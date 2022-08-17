The US has been quietly giving Ukraine radar-hunting missiles that could really be a problem for Russia

Michael Peck
·5 min read
Marines load AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile on F/A-18C
US Marines load an AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile onto an F/A-18C at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on August 13, 2021.US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon

  • A top defense official said this month that the US has been sending Ukraine anti-radiation missiles.

  • The official didn't say which missile, but there are reports of AGM-88 missiles in use in Ukraine.

  • The AGM-88 may have a limited overall impact, but it gives Russian troops another reason to worry.

It's open season on Russian radar stations as Ukraine deploys US-made anti-radiation missiles designed to home in on radar beams.

Ukraine's advantage is likely to be temporary as the Russian military adapts, but for now, the presence of AGM-88 HARM, or High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, will make Russian troops think twice before powering up their radars.

The presence of AGM-88s spells trouble for the Russian air-defense radars needed to defend against Ukrainian helicopters and jets and for the counter-battery radars used to locate Ukrainian artillery — including US-made multiple rocket launchers.

Reports of radar-busting missiles in Ukraine surfaced in early August, after Russian bloggers reported discovering fragments of a HARM that purportedly hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile site in Ukraine. The Pentagon soon confirmed that HARMs had been supplied to Ukraine.

"We've included a number of anti-radiation missiles that can be fired off of Ukrainian aircraft that can have effects on Russia radars," Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on August 8, though he didn't identify the missiles or provide other details.

A radar hunter

Navy A-7E Corsair AIM-9 Sidewinder AGM-88 HARM
US Navy A-7E Corsairs during Operation Desert Storm in February 1991. The jet in the foreground carries an AGM-88.CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

HARM is a powerful weapon, but not a new one. It was first deployed in 1983, and the 14-foot, 800-pound missile has a range of 30 miles and a top speed of Mach 2.

US aircraft conducting suppression of enemy air-defense missions have used the AGM-88 in several operations, including in Libya, Iraq, and Yugoslavia. The missile is now used by 15 countries in total.

The AGM-88 is a descendant of the AGM-45 Shrike, which was used in the Vietnam War with mixed success.

The Shrike — based on the troubled AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile — had a short range and could only home in on a limited number of radar frequencies. North Vietnamese radar operators learned to confuse the missile's radar seeker by switching their transmitters on and off.

Marines remove AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile from F/A-18C
US Marines take a training AGM-88 off an F/A-18C aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, January 12, 2015.US Navy/MCS Seaman Anthony N. Hilkowski

The HARM fixed these shortcomings. Its radar seeker covers a wide range of frequencies and retains the radar transmitter's location even if the radar is shut down. Its 30-mile range means it can be launched beyond the range of many anti-aircraft weapons.

The US Navy will deploy the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) in 2023, and the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW), which is designed to attack a broader set of targets within an enemy air-defense system, is being developed for the F-35.

For its part, Russia has the Kh-31P anti-radiation missile — based on the supersonic Kh-31 anti-ship missile — which has been sold to China as the YJ-91.

The limits of airpower

Russia Su-34 crash wreck in Chernihiv Ukraine
A Russian Su-34 shot down by Ukrainian forces in Chernihiv, April 22, 2022.Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Anti-radiation missiles are not wonder weapons, but they can be highly useful. When launched prior to an airstrike, they can suppress air defenses and clear a safe path for friendly aircraft.

They can also be fooled by tricks such as decoy radar transmitters. For example, the US TLQ-32 decoy system places fake transmitters at a distance from the real radar. (The decoy impact point is called the "ARM pit.")

Rather, anti-radar missiles are just one of many tools — such as jamming and decoys — in the constantly evolving, cat-and-mouse game of electronic warfare.

In many ways, anti-radiation missiles are a psychological weapon. HARM won't completely shut down Russian radars, but it will make their operators more cautious and selective about transmitting.

Air Force F-16C with AIM-120 AIM-9 AGM-88 missiles
A US Air Force F-16C armed with an AGM-88 and other missiles at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on May 20, 2002.US Air Force/Tech Sgt. Kevin Gruenwald

In Ukraine, anti-radiation missiles will likely have a limited impact.

Airpower has so far not been a decisive factor in the conflict: Ukraine doesn't have enough modern planes, and Russian pilots have been surprisingly cautious and ineffective. Shutting down Russian air-defense radars won't necessarily translate into more success for Ukrainian aircraft.

For now, the deadliest weapon in the Ukraine war is artillery, and HARMs will help Ukrainian forces hit the Russian counter-battery radars that track shells and rockets in flight, calculate their trajectories, and pinpoint the howitzers and rocket launchers that fired them.

Suppressing Russian counter-battery systems will help protect Ukraine's badly outnumbered artillery — particularly the US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers that have conducted devastating strikes against Russian ammunition dumps and command posts.

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy Magazine and other publications. He holds a master's in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • After explosions in Crimea, Russians move their aircraft to territory of the Russian Federation Ukrainian intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST, 19:10 After the recent explosions at Russian airfields in occupied Crimea, the Russians began moving their combat aircraft to the Russian Federation and deep into the peninsula.

