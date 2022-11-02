US rates hit 4pc as Fed warns of more rises to come - live updates

Jerome Powell - ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The Fed has said that "ongoing increases" in interest rates will likely be needed after it raised interest rates by 75 basis points to between 3.75pc to 4pc.

The latest move - its fourth straight increase at this level - means US rates have hit a fresh high since 2008 as policymakers make their latest bid to tame inflation.

The US central bank suggested more interest rate rises may be needed so that they were “sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2pc over time".

Fed chair Jerome Powell said there was "still some ground to cover here, and cover it we will". However, in the latest update, US policymakers had suggested that the process of raising rates could be starting to come to an end, with Mr Powell later saying that it would be "appropriate to slow the pace of increases [at] some point".

The time to start doing this may be as soon as the next meeting or the one after that, he said, although Mr Powell refused to be drawn on a specific timeline. He later said it was "very premature" to think about pausing rate hikes.

The comments resulted in a choppy session for US markets, with the S&P 500 jumping on the initial statement, but later dropping back after Mr Powell spoke. The Dow Jones fell 0.3pc on the comments, having also spiked on the Fed's statements.

Market expert Holger Zschaepitz said: "Fed's Powell kills pivot hope."

Fed chair says slowing of rate rises will be appropriate 'at some point'

Fed chair Jerome Powell has said it will be "appropriate to slow the pace of increases" in rates at "some point", but said there was "significant uncertainty" as to when that would be.

The time to start doing this may be as soon as the next meeting or the one after that, he said, although refused to be drawn on a specific timeline.

Powell said: "We still have some ground to cover here, and cover it we will."

'Fed's forward guidance shifted in a dovish direction'

Fed lifts rates by 0.75%, extending a rapid pace of hikes that brings main rate to 4%, the highest level in 15yrs but also signals go-slower strategy. Fed's forward guidance shifted in a dovish direction.

US markets rebound on Fed update

US stocks pared their losses from the day after the Fed announced its decision to carry on with interest rate rises, but signalled it could be starting to rein in those rises.

The S&P 500 turned positive following the update, while the Dow was up 0.75pc. It comes after a suggestion from the US central bank that its run of raising rates to tame inflation could be nearing its final stage.

The markets will be watching Jerome Powell, chair of the Fed, when he speaks in the next ten minutes for any further indication of what could be coming down the line.

Fed raises rates by 75 basis points to the highest level since 2008

The Fed has announced a rate rise of 75 basis points, as had been widely expected, meaning US interest rates are now at their highest level since 2008.

Some of the language has changed, however, from the Federal Open Market Committee since its last update, as shown here:

Crypto 'has a lot of potential', says Revolut boss after Bitcoin crash

Bitcoin - REUTERS

Revolut has revealed that its revenue stream from cryptocurrency has almost vanished after crypto markets crashed over the past year.

Revolut chief executive Nikolay Storonsky said cryptocurrency used to contribute around a third of revenues for the fintech company, but the level had fallen significantly, with it falling to around 5pc currently.

He said it was "quite sad from my point of view". "I think crypto has a lot of potential for financial systems.”

Bitcoin is down around 70pc over the past year, whilst other major cryptocurrencies have also slumped. Ethereum prices are less than a third what they were last November, while Dogecoin went from around 75 cents in early 2021 to currently 13 cents.

Customers can buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the Revolut app, and Storonsky said: “We continue to invest in crypto.”

Glencore said to be among lenders to provide lifeline for Britishvolt

One of the world's largest mining companies Glencore was reportedly among the lenders which provided emergency funding for British electric battery start-up Britishvolt.

As Reuters reports:

Glencore provided less than £5m in short-term funding to the company that’s at the heart of Britain’s bid to create an electric-car battery industry, said the people, who declined to be identified as the situation is private.



The less than three-year-old business said earlier Wednesday that it will receive a bridging loan that will give it a few weeks to secure longer-term finances. Britishvolt said it’s pursuing "positive ongoing discussions" with potential funders and has received approaches from "several more international investors in the past few days".



