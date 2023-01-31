US reassures Kosovo it won't support Serb-majority ministate

1
·2 min read

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States on Tuesday reassured Kosovars that it wouldn't support the creation of a Serb-majority ministate in Kosovo — like one in Bosnia — as Washington attempts to convince the country to accept a controversial association.

The U.S. Embassy in Pristina met with a group of civil society leaders, government officials and political leaders to discuss the Association of the Serb-Majority Municipalities, or ASM.

“We do not support any arrangement that violates Kosovo’s Constitution,” U.S. Ambassador Jeff Hovenier said after the meeting. “We strictly oppose the creation of any entity resembling Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

The ASM's aim is to coordinate the work of Serb-dominated municipalities on education, health care, urban and rural planning and local economic development.

Pristina has been reluctant to accept the creation of the ASM, fearing that it could lead to the creation of a ministate — like Republika Srpska in multi-ethnic Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The ambassador urged Pristina “to provide its own vision for an ASM that it believes protects Kosovo’s future as a sovereign, independent, multiethnic, democratic state and that provides for minority rights.”

“This is critical, important, and urgent,” he added, also offering “expertise and political support to ensure that it works in the best interest of all Kosovans.”

On Monday, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and Gabriel Escobar, special envoy for the Western Balkans, published an op-ed as part of U.S. and European Union efforts to promote “a healthy, peaceful, and sustainable relationship between Serbia and Kosovo.”

U.S. and EU envoys have visited Pristina and Belgrade over the past few weeks to encourage both sides to accept a new proposal for the two countries to normalize relations and boost their EU accession bids.

The proposal’s details haven't yet been made public.

A few hundred Kosovo Albanians held a demonstration against the association.

“We are neither against the Serbs, nor the international community, but we are against the association, which would not allow Kosovo’s development,” protester Rudi Berisha said.

The ASM’s establishment was agreed on in Brussels in 2013, and the details in another agreement in 2015, and approved in the Kosovo parliament. But Kosovo’s Constitutional Court later deemed it unconstitutional, because it wasn't inclusive of other ethnicities and could entail executive powers.

An EU-mediated Kosovo-Serbia dialogue has been ongoing since 2011, but few of the 33 signed agreements have been implemented.

The dispute between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo has remained a source of instability in the Balkans long after the 1998-99 war, which ended with a NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, which Belgrade has refused to recognize, supported by Russia and China. The U.S. and most EU nations have recognized Kosovo as a sovereign nation.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form group of Serb municipalities

    The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing the formation of the association as "critical, important and urgent". Kosovo in 2013 pledged to give more autonomy to local Serbs, who refuse to recognise its 2008 independence, through such an association as part of a peace deal.

  • Memphis prosecutor sees more charges possible in Nichols case

    Memphis prosecutors could bring more criminal charges against police officers and others involved in the events leading up to and following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the county district attorney said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. The tweet came in response to growing criticism over how the Memphis Police Department and the office of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy have handled the case. On Monday, the department revealed that a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was suspended from the force soon after the Jan. 10 death of Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man, who died in a hospital three days after being pulled over in a traffic stop and beaten.

  • Ukraine plans $550 million drone investment in 2023 - defence minister

    Ukraine's military will spend nearly $550 million on drones in 2023, and 16 supply deals have already been signed with Ukrainian manufacturers, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have used a wide array of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, for reconnaissance and assault purposes during 11 months of war. "In 2023, we are increasing the procurement of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

  • U.S. curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday put new trade restrictions on seven Iranian entities for producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Commerce said. The firms and other organizations were added to a U.S. export control list for those engaged in activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. The additions to the Commerce Department's "entities list" were posted in a preliminary filing in the U.S. Federal Register, the government's daily journal, and will be officially published on Wednesday.

  • China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs

    China’s foreign minister appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns. The foreign ministry gave no indication Tuesday whether Qin Gang directly addressed the controls in the phone call with Wopke Hoekstra. Qin said the Netherlands and China “should jointly maintain the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain,” said Mao Ning.

