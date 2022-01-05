US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone from his private residence in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response.(Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE and FRANK JORDANS
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a display of unity, the Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response.

Using virtually identical language, the U.S. and its European allies have several times in the past month issued joint and individual messages advising Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will face "massive consequences” and “severe costs” if he goes ahead with further military intervention in Ukraine.

Yet the severity of the response hinges largely on Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and a diplomatic heavyweight within the 27-nation European Union. Potential actions — be they economic, diplomatic or political — will top the agenda in talks in Washington on Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The Blinken-Baerbock meeting will follow a telephone call last week between President Joe Biden and Putin, a conversation Sunday between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a group discussion Tuesday among Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from the five Nordic nations.

It will precede a flurry of meetings involving NATO foreign ministers, senior U.S. and Russian officials, the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe set for next week.

Baerbock, the top diplomat in the first German government in 16 years not headed by Angela Merkel, has struck a tougher tone on Russia than her predecessor. She has warned that Moscow will pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against Ukraine.

Ahead of her trip to Washington, Baerbock underlined the importance of the trans-Atlantic alliance and its basis in common values and respecting international law. She said Germany is “determined to act together to defend the peaceful order in Europe,” with particular attention to Russia.

“With regard to Russia, the common message of the European and American governments is clear. Russian actions come with a clear price tag (and) the only way out of the crisis is through dialogue,” she said.

“We have made this very clear time and again to the Russian government in recent days and weeks,” she said. “We’re now going into a decisive phase, in which there will be important talks at various levels. And even though the formats of the talks vary, our message as trans-Atlantic partners to the government in Moscow is always the same."

Western officials have hinted at any number of economically crippling sanctions that could be imposed should Russia act. Those include near total cutoff from the international financial system and steps toward greater NATO integration with non-allied European nations.

As the Biden administration moves to build international consensus around a set of possible punitive measures, Germany is clearly the linchpin. Securing its support will be key to both messaging and implementation of whatever is decided.

Germany’s business ties with Russia could provide leverage, but they could also prove a hindrance for forging a united front toward Moscow. Despite strong criticism from the U.S., the center-left government of new Chancellor Olaf Scholz hasn’t shown itself willing to block the start of natural gas deliveries through a newly built pipeline linking Russia and Germany — a move that would hurt both countries.

Germany has adopted a less confrontational stance toward Russia compared with many other European nations. Under Merkel, it persuaded the Biden administration last year not to impose sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that many believe will leave Europe beholden to Russia for energy and Ukraine more vulnerable.

Nord Stream 2 is a topic of major concern in Washington and Congress is expected to take up two bills related to it and other Russia sanctions next week, just as the meetings in Europe are happening. A GOP bill would automatically impose Nord Stream sanctions, while a Democratic version would impose a wider range of penalties on Russia should it invade Ukraine.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington have blamed Nord Stream 2 for increasing Russia’s leverage over Germany and limiting what Berlin would be willing to do in response to a new invasion. Germany, like much of the European Union, is heavily reliant on Russian natural gas.

“In order for sanctions to be effective, they have to be effective in the dollar and the euro,” said Rep. Mike Waltz, a Republican from Florida who visited Ukraine in December along with other U.S. lawmakers.

The new pipeline is “giving Putin a checkmate over Western Europe” and limiting Germany’s engagement on sanctions and other preemptive measures that lawmakers from both parties want, Waltz said.

“I don’t see how they trade their energy security for taking a strong stand for Ukraine, and it puts Ukrainians and it puts Eastern Europeans, our allies, and NATO for that matter in a very precarious position,” he said.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat who also joined the lawmakers’ trip to Ukraine, said he believed the U.S. might be able to supply energy to Germany if it is cut off from importing Russian gas.

“My sense is Germany is waking up to this,” Moulton said. “They are starting to realize how serious this threat is and the leverage that Putin has potentially over them and other countries in Western Europe.”

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nato must not give an inch to Vladimir Putin’s demands, says former secretary general

    Nato must reject Vladimir Putin’s demand for a new European security settlement or they will help him destroy the alliance, a former secretary general has warned.

  • Tesla is opening a showroom in China’s controversial Xinjiang region

    The electric vehicle maker reported a record number of deliveries last year thanks to growth in the Chinese market.

  • Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

    Hazelhurst police have handed the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

  • Thousands Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Causes Deadly Flooding in Indonesia

    More than 24,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Indonesia’s North Aceh Regency and at least one person was killed as heavy rainfall caused flooding over the weekend, according to local media.At least 1,111 houses were affected by the flooding, officials told local media on Monday.This footage, filmed in Lhoksukon, Indonesia, shows streets inundated.According to reports, a 12-year-old boy died in the flooding. Credit: Teuku Irwan Djohan via Storyful

  • North Korea fires suspected missile as S.Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway

    North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a rail line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula. The first launch since October underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States. The presumed missile was fired around 8:10 a.m. (2310 GMT) from an inland location over the east coast and into the sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

  • Japan's Kishida lays out new contigency plan against Omicron risk

    Japan will gear up efforts to deal with a possible surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and aim to deliver oral treatment using Pfizer Inc's drugs nationwide next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Kishida also said the government will decide next week whether to extend border controls, which he said had prevented a spike in infection numbers. "We'll prepare to shift the focus of Japan's Omicron response to domestic measures to guard against the worst-case scenario of a possible spike in community transmissions," Kishida told a news conference.

  • When Schools Call the Cops on Students

    The 2017-18 school year was difficult at Lakeland Union High School. Disciplinary problems came in waves for the Oneida County school — in February 2018, two students were arrested for making terror threats — just days after the mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “That was a rough year,” said Chad Gauerke, […]

  • Arthur Cyr: Putin’s press conference a hard sell

    Russia today remains influential but isolated.

  • China stories we're watching in 2022

    From politics to public health to real estate and tech, here are the China stories to watch in 2022.The big picture: This will likely prove a key year, as Chinese President Xi Jinping moves to implement groundbreaking new policies and cement China's position as a global superpower.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here's what we're watching...1. Tensions between East and West are growing. 2021 saw deepening animosity between the U.S. and China — and a chi

  • Cambodia activist briefly detained after protest in shackles

    Cambodian security forces on Tuesday briefly detained a Cambodian-American lawyer who is a prominent rights activist as she walked barefoot near the prime minister's residence in Phnom Penh, wearing a prison-style orange outfit and Khmer Rouge-era ankle shackles. Theary Seng was on her way to a court hearing and was livestreaming her progress via social media when a number of uniformed men surrounded her and blocked her way. Journalists at the scene say security forces then put her into a car and took her away.

  • How do you eliminate an invasive mosquito-eating fish in Australia? Fear

    In his Tuesday column, Tim Rowland looks at the curious case of the Australian mosquitofish, an invasive species being controlled … by fear.

  • Divers find WWII submarine that sank in "rare" naval confrontation

    The Jantina sank on July 5, 1941, with 48 sailors aboard after being hit by torpedoes fired by the HMS Torbay in the Aegean Sea.

  • Drone attack on U.S. base thwarted, Iraqi security sources say

    Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

  • UPDATE: Interstate 84 reopens, but many Oregon highways still closed on Hood, Santiam Pass, S. Oregon

    Heavy snowfall is wrecking havoc on highways, resulting in closures on high-traffic routes across the state but mainly through the Cascade Range.

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • An F-35A stealth fighter made a belly landing in South Korea after the jet's gear malfunctioned

    South Korean military officials told local media that the pilot walked away from the incident unharmed.

  • NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

    NASA’s new space telescope is on the verge of completing the riskiest part of its mission — unfolding and tightening a huge sunshade — after ground controllers fixed a pair of problems, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being stretched tight. The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana.

  • U.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record

    (Reuters) -The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. In Chicago, union leaders were urging teachers in the nation's third-largest school district to stay home as classrooms were reopening. Nationally, the United States https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR has seen a daily average of 486,000 new cases over the last week, a rate that has doubled in seven days and far outstrips that of any other country https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.

  • Unsealed Epstein settlement leaves lawsuit against Prince Andrew likely to proceed, says Giuffre lawyer

    Unsealed Epstein settlement leaves lawsuit against Prince Andrew likely to proceed, says Giuffre lawyer

  • Ice-covered ship draws crowd as it unloads cars encased in frozen seawater

    Ocean myths and legends abound and any sailor worth his sea salt loves a good tale from the sea. According to the captain of an icy ship that recently docked in Russia, this story all started with unusually strong winds and low December temperatures. It wasn't the scene from the "ice passage" between the worlds of the living and the dead in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, but it looked a lot like it. In this case, the vessel was a cargo ship carrying some very valuable freight docking