US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami. The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up its social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. The move is a response ding to weaknesses exposed by the deadly Capitol insurrection but also raising longstanding concerns about protecting Americans’ civil liberties. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. While the move is a response to weaknesses exposed by the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, it's raising concerns about undermining Americans’ civil liberties.

President Joe Biden's top appointees have called white supremacists the greatest security threat to the country and are pushing for bolstered intelligence gathering. Closely watching are advocates for communities of color and groups that have previously been the focus of intensified surveillance, sometimes unlawfully.

DHS in recent weeks has announced a new office in its intelligence branch focusing on domestic extremism and a new center to facilitate “local prevention frameworks” that, according to a statement, can better identify people “who may be radicalizing, or have radicalized, to violence.”

The overall effort is in its early stages. The department is exploring partnerships with tech companies, universities, and nonprofit groups to access publicly available data. DHS will also train analysts on tracking social media and how to distinguish a threat from the exercise of free speech.

DHS officials say the goal is to better monitor and respond to story lines percolating on social media that could incite violence. With a more focused effort, the department could better assess domestic threats and move to protect potential targets of attacks, the officials said.

“It’s really important that people understand that in this administration, we do not view the mission of Homeland Security to police thought,” said John Cohen, the department’s assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention. “It’s about protecting against acts of violence.”

Cohen noted that the agency understands its success could be undermined “if what we are doing is viewed as constitutionally incorrect.”

Civil rights advocates care closely following the plan. Abed Ayoub, legal director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said he had spoken to Biden administration officials before and since they’ve taken office about their efforts to combat white extremism.

“These programs almost always end up targeting Black and brown communities,” Ayoub said. He added: “It does seem that the focus...will be on white supremacy.”

Republicans have also raised concerns about cracks in the traditional firewall between domestic and foreign intelligence. DHS and the FBI have domestic missions while the CIA is largely prohibited from spying on U.S. citizens. But all intelligence agencies, including Homeland Security’s intelligence arm, report to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, whose office compiled a threat assessment published earlier this year highlighting the threat of white extremism.

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said he’s concerned about information gathered by the CIA being used indirectly by agencies like DHS and the FBI. Stewart also questioned the department’s plans to contract with private companies for social media data.

“I understand there are concerns regarding domestic terrorism,” Stewart said. “I support those efforts so long as (they) do not breach the wall between using intelligence assets that are supposed to be focused on foreign threats.”

He added: “You can’t backdoor that by saying, ‘We won’t, but we’ll pay Google to do that for us.’”

Cohen, who previously worked for DHS under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said the department would not tap private companies to collect intelligence that it would otherwise be barred from collecting. “We cannot hire them to do things that we can’t do under our own authorities,” he said.

The Jan. 6 riot, in which a mob seeking to stop the certification of Biden’s victory ransacked the Capitol, exposed intelligence weaknesses across law enforcement. Police on scene were left unequipped to stop the rioters, many of whom were carrying bear spray, metal pipes, and even guns.

It emerged quickly that the FBI had issued a prior warning that some extremists were speculating about “war” at the Capitol. And public posts on social media showed people expressing support for trying to stop the Electoral College certification, including by using force.

DHS officials say Jan. 6 underscored that the government needed to better evaluate and act on information that may be readily available on public sites, but different from traditional forms of intelligence.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted that officials from the department's civil rights and civil liberties section be included in all discussions about the new programs, the officials said. The effort will not use artificial intelligence, nor will it track specific individuals.

In its nearly two decades of existence, DHS has been repeatedly accused of violating civil liberties protections in trying to monitor threats.

Hugh Handeyside, a national security lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said he was concerned the expansion of surveillance programs would renew questions about protecting free speech and privacy rights.

“Responding to security failures by giving law enforcement and intelligence agencies unneeded power and resources amounts to a one-way ratchet,” he said in an email. "The reality is that the federal government already has more than sufficient authority to investigate and prosecute white supremacist violence.”

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • As prices soar and bidding wars flare, many home sellers will ask above what they think their house is worth

    In the current seller’s market, 29% of would-be home sellers expect to set the list price above what they think the house is worth.

  • New York man charged for participating in Capitol riot after bragging at dentist’s office

    A New York man is now facing charges for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington DC after being overheard bragging about his involvement during an appointment at the dentist’s office. According to NBC News, a Department of Justice court document revealed that only a week after the seize, the FBI received a tip that Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, had confessed to breaching the U.S. Capitol building.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

    Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week — the latest encouraging sign for the rebounding U.S. economy — just as Republican-led states are moving to cut off a federal benefit for the jobless. Twenty-two states, from Texas and Georgia to Ohio and Iowa, plan to begin blocking a $300-a-week federal payment for the unemployed starting in June, according to an Associated Press analysis. Recipients have been able to receive the $300 federal benefit on top of their regular state unemployment aid.

  • Australia seeks domestic capability to produce mRNA vaccines

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia has invited proposals from pharmaceutical firms to establish domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as Canberra seeks to strengthen the nation's ability to respond to future pandemics. Earlier this month, the government announced it was in talks with Moderna to establish mRNA vaccine production, and on Friday Canberra said other companies had two months to submit their own proposals. "We have called for those proposals to come forward and to find out exactly what is needed from those proponents to see these facilities and capabilities being established here in Australia," Morrison told reporters in Tasmania.

  • UPDATE 2-Millions of AstraZeneca doses head to Mexico under Latin America plan

    Mexico will receive some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that could help Latin America fight the virus more quickly. An air cargo of around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first of the shipments, the official said.

  • Coronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views: Reuters poll

    Indian house prices will stagnate this year, hurt by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus which has crushed demand and offset government tax rebates and incentives for property developers, a Reuters poll showed. That means average house prices will stagnate this year, according to the May 11-19 poll of 12 analysts, a downgrade from an already modest 1.3% rise expected in the previous poll in January. Four analysts penciled in a decline in house prices this year.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

    Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The only thing the 19-year-old Hurd hasn’t done is make an Olympic team, a byproduct of the calendar more than anything else. Hurd seemed to be on her way last March when she won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first major step toward the 2020 Tokyo Games following an occasionally difficult 2019 competition season.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

    He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Tennessee cops mocked dying man's plea: 'I can't breathe'

    "Help me," pleaded William Jennette as officers restrained him, "they're going to kill me."

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage