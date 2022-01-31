US pushes for talks with North Korea after latest missile launch

·2 min read


The U.S. is pushing for talks with North Korea after its latest ballistic missile test on Sunday, which was reportedly its longest such test since 2017.

A senior administration official on Sunday said the U.S. is still committed to pursuing a diplomatic path forward with North Korea, despite describing the recent spate of missile tests as destabilizing, a threat to U.S. and allied forces in the region and a violation of resolutions from the United Nations Security Council, according to Bloomberg.

The official said the U.S. has still not heard from Pyongyang regarding a proposal to begin discussions.

The push for talks comes after North Korea confirmed that it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, which it said was capable of reaching Guam.

Based on the missile flight details, the launch marked the longest-range ballistic missile deployed since 2017.

The administration official refused to detail how the U.S. will proceed if talks fail with North Korea, according to Bloomberg, but they did say a resolution would need to involve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Sunday's missile launch marked North Korea's seventh such weapons test this month. It also suggested the end of the country's ban on long-range missile tests, a moratorium that leader Kim Jong Un unveiled before his first summit with then-President Trump.

Experts say the Biden administration's focus on North Korea has dropped on its list of international priorities, with a greater focus on challenges like Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine, reviving the nuclear deal with Iran and the fallout over the U.S.'s violent exit from Afghanistan.

The reclusive nation has thus far refused overtures from the Biden administration to discuss its nuclear weapons.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who helped broker the meetings between Trump and Kim in 2018, used his U.N. General Assembly speech last year to call for "real progress" in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

President Biden has yet to nominate an ambassador to South Korea, though he has tapped Sung Kin, the U.S ambassador to Indonesia, as the special envoy for North Korea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is not negotiable': Pres. Biden calls for release of Lombard man held hostage in Afghanistan

    Biden says, "The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable."

  • Joe Biden To Nominate First Black Woman to Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden is expected to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in replacement...

  • NATO chief stresses unity in face of China, Russia threat: 'They do not share our values'

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday that a strong alliance amongst member nations is more "important than ever" amid mounting threats from China and Russia.

  • Want to help manatees, limit pollution in Indian River Lagoon? Control yourself | Opinion

    Thanks to global research on water quality, we now know much more about toxic water and the harm it causes in our lakes, streams, coastal waters.

  • UN says Taliban has killed more than 100 affiliated with former government

    The United Nations in a new report accused the Taliban of killing more than 100 individuals affiliated with the former Afghan government and allied international forces. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote in a report to the Security Council that the organization has obtained "credible allegations" that upwards of 100 individuals from the Afghan government, its security forces and others who aided international forces have been killed...

  • Wild dashboard camera video shows man shooting pistol out window in Miami ‘road rage’ incident

    Gunman says he thought a fellow driver fired first

  • Opinion: On listening to Holocaust survivors as democracy retreats

    Readers, including more Holocaust survivors, respond to our project featuring essays and videos from people who escaped Europe before World War II.

  • Hospital administration, unions disagree on legislation for safe staffing

    The public can testify on the controversial bill Monday.

  • Corruption keeps growing in Latin America, but most countries are fighting it the wrong way | Opinion

    The alarming levels of corruption in Mexico, Argentina and other Latin American countries, reflected in a new Transparency International survey, proves what many of us have long suspected: One-man solutions to combat corruption almost always are a failure.

  • North Korea confirms test of powerful missile capable of hitting Guam

    North Korea confirms test of powerful missile capable of hitting Guam

  • N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

    North Korea says it has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years

  • Putin orders apparent new system for banning internet content

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his administration to consider an apparent new system to ban "toxic" internet content, although details were not released. The new system, contained in a list of presidential orders on the Kremlin website, was described as a "self-regulated register of toxic content" which would be used "to protect minors". Putin has hinted at plans for a more sweeping crackdown on online content, blaming the internet for corrupting youth and for fuelling street protests by political opponents branded extremists by the authorities.

  • Miami's lure during Covid sends housing prices through the roof

    Miami resident Maria Ruby learned last month that her rent will shoot up 65 percent in February. She cannot afford it and does not know where to go.

  • US says allied forces in Syria have retaken prison after ISIS attack

    The United States said on Sunday that allied forces in Syria have successfully retaken a prison following an attack by ISIS that left dozens dead. In a statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were able to "re-take full control" of Hasakah prison, ending the prison break attempt from ISIS. "Thanks to the bravery and determination of the SDF, many of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice, ISIS failed...

  • Here Are the Stocks Likely to Benefit From India’s Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure, rural development and health-care stocks are among analysts’ top picks as India’s government is set to step up spending in a budget aimed at kickstarting investment to boost growth.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed 21 Mutat

  • North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space, seen as taking the nuclear-armed country a step closer to resuming long-range testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched about 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the ocean off its east coast. South Korea's National Security Council (NSC), which convened a rare emergency meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, said the test appeared to involve an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not tested since 2017.

  • North Korea missile tests: Biggest launch since 2017

    Pyongyang says it launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile, last tested in 2017.

  • U.S. worried North Korea could return to nuclear and ICBM tests, urges dialogue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is concerned North Korea's escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions. North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.

  • US sends Osprey to South China Sea on crashed F-35C jet salvage mission, Chinese think tank says on Twitter

    The US has sent at least four military aircraft to recover the top-secret components of its crashed F-35C fighter jet in the South China Sea, a Beijing-based think tank said. "[Salvage work] for the crashed F-35C seems to be beginning" the SCS Probing Initiative (SCSPI) tweeted on Saturday, citing satellite images. This comes after the US Navy revealed last Monday that an F-35C Lightning II - its most advanced stealth fighter jet - had fallen into the sea after a "landing mishap" on the USS Carl

  • Biden aides have Situation Room fight about China policy

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with national security adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of