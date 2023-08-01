US ready to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia

The United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to the Russian Federation.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

The State Department spokesperson recalled that the United States has already imposed a number of sanctions against North Korea and legal entities and individuals around the world for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "We won't hesitate to do so in the future," Miller said.

At the same time, the spokesman for the State Department added that he was "not going to preview any specific action".

Background:

