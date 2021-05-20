  • Oops!
The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

Mia Jankowicz
·3 min read
Biden Netanayhu
A 2010 photo of then-Vice President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Baz Ratner/Getty Images

  • The US told Israel it expected the offensive on Gaza to wind down soon, Axios reported.

  • The top US diplomat reportedly told his Israeli counterpart the US's public support had its limits.

  • Joe Biden recently urged de-escalation with Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to keep fighting.

The US has told Israel that it can't publicly support it in its offensive in Gaza for much longer, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "determined" to continue fighting, Axios reported.

An unnamed Israeli source told the outlet that in a Wednesday call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Blinken said the US expected Israel to wind down its military operations soon.

The behind-the-scenes call came shortly after President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu, Axios reported.

Biden had said he expected a "significant de-escalation" and a move toward a cease-fire by the end of the day, according to a White House readout.

After that call, Netanyahu nonetheless said publicly that while he appreciated US support, he was "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met."

It is unclear exactly how long that is expected to take. On Tuesday, he had told officials that fighting could stop within several days, the Israeli news website Ynet reported.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a senior official for Hamas - the Gaza-based militant group fighting Israel - said he expected a cease-fire "within a day or two."

Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi, reported by Axios, suggests that behind the scenes the Biden administration is feeling the increasing pressure - both from the international community and within parts of Biden's Democratic Party - to join international calls for a cease-fire.

He had "expressed support for a cease-fire" in an earlier call with Netanyahu on Monday, the White House said. But he went on to block a joint effort led by France, Jordan, and Egypt to that end at the UN Security Council.

The Biden administration has instead been pursuing what the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, described at a White House press briefing Tuesday as "quiet, intensive diplomacy."

The conflict is in its second week, with Israel launching airstrikes into Gaza and with Gaza militants firing rockets toward Israel every day since May 10.

Most of those injured and killed have been in Gaza, with Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system intercepting much of the incoming barrage. A total of 219 people in Gaza have been reported dead, at least 63 of whom were children, the BBC reported. Ten people, also including children, have been killed in Israel, the BBC said.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery have reduced several buildings and crucial infrastructure to rubble in operations the Israel Defense Forces has said were targeting Hamas militants.

  • Sale/Lease Buyback Model - Why It's the Hottest Funding Method for Cannabis Properties Now and Why It May Soon Not Be So Hot...

    The cannabis industry is faced with two main objectives: Finding the right product to competitively grow and then finding the right place to actually set up operations. Sale-leaseback options are a financing tool cannabis companies are increasingly using in their pursuit of non-traditional financing. These transactions are becoming a welcome solution for cannabis operators who don’t want to turn to equity financing to continue to fund their operations. “Cannabis operators have restricted financing options, which leads many to struggle with liquidity issues. In a sale-and-leaseback, commonly known as just a sale-leaseback or even just a leaseback, a cannabis operator sells their property (greenhouse, warehouse, dispensary, etc.) to a REIT (or investor) and then leases it back. This allows an operator the chance to get some fast cash without reducing their stock ownership interest” – 420Property.com As an additional benefit, the purchaser is buying the property with a long-term tenant already in place, providing the buyer with the opportunity to generate cash flow immediately. The seller-tenant no longer has an ownership interest and forfeits the right to receive any appreciation of property value. The new property owner is protected because of its ability to renegotiate the lease or evict the tenant if the business is delinquent on rent. Here are some examples of recent sale-leasebacks in the cannabis space: Chicago-based Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS: CRLBF) made a $50 million sale-leaseback deal with GreenAcreage Real Estate, a REIT in New York providing sale-leaseback and construction financing to companies operating in the cannabis industry. New York-based multi-state operator (MSO) Columbia Care (OTCMKTS: CCHWF) raised $35 million by selling and leasing back six properties in Illinois, California, and Massachusetts. The properties were purchased by New Lake Capital Partners out of Maryland. Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF), an MSO based in Chicago, made a $39.6 million sale-leaseback deal for a cultivation facility in Pennsylvania with San Diego-based Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). New York-based MSO, Acreage Holdings (OTCMKTS: ACRHF), signed a $72 million sale-leaseback deal for properties in Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania with the buyer GreenAcreage. According to 420Property.com, the greatest assets for cannabis operators include: With traditional bank financing out of the picture (for the time being), access to funding from venture capitalists, family offices and wealthy investors is limited in the space. A sale-leaseback offers cannabis businesses a viable funding option. Sale-leaseback transactions are an ideal way to raise cash while retaining access to key properties. A sale-leaseback is a long-term lease agreement that locks in facility expenses. Selling real estate and leasing it back frees up stranded capital, which allows the company an opportunity to generate growth capital and the chance to reinvest in its core operations. Proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction can be used to invest in different aspects of the company’s operation, including equipment and inventory purchases, expansion and new-hire training. The transaction allows a seller to remain a tenant while transferring ownership of an asset to an investor. The purchaser is buying a property with a long-term tenant already in place, which generates cash flow immediately. In the short term, 420 Property expects cannabis companies to increasingly use sale-leaseback transactions because of a lack of funding options available to them. However, as cannabis businesses become more and more accepted, it is likely traditional funding sources will eventually be available as the Safe Banking Act and federal cannabis legalization/ decriminalization have gained support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Once banking and financial services become available, 420Property.com is forecasting that the popularity of the sales-leaseback model in the cannabis space will cool and multi-state operators will transition to ownership positions in their facilities. In the meantime, 420Property.com provides a platform where cannabis business owners and investors can search for properties for sale and lease as well as find existing cannabis businesses for sale right now. To see what’s available in your area, visit 420Property at 420Property.com. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaITALIAN GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY ELYS PLANNING A DELIBERATE ENTRY INTO THE U.S. SPORTS BETTING MARKETAUDDIA CUTS RADIO AND PODCAST COMMERCIALS WHILE BUILDING NEW REVENUE STREAMS FOR BROADCASTERS© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law

