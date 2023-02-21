US ready to discuss nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia

US flag

“We remain ready to meet with Russia to discuss the Treaty and nuclear stability issues, as our recent P5 meeting on risk reduction illustrates,” the official said.

“As we have said before, no matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures.”

On Feb. 21, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called this decision "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider.

The United States and Russia signed the New START treaty, formally referred to as Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, in 2010. The document limits the number of nuclear warheads on each side to 1,550, and the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines, and heavy bombers to 700. It was the only remaining major bilateral Russo-American nuclear arms control treaty.

