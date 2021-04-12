US reacts to cyberattack on Iran's nuclear site

The White House weighed in on the cyberattack on Iran's uranium enrichment facility, saying "the U.S. "was not involved in any manner." (April 12)

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Well, I-- we of course have seen the reports of the incident at the Natanz enrichment facility. The US was not involved in any manner. We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts. I will say on your first question, though, we are focused on the discussions that we expect to proceed this Wednesday in Vienna, to-- the diplomatic discussions that have been taking place, and took place last week. They were-- we expect them to be difficult and long. We have not been given any indication about a change in participation for these discussions.