    A Palestinian boy inspects his destroyed house after it was shelled by Israeli aircraft, Gaza, May 18, 2021. Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe deadliest fighting in years between Israel and Hamas had by mid-May killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including dozens of children, and at least 10 in Israel. Both sides are accused of violating international law – Israel for its alleged disproportionate bombardment of residential buildings and Palestinian groups for firing rockets on Israeli cities. International law professor Asaf Lubin explains the rules of warfare – and whether they can be enforced. 1. Are wars governed by law? International humanitarian law encompasses a set of rules which govern armed conflict. They are enshrined in treaties, some of which both Israel and Palestine ratified. The most important of these agreements are the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their 1977 additional protocols. Central to international humanitarian law are a core set of principles. First is the principle of distinction, which obligates warring parties to distinguish between civilians and military targets. Each side can attack only those objects which by their nature, location, purpose or use would offer a definite military advantage if neutralized. Second is the principle of proportionality, according to which any unavoidable “collateral damage” – such as civilian deaths – cannot be excessive in relation to the direct military advantage anticipated. Finally, there’s the principle of precautions in attack, which reaffirms the obligation of warring parties do everything feasible to mitigate civilian harms. So when Hamas indiscriminately fires rockets at Tel Aviv, for example, it is a clear violation of international law. Similarly, Israeli attacks on residential high-rises are for many in the international community a war crime, because they are disproportionate and do not offer a definite military advantage. Israel disagrees, claiming those buildings were used by Hamas to advance its military campaign. Israel bombed a building that housed the media outlets Associated Press and Al Jazeera, as well as many Palestinian families. 2. What happens if Israel or Hamas is alleged to have committed war crimes? That depends on the will of the international community. We may see an International Criminal Court investigation, U.N. Security Council sanctions or fact-finding missions by the U.N. Human Rights Council. These kinds of investigations have happened after every previous cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas. Prior reports – like the 2009 Goldstone report, issued by the U.N. Human Rights Council – identified violations of human rights and humanitarian law by both parties. It called for Israel to provide monetary reparations to Palestinian victims or their survivors. Enforcement, however, has proven largely ineffective. International law simply lacks the necessary tools to hold powerful countries to account. 3. Has Israel complied with the UN’s demands after such investigations? To varying degrees. Israel in many of those cases did not accept the basic premise that its military practices violated international humanitarian law and therefore did not change course. But in a few rare occasions Israel did pay compensation. For example, in 2009 Israel paid US$10.5 million to the U.N. for property damage and injuries suffered by the organization during Israel’s attack on Gaza. When Israel makes such payments, they are done “ex gratia” – lump sum payments made to respond to international pressure without acknowledging any legal responsibility or creating legally binding norms that could be enforced in the future. Israel is not alone in this practice. Other countries, including the U.S., have made similar ex gratia payments to those harmed in war, without admitting fault or wrongdoing. 4. What is the US position on Israel’s military action in Gaza? The U.S. now says it supports a cease-fire. But it has blocked U.N. Security Council statements that would have called for such a cease-fire and put blame on Israel, including strong language about Palestinian children dying in large numbers. The U.S. claimed that it blocked those statements because they did not also condemn Hamas for violating international law. Firefighters put out a fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck on May 15, 2021 in Ramat Gan, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images It is a common U.S. stance in Israel-Hamas conflicts to require equality in language on “both sides.” But congressional progressives in the Democratic Party now take a different view. They insist that the U.S. must recognize the power imbalance between Israel, a U.S.-funded military superpower, and Gaza, an occupied territory. 5. Israel was already under International Criminal Court investigation for allegedly committing war crimes against Palestinians. Will the current conflict influence that case? In March 2021, outgoing International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened an investigation into alleged disproportionate Israeli attacks in Gaza – exactly the same kind of attacks at issue now. The investigation also covers Israel’s settlements program in the West Bank. In a recent interview, Bensouda said that the investigation remained open and that her office is monitoring the current situation very closely – essentially warning Israel to be careful, because the criminal court could hold it to account. The ongoing violence shows that the threat didn’t deter either side. Israeli leaders often refer to a “legal iron dome” to indicate the general umbrella of protection Israel offers its military personnel from any future criminal prosecution. 6. Have Israel and the US joined the international treatises that establish the rules of war? Yes, they both ratified the Geneva Conventions, but not their additional protocols. Nonetheless, the international community widely recognizes the rules set out in these agreements as customary law, and they are therefore binding on all countries regardless of whether they signed on. Headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. United Nations 7. If neither Israel nor the US complies with international humanitarian law, do these rules actually exist? International law serves an expressive function, setting a standard for how countries should behave. Over time, we’ve seen these norms play an increasing role in the way countries operate – and what actions are deemed unacceptable. For example, following the 2009 Goldstone report, Israel committed to making several changes to minimize civilian casualties, including restricting the use of white phosphorous munitions, which cause severe chemical burns. International humanitarian law is not a panacea for all of the world’s ills. But these rules are a good place to start, and certainly worth fighting for. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Asaf Lubin, Indiana University. Read more:Book review: Geoffrey Robertson makes the case for naming and shaming human rights abusersWhen it comes to media reporting on Israel-Palestine, there is nowhere to hide Asaf Lubin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