Representatives for Britishvolt and Glencore declined to comment.

Virgin Atlantic says flight disruption is 'completely unacceptable'

Virgin Atlantic has said it will push back against any effort by Heathrow Airport to cap passenger numbers in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking to Bloomberg, chief executive Shai Weiss said the airport should be working to avoid any restrictions, after Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye last week warned over new limits on people travelling through the airport. It has been battling a staff shortage.

Mr Weiss said: "Disrupting passengers now is completely unacceptable. It’s just not possible. What are we going to tell people, you’re not going to see your family over Christmas? You’re not going to go on the vacation for which you’ve saved for two or three years? So we’ll be flying our full schedule.” He added that, following the mandatory cap on capacity being lifted late last month, Heathrow should request that flight numbers are trimmed, rather then order airlines to cut flights.

North American brands slash forecasts on China lockdowns

Canada Goose - Christian Vierig

China's zero-Covid policy is forcing some of the biggest brands in North America to slash their sales forecasts, as ongoing restrictions hammer demand for clothes and make-up in the run-up to Christmas.

Canada Goose said it was no longer expecting revenues to go as high as C$1.4bn for the year to the end of March, and instead they would come in between C$1.2bn (£770m) and C$1.3bn, as restrictions in China hit sales. Adjusted earnings would now be between C$215m and C$255m, almost 15pc lower than earlier forecasts.

Dozens of cities in China remain in lockdown as leader Xi Jinping refuses to ease back on Covid-19 restrictions, with his policy to wipe out any outbreaks. Last month he said it was a "people's war to stop the spread of the virus".

The measures also forced a change in forecasts from Estee Lauder, which on Wednesday said the restrictions were proving "a greater challenge than expected". Around a third of Estee Lauder's sales come from China, meaning it has a larger exposure than some of its competitors. The company owns brands such as Bobbi Brown and Clinique.

Estee Lauder said net sales were now on course to fall between 6pc and 8pc in the current financial year through to the end of next June, having previously expected sales to grow between 3pc and 5pc.

Slump in spending hammers Amazon's share price

OUCH! #Amazon has destroyed almost all of its outperformance over the past 5yrs.

German government hands Brighton quantum computing start-up £57m contract

A Brighton-based quantum computing start-up has secured a £57m contract from the German government to build it a state-of-the-art quantum computer, Matthew Field writes.

Universal Quantum, founded by quantum scientists from the University of Sussex, has been commissioned by the German Aerospace Centre to build a "trapped ion" quantum computer.



This type of quantum computer essentially connects smaller computers together, jigsaw-like, to create scale and boost their computing power. Quantum computers are theoretically far more powerful than conventional computers, but so far have found only limited practical use.



Universal Quantum already has millions of pounds in deals with the British government and is working with Rolls Royce on the project.



Sebastian Weidt, chief executive of Universal Quantum, said: "Germany is helping to move the needle on quantum computing becoming useful to society and we’re thrilled that another major government is becoming a supporter and customer of our stellar team and technology, building on our recent successes with the UK government."

Maersk warns all economic indicators 'flashing red' as recession looms

Maersk - Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS

Shipping giant Maersk has warned that all economic indicators are "flashing red" as it braces for a slowdown in global trade.

Maersk, the Danish company which handles about one in six containers shipped worldwide, cautioned over a slump in earnings, after having consistently seen them grow for the past 16 quarters.

Soren Skou, chief executive of Maersk, told the Financial Times that the company saw "a recession looming".

"On the one hand, we have never delivered such a great result financially, but every indicator we are looking at is flashing dark red. Clearly, we expect a slowdown, we expect lower earnings going forward."

Households braced for biggest interest hike since 1992

Homeowners are preparing to be hit by the biggest jump in interest rates since Black Wednesday as the Bank of England prepares to put its foot on the accelerate to tackle double digit inflation.

