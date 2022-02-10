US readies to distribute vaccines for kids 5 years old and younger
Dr. Alok Patel discusses states dropping their mask mandates, including New York, which dropped its indoor mask mandate for businesses.
Legal Aid public defender Olayemi Olurin, Ryan Grim, and Robby Soave discuss the police killing of 22-year-old Amir Locke after officers broke into his home using a no-knock warrant.
A source tells PEOPLE Kylie Jenner is "hands-on" with her new baby while Stormi is a "gentle" big sister, Kevin Hart pranks Nick Cannon after news he's expecting 8th child, and Nicole Kidman, Will Smith & Denzel Washington react to Oscar nominations
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss Dr. Fauci's latest comments about the 'end' of the pandemic.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss quarantine conditions at the Olympic village.
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Marvin Bagley era in Sacramento reportedly has ended.
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
“If you want to lose this seat once again in a midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace said as she stood outside Trump Tower.
The Texas senator is still trying to win Tucker Carlson's approval, the MSNBC host says.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
"Whatever you're doing right now, after lunch just do the opposite or you'll be fired by the end of the day."View Entire Post ›
The victim is Brandon Bills, brother of DaniLeigh, who had a child by DaBaby last summer. DaBaby and Crew Assaulted Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother in Bowling Alley Brawl Wren Graves
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
James Harden and Ben Simmons are currently two of the most talked-about players in the NBA....
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
Investigators from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have found gaps in the White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, reports The New York Times.Investigators were unable to find the logs of calls by former President Trump during hours on that day when they know he was sometimes on the phone.There is no evidence that official logs were changed or deleted, the Times reports, and Trump often...
Pete Davidson fans are all making the same joke after seeing his bedroom, and they've got a hilarious point about Kim Kardashian too.
"It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," officials said.