    A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale. Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel. The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing. We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021 It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • Indian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

    Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second highest after the United States, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed. For months, nowhere has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day.

  • Jan. 6 Commission Shows Split Between McConnell and McCarthy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe rift between Capitol Hill’s two top Republicans over Jan. 6 continues to widen, with one leader signaling openness toward leaving Donald Trump behind and pursuing accountability for the Capitol insurrection, and the other embracing the former president and his fact-free reality as tightly as ever.On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he would oppose legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to fully investigate the Capitol attack, even though the deal creating this commission was four months in the making and brokered by a House GOP committee leader.But just a few hours later, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) didn’t rule out supporting the commission, saying his conference would have to weigh the arguments and read the “fine print” of the deal. “We are undecided about the way forward at this point,” he said at a press conference.That, of course, doesn’t mean McConnell will support the bill creating the panel that passes out of the House over McCarthy’s objections. It’s just that, as McConnell often does, he’s left himself political room to make that decision. He said Tuesday that he’s “pushing the pause button” and is “willing to listen” to arguments about “whether such a commission is needed.”For months, it’s been clear that the GOP’s House and Senate leaders have diverged on Donald Trump, both on his role in fomenting Jan. 6 and on what his role should be in defining the GOP going forward. But the daylight between McConnell and McCarthy on the fate of a high-profile commission—one that figures to keep the insurrection front-and-center and possibly unearth damaging new information about the GOP’s de facto leader—could further fuel divisions in the party.That’s not to say Senate Republicans are clamoring for a Jan. 6 commission. Many remain uneasy about the version of the probe that the House will vote on this week with the full backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).Some are flat-out opposed to broadening any inquiry beyond questions of security. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that “there are a lot of folks in the media that would love to be able to go examine and re-examine everything.” Lankford added that lawmakers should be “focused on what do we do to be able to provide security here at the Capitol.”But McConnell’s group isn’t ready just yet to call it quits on the idea. “There's an openness to an investigation… like the 9/11 commission,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “It’s not dead.”On Wednesday, the bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission is expected to pass out of the Democrat-controlled House with at least some GOP support. It was, after all, partly written by Rep. John Katko (R-NY), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, before McCarthy came out in opposition to the bill. It’s just that, according to aides, McCarthy ultimately decided he’d rather not elevate potentially damning findings about Trump or GOP supporters.“McCarthy knows a commission creates a conflict with Trump so he threw his ranking member under the bus,” a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast Tuesday night, referring to Katko.Katko reportedly used that phrase himself in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Tuesday, sarcastically saying, “Thanks for not throwing me under the bus, Kevin.”But McCarthy’s calculus is at least largely determined by his conference. House Republicans are still wary of crossing Trump in any way, and many GOP members remain uncomfortable talking about Jan. 6—though some are now propagating a complete fiction about the Capitol attack in service to Trump and his preferred narrative about the attack.McCarthy has staked his leadership on Trump in a way McConnell hasn’t. He has slowly walked back his claim that the former president bore responsibility for violence on Jan. 6, and now touts Trump as a top partner in reclaiming the House majority.But McCarthy has another complication unique to him: he could be called as a witness in any comprehensive probe of the attack. The minority leader spoke with Trump as the mob stormed the Capitol, and the president told him the insurrectionists were doing more for him than he was, according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA).To that end, a high-profile commission—composed of five notable Democrats and five notable Republicans—doesn’t particularly serve many GOP interests. The commission, as it’s currently drawn up, would examine every facet of the Jan. 6 attack: the disinformation that fueled it, the security failures that allowed a pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol, and the decision-making from military and law enforcement leaders during the delayed response. And it would issue a report by the year’s end.In a hearing on Tuesday, Katko emotionally summed up the mission of the would-be commission as focused on a deadly day that continues to inspire sadness and outrage among lawmakers.