US rabbi reviving Jewish roots in her family's Italian town

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANCES D'EMILIO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Barbara Aiello
    Rabbi

SERRASTRETTA, Italy (AP) — From a rustic, tiny synagogue she fashioned from her family’s ancestral home in this mountain village, an American rabbi is keeping a promise made to her Italian-born father: reconnect people in this southern region of Calabria to their Jewish roots, links nearly severed five centuries ago when the Inquisition forced Jews to convert to Christianity.

In the process, Rabbi Barbara Aiello is also helping to revive Serrastretta, one of many small southern towns struggling with dwindling population, as young people leave in droves to find work and where each year deaths far outnumber births.

Besides the chatter of visitors who come to her synagogue, curious to learn about Judaism in predominantly Catholic Italy, the laughter of newly arrived children resounds in the town. This spring, the rabbi helped bring Ukrainian refugees, including some with Jewish roots, to live here for now, and — Serrastretta’s mayor hopes — maybe permanently.

On a small wooden table near the synagogue's entrance sits a yellowed family portrait. In the photograph, is the rabbi’s father, Antonio Abramo Aiello, as a child. Born in Serrastretta, he was studying for his bar mitzvah, the rabbi said, but before that religious coming-of-age ritual could take place, the young Aiello left with his family for the United States in 1923.

His daughter, Barbara, would be born in Pittsburgh and ordained a rabbi when she was 51, in a small branch of American Judaism known as Reconstructionist movement.

Before studying to become a rabbi, Aiello taught special needs children for many years, creating a puppet show to help teach kids about tolerance. Ordained at the Rabbinical Seminary International in New York, she served at a synagogue in Florida for a few years before moving to Italy, where she first worked as a rabbi in Milan from 2004-2005. Then she realized her passion in serving as a rabbi in her late father’s native town.

When visitors arrive from abroad for ceremonies at her synagogue, Rabbi Aiello, who is 74, shows them the house in what had been the Jewish quarter in the nearby city of Lamezia Terme, where her father had been learning about his Jewish faith.

She points out a plaque which reads: “In this quarter was active an industrious community” of Jews from the 13th till the 16th centuries.

One recent summer evening, as Aiello, who wears a yarmulke and necklace with a small Star of David, walked by en route to the ancient neighborhood, a local resident, Emilio Fulvo, 73, leaped up from a bench to greet her. When he was 15, Fulvo recounted, genealogical research discovered that his family has Jewish roots.

Learning about his background “made me feel free,” Fulvo said. “I knew something was missing” while raised as a Catholic in southern Italy.

Families like his are known as B’nai Anusim, descendants, of “those who were forced to accept Christian baptism and to publicly renounce their Judaism,’’ the rabbi said.

In her family, “legends were passed along that we were Jews, and we were expelled from Spain in 1492,” as the Inquisition gathered steam, Aiello said. Eventually, the Aiellos made their way to the southern end of the Apennine mountains, where Serrastretta sits, perched atop a road winding through slopes thickly forested with beech, pine and chestnut trees.

The remoteness of many villages in Calabria, coupled with Italians’ tendencies to live in the same places for generations and the strength of oral traditions, helped keep alive what Roque Pugliese, a Jew in Calabria, calls the “spark of Judaism” even among those who don’t realize they have Jewish heritage.

A physician who emigrated from Argentina, Pugliese recalled once hearing residents of a care home in Calabria sing an ancient song about Passover, softly, as if afraid to be overheard.

On a stone wall along a walkway that leads to Aiello’s home and synagogue is a Star of David.

On a recent Friday afternoon, she set out a bowl of cherries and a tray of miniature pastries for those coming for a bat mitzvah sought by the Blum family of Parkland, Florida. They chose Aiello despite the great distance because, before becoming a rabbi, she had worked as a special needs educator, and their daughter, Mia, has autism.

Pushing a child’s stroller up the steep street that leads to the synagogue was Vira, one of five Ukrainian mothers, who, with nine children among them, were brought to Serrastretta thanks to efforts by Aiello and logistical help from a Serrastretta native. Transportation and housing costs have been paid by donors, most of them Jewish, in Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada, the rabbi said.