  • Ukraine on mission to ban Russia from Paris Olympics

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics due to Moscow's invasion, the sports minister said on Tuesday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is open to including Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals at the 2024 Games and has opened a door to them competing in qualifiers. "This is unacceptable for us," Sports Minister and former Olympic champion Vadym Huttsait told Reuters at his offices in Kyiv, beside a wall with portraits of athletes killed in the war launched by Moscow a year ago with assistance from Belarus.

  • Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia do little to solve waste problem

    In southwest Serbia, construction machines are being repurposed to clear tons of waste clogging the Potpec lake. Moreover, the cranes just weren't designed to pick up large chunks of wood or heavy washing machines from the water.

  • Better late than never: Some early AP Top 25 teams returned to the poll this week

    At least four teams ranked in the preseason top 10 that fell completely out of the AP Top 25 poll are beginning to look the part of a team deserving to be ranked.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro applies for 6-month U.S. visitor visa

    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention of returning home, where legal issues await. The application was first reported by The Financial Times, citing Bolsonaro's immigration lawyer, Felipe Alexandre. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

  • Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions

    The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said Tuesday that athletes representing Russia must not be subjected to different conditions from those of other countries, amid a growing row over their participation in the 2024 Paris Games.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's participation in the Paris Olympics would amount to showing that "terror can allegedly be something acceptable".

  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry considers Croatian President's statement on Crimea unacceptable

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the statement of the President of Croatia, who said that Crimea will never be Ukrainian again, unacceptable. Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda Quote: "It's worth considering whether Zoran Milanovi could have become president of his country with such rhetoric in the 1990s, when Croatia was fighting for its independence? Whether his voters could agree to close their e

  • Ashton Kutcher hopes Danny Masterson will be ‘found innocent’ in rape retrial: ‘Ultimately, I can’t know’

    Masterson will be retried in March after his original case ended in mistrial

  • Where do the Squad, Democrats stand on socialism? GOP will put them to the test this week

    House Republicans will call up a resolution this week that denounces socialism, which will test Democrats and may divide them when it comes time for the final vote.

  • Man Utd lose playmaker Eriksen until May

    Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to be ruled out until early May by an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup win over Reading, the club said Tuesday Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches on Saturday after being caught by Reading striker Andy Carroll in the fourth-round tie.United said in a statement: "Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

  • A tiny Spanish port has become a new hub for Russian oil

    Ceuta, a tiny Spanish enclave at the tip of North Africa, has emerged as a new hub for Russian crude oil trade. The city administered by Spain is becoming a gateway to keep Russian oil flowing as shippers scramble to reorder trade routes in response to EU sanctions and a price cap that took effect on Dec. 5.

  • Believe it or not, it’s still officially a pandemic, the WHO says. Welcome to year 4 of COVID

    In its report, however, the emergency committee concluded that the pandemic "may be approaching an inflexion point," and asked the WHO to research the implications of terminating the emergency status "in the coming months."

  • China accuses Washington of abusing export controls

    China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry didn’t mention the latest development but accused Washington of abusing export controls and organizing other governments to “maintain its hegemony” and contain China.

  • Tesla Rival BYD Had a Great Quarter. Earnings Beat Expectations.

    BYD updated its financial results for the full year. It expects to report net income of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion. That's a little better than analysts expect.

  • Djokovic unsure on injury return after Australian Open 'perfect 10'

    New Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said on Monday he hopes to return to action in a month's time but is "not sure" how quickly his injured hamstring will heal.Djokovic pulled his hamstring before the Australian Open, having won a warm-up event in Adelaide, and was badly hampered at times at Melbourne Park, particularly in the early rounds.

  • General Staff reports on sectors where Russian troops are on the attack

    Russian invasion forces are continuing to conduct offensive actions on the Lyman and Bakhmut sections of front in eastern Ukraine, but are suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning Facebook update on Jan. 31.