“More important than anything is, how the hell did this happen?” Katko asked. “How did we fail to act on the intelligence we know was there? How were we not ready at the Capitol, and why in God's name did we put these poor Capitol Hill officers in an unwinnable situation?"A set of committees on both sides of the Capitol are already probing the Jan. 6 attack, but an independent commission, in the eyes of its proponents, is the best way to ensure the most comprehensive and credible possible review of what happened and why.A number of Republicans support that idea, including some loyal soldiers for the party. And many more have at least not ruled out supporting it.But there’s an array of objections from other Republicans, who say the commission’s jurisdiction is either too broad or too narrow, its timing either too delayed or too premature. Many Republicans have fallen back on a deflection tactic, saying a commission should investigate completely unrelated events, like the violence during last summer’s protests over racism and police violence. Others have said its jurisdiction is too open-ended. And many Republicans, according to a senior GOP aide, are concerned Democrats have the power to extend the timeline of the probe so that its report—along with its potentially damaging findings—might come out before the 2022 midterm elections.Some senators have taken the position that key questions have already been answered or will be soon.Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters on Tuesday that a commission would “actually slow down us doing the things we know we need to do.” Blunt, who is the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee overseeing a nearly-complete probe on the attack, argued that post-Jan. 6 recommendations have been reached, like on steps to improve the Capitol’s physical security.Other Republicans remain circumspect until they see what comes of the report currently being finished by bipartisan leaders from a set of House and Senate committees. A GOP senator involved with putting together the committee probe told The Daily Beast that the upcoming report—set to be released in coming weeks—will be comprehensive, based on four months of work and dozens of interviews with relevant officials.There are indicators, however, that these arguments aren’t as strong as some Republicans wish. That includes the former president. On Tuesday night, Trump issued a statement clearly evincing concern, calling the commission a “Democrat trap” and saying “this discussion should be ended immediately.”“Hopefully,” Trump said, “Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”House GOP leadership went all-in on its opposition Tuesday afternoon, urging members to vote against the bill establishing the commission when just a week ago they were signaling it’d be a vote of conscience.Such a notice may reflect concern from the top about the number of Republicans who could join Democrats in supporting the commission bill. Indeed, those Republicans who will vote to create it include not only Trump-critical lawmakers like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), but loyal party soldiers who typically don’t rock the boat, like Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT).In the Senate, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said such a probe should clearly focus solely on Jan. 6, despite his colleagues’ protestations it should include anti-police protests. “We clearly had an insurrection on that particular day, and I don't want it to be swept under any rug,” Rounds told NBC News.Ultimately, the talking point concern from the House GOP didn’t seem to make its way over to the Senate—which itself is a sign of how divergent each chamber’s Republicans are when it comes to Jan. 6 and Trump.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he hadn’t seen exactly why McCarthy was objecting, but he told The Daily Beast he was open to establishing an independent commission to probe Jan. 6.But, ever the politician, the Florida senator also gave himself an out should the political dynamics change.“To the extent that that can be done in a legitimate, good faith way, it would serve the country,” Rubio said of the commission. “If it becomes a committee where you have a partisan food fight and everyone's trying to use it to win the next election, I don't think it's going to happen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nearly 60 House Democrats Warn Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