Two of the women have since returned to Ukraine, including the wife of an Orthodox Christian priest. But Vira, who asked that her surname not be published because her husband, still in Ukraine, works for a government ministry, said she is considering settling in Serrastretta.

“The first thing is my son, my only son, his life, his future, his safety,’’ Vira said of 2½-year-old Platon. “Barbara invited us to a safe place. It was like really a miracle.”

Vira is also grateful for the opportunity to learn about Judaism. Her grandmother, born in Crimea, is Jewish. But her father, a Russian, would take her to church, so she had never gone to a Jewish house of worship, she said. Aiello “invited me to a bar mitzvah. It was a very beautiful experience that she opened her house to me.”

The rabbi said she tells those curious about their past to “embrace those (traditions) that make sense to you — embrace all, embrace some, but understand that you were once Jewish (in your family) and we can connect you, reconnect you, if you so choose.”

Mayor Antonio Muracca hopes at least some Ukrainians stay. “These guests have created in a certain sense more vitality in our town,’’ he said. Serrastretta has seen “a shocking depopulation,″ the mayor said. “There are so many old people, few children.”

The town’s population shrank from 4,000 in 2001 to 2,900 in 2020.

Serrastretta was long called “the city of chairs,’’ because generations of artisans handcrafted furniture from beech wood with seats fashioned from woven reeds. But demand for cheaper, mass-produced furniture decimated the trade.

Serrastretta’s parish pastor, the Rev. Luigi Iuliano, invited Aiello to read a Psalm at Easter vigil services in April. With the rabbi there is no “competition, jealousy.”

“We brought the First Communion kids to show them the Torah, the synagogue, to become aware that our faith in a certain way comes from the Hebrew faith,’’ said Iuliano, a Serrastretta native.

Aiello, who describes herself as the only female rabbi in Italy and who runs Calabria’s only synagogue, relies on destination weddings and bat and bar mitzvahs to boost her synagogue’s finances.

She is cut off from funding that derives from taxpayer donations in Italy. The Italian government only recognizes the Orthodox Jewish communities in Italy, whose official members number about 23,000, nearly half of those living in Rome and barely 200 living in southern Italy.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day

    Britain’s record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remained on alert Wednesday even as cloudy skies and showers brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.3C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday as firefighters received more than 2,600 calls and at one point were fighting 12 fires simultaneously, Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

  • Putin warns natural-gas supply to Europe could fall further after a key pipeline restarts on Thursday

    Putin said gas flows via Nord Stream 1 could fall to 20% of capacity if a turbine that was sent to Canada for repairs isn't replaced promptly.

  • OC official wants street vendor attacks to be treated as hate crimes

    A Santa Ana councilmember on Tuesday will propose classifying assaults against street vendors in the city as hate crimes.

  • Sinkhole swallows van, Navajo code talkers, female Blue Angel: News from around our 50 states

    Local leaders in western Minnesota disband police department, ban on poultry events in North Dakota because of bird flu ends, and more

  • Texas bitcoin miners back online after power surge caused curtailments

    Large-scale bitcoin mining operations in Texas are back online after sweltering temperatures that caused electricity use to spike led to power curtailments earlier in the month, an industry group said on Tuesday. All of the major bitcoin miners, which use energy-intensive supercomputers to mine for cryptocurrencies, had paused operations last week as temperatures soared in the Lone Star state and power demand hit all-time highs as residents and businesses turned up their air conditioners. "The miners are all back on as of several days ago," said Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council.

  • Asian markets climb, tracking profit-driven gains on Wall St

    Asian shares advanced Wednesday after Wall Street rallied to its best day in more than three weeks as companies reported strong profits for the past quarter. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7% to 27,680.26, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5% to 20,966.48.

  • 2.5 key seconds in Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting

    STORY: Could Shinzo Abe's bodyguards have saved him in the 2.5 seconds between the first missed shot, and the second round that fatally wounded him?Eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination for Reuters suggest they could have shielded him or removed him from the line of fire.They also concluded that the failure to protect Abe from the second shot seemingly followed a series of security lapses in the lead-up.Koichi Ito is a former member of the Tokyo police tactical unit."About 10 police escorts were deployed. Had these escorts understood their roles, and properly communicated with other escorts to be more vigilant with the surroundings, I think they could have even prevented the first shot. Even if they couldn't, there was about two seconds until the second shot so they certainly could have avoided the incident. That's how I see it."Former U.S. Navy SEAL John Soltys told Reuters that Abe's bodyguards did not appear to have "concentric rings of security" around him, nor "any kind of surveillance in the crowd."While Kenneth Bombace, head of Global Threat Solutions which once provided security to Joe Biden, felt the detail should have seen the attacker "very deliberately" walking towards the rear of the prime minister... and intervened.67-year-old Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was killed on July 8 in the Western city of Nara, by a man using a homemade weapon.Footage showed the shooter, identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, unchecked and just feet away from Abe.Gun violence in Japan is rare, and politicians often campaign close to the public with light security.But the Japanese authorities – including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - have acknowledged there were security lapses in this case. They are now being investigated.Nara's Prefectural Police, in charge of security for Abe's campaign stop, told Reuters the department was "committed to thoroughly identifying the security problems", but declined to comment further.Yasuhiro Sasaki, a retired police officer, felt that there was enough security, "but no sense of danger," and that everyone was startled" by the attack.The National Police Agency, which oversees local police forces, said Abe’s killing was the result of the police failing to fulfil their responsibility.It's set up a team to review security and protection measures.

  • Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

    Season four of the hit series Stranger Things may have helped to stem the exodus of Netflix customers.

  • Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, United Methodist pastor, shot and killed in Memphis

    Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference.

  • ‘Strong stench' coming from newly built apartment in S. Korea turns out to be human feces in walls

    A resident of a newly built apartment building in South Korea began noticing an odor coming from their master bedroom’s closet that became increasingly worse, later discovering three bags of human feces hidden inside a space in the ceiling. The apartment building, located in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province, had only recently been built. As new residents began to move in, one noticed a “strong stench” coming from the walls of the master bedroom’s closet.

  • Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

    Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days.

  • How an Unqualified Sex Worker Allegedly Infiltrated a Top Air Force Lab

    Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via GettyA senior research scientist working on advanced propulsion technologies for the U.S. Air Force duped a contractor into hiring an unqualified sex worker he had paid using a government charge card because he thought she was “really hot,” according to the feds.The man then allegedly threatened to kill the sex worker’s supervisor and himself when the scheme fell apart—but not before shifting the bulk of the project’s funding elsewhere to pay for her salary at a diffe

  • Stretch of Interstate 495 closed amid large police presence

    A potion of Interstate 495 in the Lawrence and Andover area was closed Tuesday evening, and video from the scene showed police with guns drawn.

  • Former Fort Bragg soldier receives one of the harshest sentences tied to Capitol riot

    “I should have known better,” a weeping James Mault of Fayetteville told a federal judge.

  • A 'good Samaritan' with a gun stopped a shooter in an Indiana mall. I have mixed feelings.

    I live just minutes away from the mall where an armed bystander stopped a mass shooting in Indiana. I have mixed feelings about guns and safety.

  • As police crack down on homelessness, unhoused end up in Mojave desert

    On the edge of northern Los Angeles county, at least 200 people are living in tents and trailers on remote, harsh terrain. ‘They treat us like we’re a lost cause,’ one resident said

  • 10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

    Helicopters were called in to search for the girl, authorities said.

  • McDonald's, Dairy Queen start 'sign war' in small Missouri city: 'People want to laugh'

    McDonald's, Dairy Queen, Wendy's and more have engaged in a hilarious fast food "sign war" in Marshfield, Missouri.

  • Did the Webb Space Telescope show us the face of God?

    Peering into deep outer space, images from some 13 billion years ago, stirs not only our wonderment but also takes us on a journey of spirituality.

  • Dog Leads Rescue Team To Owner Who Fell 70 Feet From Ridge

    A dog named Saul helped save his owner "in true 'Lassie' fashion" after the man had a major fall in a California forest.