Markets are expecting the Bank's rate-setters to pass a 0.75 percentage point increase on interest rates on Thursday, which will further increase mortgage costs for millions of families.

The increase will be the largest single rate rise since policymakers were forced to protect the pound on Black Wednesday in 1992.

Some City economists think the Bank will need to go even further to tackle inflation, which ramped up again to 10.1pc in September.

Bank of America economist Robert Wood said:

The UK will require considerable further monetary tightening. It has the worst of both worlds: high and persistent headline inflation due to energy prices and a very tight labour market due to rising long-term sickness.

Read the full story from Tom Rees

Donald Trump remains banned on Twitter, for now

Elon Musk will keep Donald Trump banned from Twitter for the next few weeks, meaning he will not return to the social network before the US midterm elections.

The Tesla billionaire who secured a $44bn (£38bn), deal to takeover Twitter last week, said: “Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.”

Mr Trump was permanently banned from the social network following the January 6 riots in Washington DC in 2021 for praising rioters who were storming the US Capitol building.

The US midterm elections, where a proportion of seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate will be contested, are due to be held on Nov 8.

More people paying to find love despite cost-of-living crisis, says Tinder

Consumers squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis are still finding money improve their chance of finding love.

While the public have looked to make savings on eating out, streaming apps and luxury goods, paid subscriptions at the dating app Tinder increased by 7pc globally in the three months ending in September.

The app, which lets users swipe left and right on potential dates to accept or reject them, said its sales and users numbers continued to grow.

Tinder is part of Match Group, which also owns Hinge and OkCupid. It has around 100 million users across its dating apps.

Match Group shares opened up 5pc in trading in the US.

Britain's rail network is getting worse, says regulator

Network Rail has been ordered to improve after train delays and cancellations increased despite fewer passengers travelling than before the pandemic.

Three in 10 trains are now late and cancellations are rising, Britain's railways regulator warned Network Rail in a letter.

John Larkinson, chief executive of the regulator, wrote:

Train service performance has worsened steadily over the last two years, from the higher levels seen at the start of the pandemic. The trend has accelerated this financial year.

The percentage of trains arriving on time at stations was 70.2pc in September 2022, compared to 72.6pc in April 2022, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

It found that freight performance was also at its lowest for five years. Cancellations rose from 3.4pc to 3.7pc since the start of the financial year.

Global banks are ‘very pro-China’, says UBS boss

The chairman of one of the world's top wealth managers has said bankers are "pro-China" despite an authoritarian crackdown by the Chinese Communist Party in recent years.

The remarks were made by Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS, at a speech in Hong Kong, even as China implements its ongoing strict "zero Covid" policy in the city.

Simon Foy reports:

Mr Kelleher said: “Whilst we are all very pro-China, and like vice chairman Fang said we are not reading the American press, we actually buy the story, but it is a bit [of a matter of] waiting for zero-Covid to open up in China and see what will happen.” His remarks followed a pre-recorded speech from Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, who defended the country’s zero-Covid policy and criticised Western media outlets. Mr Fang said: “I would advise international investors to find out what’s really going on in China and what’s the real intention of our government by themselves. Don’t read too much of the international media.”

Read the full story here

01:46 PM

UK sanctions allies of Roman Abramovich

Britain has sanctioned former Evraz directors, steel and mining tycoons, Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, as part of its latest wave of restrictions on Russian business.

Frolov and Abramov, long-time business partners of former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, were hit with asset freezes and travel bans.

The Government said the pair are "thought to have an estimated global net worth of £4.1 billion and £1.7 billion respectively, and are reported to have UK property investments worth an estimated £100 million".

The entire board of Russian mining company Evraz, which is listed in London, resigned in March after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Its shares were suspended earlier this year.

Ferrari lifts sales forecasts

In contrast to Aston Martin's woes, supercar maker Ferrari, lifted its sales forecasts on Wednesday and said its adjusted profits would grow this year to €1.73bn (£1.5bn).