    As Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver their updated proposal to the White House Tuesday, a group of nearly 60 House Democrats was pushing party leaders to avoid scaling back the size and scope of any infrastructure legislation. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) obtained by ABC News, the Democrats said that achieving legislative priorities should come before bipartisanship. “While bipartisan support is welcome, the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments,” they wrote. The signatories were led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). “On a host of priorities that can be delivered by this Congress, the trade-offs for Republican votes are stark. We ask that you work with the White House to prioritize transformative legislation that our voters were promised, which may require reforming or even eliminating the Senate filibuster as well as wielding the full powers available of the presidency, vice presidency, and relevant federal agencies to achieve these goals.” The letter urged lawmakers to "pursue a larger up-front investment that truly meets this historic moment," calling for a package even larger than Biden has proposed. The Democrats said they “strongly support” Biden’s campaign proposal for some $7 trillion in investments in health, energy, infrastructure and child-care. The group also called for passing their legislation in a single package, even as Biden appears to be open to passing a bipartisan package for physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges and then following up with another package that Democrats could look to pass on their own via the budget reconciliation process. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpart

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Israel needs another few days to complete its Gaza operation, but Blinken stressed that the U.S. expects the operation to end soon, an Israeli official tells AxiosWhat they're saying: In their call, Blinken told Ashkenazi the U.S. was blocking a French initiative at the UN Security Council on Gaza but cannot keep backing Israel publicly and diplomatically, mainly at the UN, for much longer, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi was part of the intensifying diplomatic squeeze to move toward a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel is still fending off for now.Driving the news: Blinken's call with Ashkenazi followed calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz.Ashkenazi told Blinken that Israel still has several military goals it hopes to achieve in Gaza, and needs more time.Israeli officials said on all three calls, the issue of domestic political pressure from Congress for a ceasefire was mentioned.Meanwhile France circulated its draft Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. mission to the UN said it opposes the move and will not engage on the text.The state of play: In recent days, Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Tor Wennesland have held talks with Hamas officials and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat regarding a possible ceasefire. Ben Shabbat listened to the proposals, but hasn't received any authorization from Netanyahu to enter into negotiations, Israeli officials say. Hamas, on the other hand, did actively engage.Israeli officials said they expect the Israeli policy to change on Thursday and negotiations to begin. Meanwhile, Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said Wednesday that he expects the talks to produce a ceasefire within a day or two.Nevertheless, getting an agreement could take between 24 and 72 hours, Israeli officials say — time Israel wants to use to complete its military plans in Gaza. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