  • Volodomyr Zelenskyy has 'huge balls' for standing up to Vladimir Putin, Ukraine boxer Oleksandr Usyk says

    Oleksandr Usyk, who fights Anthony Joshua on Saturday, praised Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskyy for staying to fight Russia rather than fleeing.

  • Editorial: The FBI just arrested a California Democrat. Where's the GOP's outrage now?

    GOP leaders lost their minds when Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal authorities. The selective outrage shows their rhetoric is political opportunism.

  • Pence pleads with Republicans to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday implored fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home and denounced calls by some of the former president's allies to defund the FBI, saying that was “just as wrong” as a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police.

  • Putin condemns U.S. 'hegemony,' predicts an end to 'unipolar' world

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. of trying to draw out hostilities in Ukraine as part of an effort to maintain global hegemony.

  • The US must give Ukraine the 'weapons it needs to win' now or risk facing a more dangerous challenge from Russia later, former US generals and ambassadors say

    The nearly 20 signatories said Ukraine needs more long-range weaponry, such as missiles with ranges of almost 200 miles, to fend off the Russians.

  • Reznikov: News about soldier Ivanov who destroyed 12 HIMARS with Kalashnikov assault rifle is nonsense

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 13:54 Since the beginning of the war against the Russian aggressor, Ukraine hasn't lost a single multiple launch rocket system HIMARS provided by foreign partners.

  • China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude

    Chinese state oil giant Sinopec has ramped up its purchases of US oil as it bets domestic demand will rise again in the fall.

  • Russian shakes up Black Sea fleet command after series of blows in Crimea - state agency

    Russia's Black Sea fleet based in annexed Crimea has installed a new commander, RIA news agency cited sources as saying on Wednesday, after Russian military bases on the peninsula were rocked by explosions in the past nine days. If confirmed, the removal of the previous commander Igor Osipov would mark the most prominent sacking of a military official in the nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which it has suffered heavy losses in men and equipment. State-owned RIA cited the sources as saying the new chief, Viktor Sokolov, was introduced to members of the fleet's military council in the port of Sevastopol.

  • Strategists suggest it's 'highly doubtful' Liz Cheney could win the White House in 2024

    Political strategists are sounding off on whether they believe Rep. Liz Cheney has a shot at a successful run for president in 2024 over former President Donald Trump.

  • The Smolensk region of Russia decided to "practice" serving summons to enlistment

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 16:54 The authorities of Russia's Smolensk region and the local military commissariat of the region announced a "planned training" on the delivery of summons.

  • Russian ferry Lavrentiy arrives in Mariupol

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST, 20:08 Empty Russian ferry Lavrentiy has arrived at the port of captured Mariupol, which is in line with the instructions of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

  • Putin slams US lawmakers' visits to Taiwan, blames US for Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States for the continued fighting in Ukraine during an international security summit on Tuesday. Speaking to an audience attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Russian leader accused “Western globalist elites” of shifting the blame “for their own failures to Russia and China.” Putin reiterated his previous claim that the Russian military invaded Ukraine to stop the U.S. government’s attempt of turning the country against Russia.

  • Anti-Putin Investment Banker Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in D.C.

    via FacebookA well-known investment banker who spoke out fiercely against Russia’s Vladimir Putin after opening a popular nightclub in Moscow has been found dead in Washington, D.C.Dan Rapoport, a Latvia-born American businessman who expressed support for Russia’s opposition while based in Moscow as the managing director of a brokerage firm there, was found dead on Sunday evening in front of a luxury apartment building, according to an incident report provided to The Daily Beast by the D.C. Metr

  • Russia exhibits foreign-made weapons captured in Ukraine

    STORY: The equipment, including armored personnel carriers, was on display as part of the international military-technical expo 'Army-2022' at the Patriot Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region.Ukraine, which broke free of Moscow's rule when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, accuses Russia of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.The war has caused millions to flee, killed thousands and deepened a geopolitical rift between the West and Russia, which says the aim of its operation is to demilitarise its neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities.

  • Stay cool on Kherson

    Why Ukraine’s army should not rush to recapture the whole province

  • NATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours. "We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close to 4,000 troops," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels, who stood alongside him. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared this month when Pristina said it would oblige Serbs living in the north, who are backed by Belgrade and do not recognise Kosovo institutions, to start using car license plates issued in Pristina.

  • Monk fight leads to death in Thailand

    A fight between two monks in Thailand resulted in one of them dying. Khlong Larn Police Station officers responded to Wat Mai Thong Chai Temple in the central province of Kamphaeng Phet, where they discovered Kumart Absuwan, 64, unconscious on the floor with a bloody and bruised face on Tuesday afternoon. Kumart was taken to Khlong Lan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

  • Airline seats too small? The FAA may soon change that

    Relief may be coming for weary travelers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking commentary on proposed rulemaking for creating minimum seat dimensions and pitch length across all U.S. airlines.

  • Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games

    China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sending warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan, though the scale of the activities has now greatly reduced. On a government-organised trip to the key Hualien air base on Taiwan's mountainous east coast, the first to a military facility since the Chinese exercises began, reporters watched ground crew demonstrate how they rapidly upload weapons onto F-16s, including Boeing Co's Harpoon anti-ship missiles.