This was at the top end of its estimates and came after it already improved its annual sales forecasts. Ferrari said total car shipments were up 15pc on the same three months last year and revenues increased 18pc to €1.25bn.

Ferrari said the shipment increase was driven by sales of its 296 GTB model, which was ramping up production, as well as sales of the 812 Competizione.

Ferrari 296 GTB is unveiled. - Geoff Pugh/Telegraph

12:24 PM

China imposes fresh lockdown around key iPhone plant

Chinese officials have ordered a critical iPhone production facility into an extended lockdown as Beijing grapples to bring an outbreak of coronavirus under control.

Workers at the plant in Zhengzhou have been barred from travelling as part of a seven day lockdown, which is likely to spark further discontent among staff.

Production workers at the plant, run by Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn, began fleeing the facility over the weekend in a dispute over working conditions and food.

Staff were filmed walking for miles along China's roads as they returned home on foot having jumped over metal fences at Foxconn's factory.

12:17 PM

Ukraine grain shipments resume after Russia relents

Moscow has agreed to allow grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to resume under the Black Sea grain deal.

The Kremlin had suspended its involvement in the deal that assures safe passage for ships carrying grain despite the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia had paused the deal after the Ukraine conducted a successful raid against its Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol using drone ships.

Moscow said it had agreed to resume the deal after receiving assurances from President Zelensky's government that the grain corridor would not be used for military attacks.

"The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear to be sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement," Moscow said.

President Putin discussed the deal with Turkish leader Recep Erdogan, which helped broker the agreement.

Ukraine is one of the world's key suppliers of wheat and vegetable oils. The threat the deal could collapse had sparked a surge in global wheat prices.

Ships, including those carrying grain from Ukraine and awaiting inspections, are seen anchored off the Istanbul coastline on November 02, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. - Getty

Rishi Sunak will attend COP climate summit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week, in a u-turn after a backlash from green groups.

No 10 had said the Prime Minister was too busy preparing the November budget with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to attend, but this had been criticised by climate campaigners.

His attendance comes despite concerns that countries are not delivering on their promises from last year's environmental conference.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden are due to attend to summit this year.

There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.



There is no energy security without investing in renewables.



That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

Read the full story from Nick Gutteridge

Britishvolt executives 'working for free' to avert collapse

Executives at Britishvolt have refused their pay cheques in a bid to save money for the struggling electric battery company as it hunts for a rescue deal. Other members of staff have also agreed to take a significant pay cut.

Britishvolt received emergency funding from an unknown investor to keep the business running in the short-term. The investment is said to be in the single digit millions and will last the company a few weeks.

Graham Hoare, Britishvolt chief executive, told Sky News:

The investor is very committed to the cause, which is to get batteries up and running in Britain and supply the industry. They have asked us to work with them confidentially. I am delighted that this company is with us on this journey, I think they will make a great difference for us. The overwhelming majority of employees are taking a significant pay cut, and the executives taking a complete pay cut. It will make a big difference." Any economic and government changes make life difficult for business. Globally the world has seen a huge number of disturbances over the last 12 months We always try to maintain a strong relationship with government.

10:04 AM

Wizz Air shares fall as it cuts capacity

Wizz Air - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Shares in Wizz Air dropped this morning after the budget airline scaled back its planned winter capacity and raised concerns about higher costs.

The Budapest-based carrier now plans to offer 35pc more capacity than pre-pandemic levels in the six months to the end of March. That's less than the 40pc increase it had previously forecast.

Wizz also warned of "some uncertainty during the winter period in relation to macroeconomic and input costs".

Shares tumbled as much as 10pc, before paring losses to 5pc. The stock has fallen 60pc this year, making it one of the hardest hit among European airlines.

Eurozone factory downturn deepens amid record inflation

Eurozone manufacturing activity sank to the lowest level since the first lockdowns in 2020 as record inflation and a global economic slowdown hit demand for goods.

