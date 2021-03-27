US questions legality of Bolivian arrests of ex-officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The United States said Saturday that it is concerned about increasingly ″anti-democratic behavior and the politicization of the legal system” in Bolivia following the arrests of officials from the country’s former interim government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that there are questions about the legality of the arrests and urged Bolivia to release the detainees pending “an independent and transparent inquiry into human rights and due process concerns.”

Blinken said the arrests threaten to undermine democracy in Bolivia, which held national elections in October. He noted that the European Union, the Bolivian Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as Bolivian and international human rights organizations, had also expressed concerns.

This month, a Bolivian judge ordered former interim president Jeanine Áñez held for four months in preventative detention following her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of leader Evo Morales, which his supporters consider a coup.

Prosecutors accuse Áñez, who assumed the presidency following Morales’ resignation and exile, of terrorism and sedition for unrest that led to his ouster. She has called her detention an “abuse,” denying that a coup took place.

The judge also ordered four months of preventative arrest for two of her former ministers.

Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism won last year’s elections with 55% of the vote under Morales’ chosen candidate Luis Arce, who took the presidency in November. Áñez had dropped out after plunging in the polls.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Public health spending has been stagnant for a decade — Hospitals are still in "survival mode," inspector general report finds.Vaccines: U.S. sets vaccine record with 3.4 million doses administered in one day — 70% of the world could be vaccinated this year — The new vaccine waiting game.States: Minnesota to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to everyone over 16 on March 30.Business: Amazon to vaccinate frontline workers in fulfillment centers.World: Chinese officials brief diplomats on possible COVID-19 origins.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday: 126,280,989 — Total deaths: 2,769,934 — Total recoveries: 71,555,849 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday: 30,158,872 — Total deaths: 548,115 — Total tests: 386,249,196 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearSubscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • For a Night at the Theater, Bring a Negative Coronavirus Test

    BERLIN — On a snowy, gray morning last Friday, as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany was taking hold, Anna Schoras, 30, lined up outside a pop-up testing site inside a repurposed art gallery in Berlin. Cultural life in the German capital has largely shut down because of the virus, but if Schoras’ test came back negative, she would be allowed to attend the first live stage production in the city in about five months, scheduled for that evening. “I’m just really looking forward to getting out of the house and to consuming live culture,” she said, adding that before the pandemic, she would go to the theater or the opera about twice a month. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Earlier that week, Schoras had been among the lucky few to secure one of 350 tickets to the show at the venerated Berliner Ensemble theater. They sold out in 4 minutes. The performance was part of a pilot project, coordinated by the city of Berlin, that allows its landmark cultural venues to put on a show in front of a live audience — as long as the audience members wear masks, maintain social distancing and present a negative result from a rapid test taken no longer than 12 hours before curtain. The test, which is included in the price of the ticket, must be administered by medically trained workers at one of five approved centers. Along with two nights at the Berliner Ensemble, live performances are being held at two of the city’s opera houses, the Philharmonie and Konzerthaus, and at the Volksbühne theater. Holzmarkt, a nightclub, will also host a sit-down concert. The short run of shows is intended to test whether organizers can put on cultural events safely, even as infection numbers soar. Despite an extension announced Monday to restrictions that have been in place in Germany since October, Torsten Wöhlert, the city official in charge of the project, said he was determined to keep it running. “The pilot is designed to be safe even when infection rates are high,” he said. But given a recent surge in new cases, regional lawmakers could be called to vote on whether to continue the project, Wöhlert conceded. On Friday, Berlin surpassed the health authorities’ warning level of 100 infections per 100,000 people in a week. The Berlin Senate decided Tuesday to move back three shows that had been scheduled for the Easter weekend, although others set to be staged before then can go ahead. Germany’s muddled national response to the virus has given way to local initiatives to keep life going, including a program to keep shopping and outdoor dining open for tested customers in some cities. As well as an epidemiological experiment, the Berlin initiative is a signal from a city that prides itself on its vibrant arts scene that — despite being shut down since October — culture still matters. “There is a big appetite for art,” said Wöhlert. “That was evidenced by the speed with which the shows sold out.” Of the 350 people who snapped up the Berliner Ensemble tickets for the performance of “Panikherz,” a gritty work examining eating disorders and featuring heavy drug use, everyone tested negative before arrival, according to the theater. (Those testing positive were guaranteed their money back.) The theater’s bar and coat check were closed, but in any case there was no intermission, to keep mingling opportunities to a minimum, and the compulsory empty seat between spectators, which was supposed to ensure social distancing, also made an excellent substitute coat rack. Berlin is not the only city that could benefit from the insights from the project, with findings expected in mid-April. New York is also experimenting with ways to bring back indoor live performances. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this month that, beginning April 2, arts and entertainment venues would be allowed to reopen at a third of their regular capacity, holding up to 100 people indoors — and up to 150 if they require audience members to bring proof of a negative test. Some venues are preparing to test audiences themselves. Others will also accept proofs of vaccination. But with New York City still reporting high numbers of new infections each day, real risks remain. Plans by the Park Avenue Armory to stage a new work this week by choreographer and director Bill T. Jones before a limited, virus-tested, socially distanced audience were postponed after several members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane dance company tested positive for the virus. Other European nations are running their own trials. This month, the Netherlands hosted a series of pop and dance music concerts called “Back to Live,” with up to 1,500 tested attendees and no social distancing. Britain’s government has announced plans to run several similar pilot events in April, including at a nightclub in Liverpool. In addition to Berlin’s performance-venue project, museums reopened around Germany last week after the federal authorities loosened the rules. At the Alte Nationalgalerie in central Berlin, each visitor — who can visit without having to present a negative test result — is allocated 430 square feet of space, meaning that only 360 preregistered guests can visit daily, about a fifth of the number the museum would usually attract on a busy day before the pandemic. Tickets are sold out for the coming weeks. Ralph Gleis, the museum’s director, said, “You realize that museums are an essential space in society, where one can go to be distracted, to occupy oneself with external things — especially during a crisis, culture is really important.” But even that respite hangs by a thread. Although museums were open Wednesday, the rising rate of infections in Berlin could oblige them to close again on very short notice. Holzmarkt, a sprawling club complex on the Spree River, was the only nightlife venue to join the performance pilot. Although the club’s organizers said that they were happy to put on a concert for 80 people in a space where 400 people could usually cram in — with very few sitting — Konstantin Krex, the club’s spokesman, said that the management was not content with the rules that have kept the venue shuttered since October. “It’s a pretty long way from the real club feeling,” Krex said of the seated concert at Holzmarkt, planned for March 27. Even if the restricted performances lack the bustle of a packed house, the audience at the Berliner Ensemble seemed excited to be part of the brief reopening. The actors were nervous after a five-month enforced break, said Oliver Reese, the director. After the cast took its bows, the play’s author, Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre, jumped onstage to thank the crowd for being part of the project. “It is not a superspreader event — it is culture,” he said. Judging by the applause, the audience agreed. And when the findings of the pilot program come in next month, they will know if he was right. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Denmark prepares to break the mould by lifting lockdown once over 50s are vaccinated

