainian Marine reconnaissance groups have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine by organising an escape from their captivity. Source: Ihor Kopytin, the People's deputy, on Facebook, and Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote from Kopytin: "I will reveal some details of the rescue of the Marine reconnaissance groups who were recently returned from Russian captivity, with whom I met as a representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of W

  • Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for ‘shooting POWs’ after ‘surrendering’ Russian soldier opens fire

    Russia has accused Ukraine of killing 12 Russian soldiers in an incident in which a Russian soldier appears to have opened fire on Ukrainian troops while pretending to surrender.