S&P Global's PMI survey showed all of the bloc's biggest economies except Ireland saw the downturn deepen in October. Spain was the worst hit, followed closely by Germany.

Joe Hayes at S&P said the data was "now clearly signalling that the manufacturing economy is in a recession".

He added: "Factors that are likely to aggravate the downturn include inflation, which remains stubbornly elevated despite continued evidence that supply-chain pressures are receding."

Eurozone Manufacturing #PMI dropped to 29-month low of 46.4 in October, down from 48.4 in September, as output and new orders fell at rates rarely surpassed in 25 years of the PMI survey.

Sainsbury's to hire 18,000 temporary staff for Christmas rush

Sainsbury's staff Christmas - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sainsbury's is hiring 18,000 temporary workers to help the supermarket chain during the busy Christmas period.

Around 15,000 of the jobs will be at Sainsbury's, with another 2,000 at Argos and roughly 1,000 in logistics. The company said temporary staff will get discount cards and free food during their shifts for the first time.

Angie Risley, human resources director at Sainsbury's, said: "With more customers returning to do more of their shopping in-store, this investment in service will ensure customers can find whatever they need to celebrate this year."

It follows similar moves by retailers including John Lewis and Domino's.

Metro Bank surges after unexpected profit

Metro Bank is another big winner on markets this morning after it posted a surprise return to profit in September.

Analysts said the September profit was likely to be small and may not be repeated on a monthly basis, but said the "sentiment the announcement carries is more important than the magnitude".

Shares in the high street lender jumped more than 16pc – the biggest increase in a year.

09:01 AM

Royal Mail workers to strike on Black Friday

Royal Mail workers have confirmed strikes over the major shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with further walkouts planned in the run-up to Christmas.

The CWU said industrial action scheduled for November 12 and 14 will be withdrawn, but new strikes will take place on November 24 and 25, as well as November 30 and December 1.

The plan for Christmas will be announced soon, general secretary Dave Ward said.

The latest walkouts are likely to severely limit Royal Mail services at its busies time of year. The company said the union was "playing a dangerous game with its members' jobs and the future of Royal Mail".

Royal Mail submitted a new pay offer this week, which the union described as a "declaration of war on posties".

08:51 AM

Aston Martin slumps as supply issues hit outlook

Aston Martin - REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files/File Photo

Aston Martin has tumbled to the bottom of the mid-cap index after warning it will deliver fewer vehicles than expected this year due to persistent supply chain troubles.

The luxury car brand now expects to deliver as few as 6,200 cars, down from an earlier forecast of more than 6,600. It comes after supply shortages prevent around 400 vehicles from being shipped in the third quarter.

Aston also said its pre-tax loss ballooned to £226m over the period, from £98m last year. Shares tumbled 12pc in early trading.

Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian billionaire at the helm of Aston Martin, said:

Over the last two quarters we have encountered specific supply chain challenges that have delayed our ability to meet customer demand. Although these headwinds, which are already improving in the fourth quarter, have disrupted our near-term financial performance and modestly impacted our full year guidance, the medium and long-term outlook is robust.

08:45 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc, with pharmaceutical stocks leading the gains.

GSK was the biggest boost to the index, rising around 1pc after lifting its sales forecast on strong demand for vaccines. AstraZeneca also pushed higher.

Next gained 2.4pc after its third-quarter sales proved resilient despite the cost-of-living crisis.

British American Tobacco was the biggest laggard, falling 3.8pc after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slipped into the red. Aston Martin slumped 10pc after its losses widened.

Britishvolt staff take pay cut to secure electric car battery champion's future

Britishvolt electric car battery - Britishvolt

Staff at struggling electric car battery start-up Britishvolt have agreed to a pay cut as the company races to secure its long-term future, writes Oliver Gill.