    Denmark, long an advocate of a cautious approach to Covid, is ready to take a "calculated risk" and unlock quickly in the spring after scientists said the risk of a third wave is low. Last week, nine of the country's 10 political parties voted to back a wide-ranging plan that would see the majority of restrictions on normal life removed by the end of May, coinciding with vaccines having been offered to all over-50s. That is in contrast to Britain, which should reach the same vaccines landmark by mid-April but will not fully remove restrictions until late June, when the entire adult population will have been offered a first dose. Starting on April 6 with the reopening of hairdressers, restrictions in Denmark will be eased every two weeks, with larger shopping centres allowed to open from April 21 and indoor dining returning from May 6. Danish officials are aware that the unlocking is likely to lead to an increase in Covid infections and hospitalisations but believe the problem is manageable. Discussing the first stage of lockdown easing in late February, Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister, said: "We are taking a calculated risk. The lockdown is starting to have very grave consequences. But the reopening comes with a price – the more you reopen, the more people will be infected and the more people will be hospitalised."

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • How Court TV is covering the George Floyd trial: 'This is American history in the making'

    What viewers should expect to see as the Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin trial unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

  • Two people killed in Virginia Beach shooting incidents

    Two people were killed and at least eight injured in several shooting incidents in Virginia Beach, police said on Saturday morning.Details: Eight people were shot during a single incident, and while police were investigating the first incident, shots were fired about a block away. Police response to the second incident resulted in a fatal "police intervention shooting." The third shooting was unrelated to the others and resulted in a second person killed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVirginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate said that one police officer was injured when he was hit by a car. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.Neudigate said no arrests had been made but several people were in custody, although their involvement was unclear.The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a press release that people should avoid the areas affected while an investigation is underway.What they're saying: "What you can see is that we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach. Many different crime scenes," Neudigate said."Right now everything is stable and we will be doing our due diligence to find the people involved in this and hold them accountable," he added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • GSK and Vir seek emergency use of COVID-19 therapy in United States

    Earlier this month, London-listed GSK and U.S.-based Vir found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study. The application is to treat adults and adolescents of over 12 yeas of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms that have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at risk of being hospitalised due to severe illness which could also lead to death. The United States has already recommended similar therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron, while European health regulators are reviewing treatments from the class of medicines called monoclonal antibodies.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Two Indian states vote in test for Modi

    Voters in India's Assam and West Bengal cast their ballots on Saturday in elections that will indicate how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is holding up after a year of the coronavirus pandemic and months of protests against his farm reforms. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned energetically for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, encouraging defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.

  • 98% of the New Yorker Union voted in favor of authorizing a strike against Condé Nast

    The New Yorker Union announced it has 98% support to authorize a strike against its publisher, Condé Nast, but has yet to declare a general strike.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • These 12 Removable Wallpaper Designs Give Paint a Run for Its Money

    If your walls could use some TLC, skip the commitment and go for peel-and-stick wallpaper Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Concha: Yamiche Alcindor's question to Biden was 'patently embarrassing'

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden's first news conference.

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Pink boat blocking Florida highway draws viral comparisons to the Suez Canal freighter incident

    Egyptian authorities hope to have the shipping lanes free within the next three days