US and Qatar block Iran from $6bn fund for prisoner swap

The US and Qatar have agreed to block Iran from accessing $6 billion (£4.9 billion) in oil money weeks after the funds were released as part of a prisoner swap, according to reports.

Deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo is understood to have told House Democrats the money “isn’t going anywhere any time soon” after the two countries decided to freeze cash in response to Hamas’s attack on Israel.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to confirm that Iran would be denied access to the account but said the US has “the right to freeze” the funds.

Last month’s deal saw Tehran – a long-time backer of Hamas – release five US detainees in exchange for Washington freeing up $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil revenue to be used for humanitarian purposes. The money was transferred last month from a South Korean bank to a bank in Qatar.

President Joe Biden has faced mounting bipartisan pressure to stop the funds being accessed by Tehran following Saturday’s terror attacks.

It is unclear whether the administration intends to cut off the funds permanently or is waiting until it gathers more intelligence about Iran’s role in the attacks.

Donald Trump and other Republicans have attempted to link Hamas’s attack on Israel to the recent deal, accusing the White House of opening the door to hostility.

Speaking to reporters in Israel, Mr Blinken continued to divert blame to Mr Trump for allowing Iran access to the funds initially.

“The sale of oil was done pursuant to an arrangement established by… the Trump administration,” he said. “None of the funds that have now gone to Qatar have actually been sent or accessed in any way by Iran.”

He said the money can only be spent on humanitarian aid and can “never touch Iranian hands”.

He added: “We have strict oversight of the funds. And we retain the right to freeze them.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “every dime” of the $6 billion was still sitting in a Qatari bank and “we are watching it very, very closely”.

Ongoing investigations have not linked Iran to having played a direct role in the plotting the slaughter of Israelis on Saturday, with intelligence sources claiming Iranian officials had been surprised by the attacks.

Mr Kirby said there was no “specific evidence that Iran was involved specifically with these attacks, but… they’re certainly complicit.

“We’re not walking away from the fact that Iran has supported Hamas and other terrorist networks.”

It comes as Israel launched twin air strikes on Syria’s international airports in Aleppo and Damascus as it sought to stem the flow of arms and supplies to Hizbollah.

Syrian state media reported that “bursts of missiles” hit both airports at the same time, claiming that the attack was an attempt to distract global attention from Israel’s war with Hamas.

“These attacks – undoubtedly by Israel – are likely a continuation, and perhaps even escalation, of its ongoing efforts to destroy Iranian arms shipments via Syria to Hizbollah,” said Hugh Lovatt, a senior Middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“With tensions mounting on the Israeli-Lebanon border, Israel will want to make sure it can constrain Iranian support as much as possible in anticipation of a possible future war with Hizbollah.”

It came as Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned in a column for The Telegraph that Iran was trying to provoke Israel into an “over-reaction” against Hamas with the goal of weakening its international support.

“This awful attack should remind us all what is at stake. Iran will want Israel to overreact. It will want Israel’s actions to stray beyond self-defence under international law,” Mr Wallace wrote.

There are growing fears that Hizbollah, a proscribed terror group with a presence in southern Lebanon and in Syria, may join the war in the near future if it believes Israel’s forces are weakened by a planned ground offensive of Gaza.

The Telegraph contacted the White House and the US Treasury Department for comment.