Up to 300 members of staff at the company championed by Boris Johnson will enter into a salary-sacrifice scheme for this month, it announced on Wednesday. Britishvolt also confirmed it has short-term funding that will allow it to survive “for the coming weeks”. The rescue wards off the threat of imminent collapse. Britishvolt was on the brink of appointing administrators earlier this week. Neither the quantum of the short-term funding nor the provider was disclosed, but bosses hope that the money will allow them to "bridge" to a more sustainable long-term deal.

Read Ollie's full story here

08:12 AM

Next shrugs off cost-of-living crunch as sales rise

Next retail profit - Paul Faith/PA Wire

Next has maintained its profit guidance and reported better-than-expected sales, even as the cost-of-living crisis threatens to hit consumer spending.

The high street retailer said sales rose 0.4pc in the third quarter, with trading improving in recent weeks as temperatures dropped and consumer started to buy warmer clothing.

Next said it was holding its forecast for full-year pre-tax profit at £840m. The company has issued two profit warnings this year as soaring inflation and a weak pound undermine consumer confidence.

But analysts at Jefferies said the update reflected a "period of resilient consumer spend". Shares rose 2.4pc in early trading.

08:04 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the day in positive territory, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due this evening.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc to 7,198 points.

Food prices surging at fastest rate on record

Food prices climbed at their fastest rate on record last month as shoppers were stung by the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Tim Wallace has the details:

Fresh food cost 13.3pc more last month than it did in October 2021, according to the shop price index compiled by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), marking the steepest increase since the organisation started collecting the monthly data in 2005. The price of tinned goods and other food stored at room temperature rose by 9.4pc, meaning the price of goods on shop shelves climbed by 11.6pc overall. Global food prices have risen sharply this year after Russia’s invasion of grain-exporter Ukraine. Surging energy costs have affected food producers, supermarkets and their transport networks, while a labour shortage has also added to retailers’ costs by pushing up wages.

Read Tim's full story here

07:40 AM

GSK lifts guidance on strong vaccine sales

GSK has raised its outlook for the full year thanks to strong demand for its shingles vaccine and new drug launches.

The pharmaceutical giant, which recently spun off drug brand Haleon, said it now expects annual sales growth of between 8pc and 10pc, with a rise in underlying earnings of between 15pc and 17pc

But the guidance strips out Covid-19 solution sales, which GSK expects to be "substantially lower" going forward.

The upgrade comes after GSK posted an 18pc rise in sales to £7.8bn over the third quarter, up 9pc on a constant currency basis, which helped underlying earnings rise 18pc to £2.6bn.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: "We are again raising our full-year guidance and expect good momentum in 2023."

07:30 AM

Good morning

Gas prices will tumble 30pc in the coming months as fears of a winter energy crisis begin to subside.

That's according to Goldman Sachs, which predicted that the European benchmark will fall to €85 a megawatt-hour from its current level of €120.

It put the decline down to unseasonably warm weather, which has helped to delay demand for heating, as well as a rush in liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe. These have allowed countries to refill storage sites ahead of winter.

However, the situation looks likely to deteriorate again next summer, with prices surging to almost €250 by the end of July.

5 things to start your day

1) Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks - Employers cut back flexible job offers as economic downturn looms, survey shows

2) Crispin Odey closes hedge fund after mini-Budget bets against the pound pay off - Brexit-backing hedge fund chief bars new clients from investing following surge in assets

3) Fax machines to finally disappear under proposed Ofcom rule changes - BT will no longer be legally required to provide connections

4) Author pay fears could close the chapter on the book world’s biggest merger - The king of Europe’s largest media group's crown is starting to slip

5) Former Aston Martin boss poised to buy Blyth gigafactory site if battery champion goes bust - Andy Palmer ready to consider Northumberland plant as Britishvolt struggles for survival

What happened overnight

Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday, while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.43pc to 15,389.55, the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.29pc to 2,960.65 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.21pc to 1,938.19.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.36pc at 27,580.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index shed 0.06pc at 1,937.39.

Read the latest updates below.