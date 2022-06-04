US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Is Able to ‘Thread the Needle’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rich Miller
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- To hear some of the chatter in financial markets and corporate America’s C-suites, a US recession is imminent and inevitable.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Not necessarily so.

While the danger of a downturn has risen as growth has slowed, most economists argue a contraction is unlikely in the immediate future, given the continued strength of the jobs market and the more than $2 trillion in excess cash on household balance sheets.

It’s next year they’re more worried about, as the Federal Reserve’s continuing interest-rate hikes increasingly bite and decades-high inflation eats into that cash surplus.

But even then, an economic decline isn’t a slam dunk. Ex-Fed official and Deutsche Bank AG economist Peter Hooper was among the first to forecast a recession, and puts the odds of one happening next year at 70%-plus. Yet he says he can still see some scenarios for avoiding one.

That would, to use the words of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, take luck and skill on the part of the Fed as it seeks to rein in surging prices. Success will also depend on forces beyond the central bank’s control -- a point Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself has made, amid supply-chain shocks caused by the pandemic and Russia’s Ukraine war.

Based on the critical assumption that the worst economic effects of Covid-19 and the war are behind, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is betting the Fed can pull it off.

“I still think we’re going to navigate through without a recession. But obviously it’s going to be very, very tight because risks are very high,” he said.

A lot is at stake. A recession would likely throw hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work and trigger another big downdraft in the stock market. It would also spell further trouble for President Joe Biden, whose Democrats are already on the back foot in defending thin congressional majorities in November’s midterm vote.

Biden’s Take

Biden on Friday touted the latest sign of strength in the jobs market even as he acknowledged it’s likely to be overshadowed in American minds by the pain of sky-high inflation.

Cracks are starting to show in an economy that’s coming off a growth rate that last year reached the highest since 1984. The housing market is buckling under the impact of a big jump in mortgage rates engineered by the Fed, with new home sales plummeting in April by the most in nearly nine years.

Technology companies that prospered during the height of the pandemic are retrenching and cutting staff. And retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. are trimming their earnings forecasts as they struggle with surging costs.

That’s set off alarm bells on Wall Street. The Nasdaq composite stock index has slumped into a bear market, while corporate bond spreads have widened to reflect a growing risk of recession.

Some corporate chieftains are working the worry beads too. Bigwigs from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to Gary Friedman, the head of furniture retailer RH, voiced wariness this week about the possibility of a downturn.

Megan Greene, global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, says such concerns are premature. Consumers, the bulwark of the economy, still have a lot of financial firepower built up from earlier in the pandemic, when they were cooped up at home and showered with stimulus checks from the federal government.

And while the real estate market is turning, many are still benefiting from appreciated property valuations. Adding to collective consumer firepower is the rising number of employed people across the economy, with the May jobs report showing a 390,000 gain in payrolls and an unemployment rate holding close to a half-century low.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“Strong household and corporate balance sheets will keep growth positive for the next 12 months. Looking further out to late 2023, our model shows the risks of recession are elevated. A soft landing isn’t impossible. It’s tough to make it the base case.”

-- Anna Wong and Andrew Husby, economists

That’s all enabling consumers to keep on spending in the face of higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities. After stripping out inflation, growth in consumer outlays actually accelerated in April, data showed May 27.

‘Good Shape’

“Consumers are in good shape,” Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg Television on May 24. “What’s going to slow them down? Nothing right now.”

But inflation will continue to eat away at households’ nest eggs, making next year’s outlook more fraught.

“I don’t think we’re going into recession in the next 12 months,” Greene said. “It’s the 12 months after that, that I’m worried about.”

The fate of the economy in 2023 ultimately will depend on what happens with inflation and how high the Fed will have to raise interest rates to reduce it to acceptable levels. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure rose an annual 6.3% in April, more than triple the central bank’s 2% target.

Fed’s Course

Deutsche Bank’s Hooper says the Fed may need to push short-term interest rates as high as 5% to wring inflation out of the economy. That would be the highest since 2007 and well above the Fed’s current 0.75% to 1% target range.

“In order to relieve the inflation pressure in the labor market you’re going to have to see the unemployment rate rise,” Hooper said, sticking to his bet on a recession.

Oxford Economics chief US economist Kathy Bostjancic takes the other side of that trade. She puts recession chances at 35%, arguing that an unwinding of supply-chain strains and an influx of workers into the labor force will help alleviate inflationary pressures without requiring economy-breaking Fed tightening.

Another plus for the Fed: Investors, consumers and businesses seem convinced that, in time, it can get inflation under control, surveys and bond-market indicators show. That means policy makers might not require a “punishing recession” to squeeze inflationary psychology out of the economy, JPMorgan chief US economist Michael Feroli said.

It doesn’t mean the Fed’s task will be easy. Feroli sees growth slowing to a mere 1% in the second half of 2023 as tighter monetary policy ripples through the economy.

“The Fed has to thread the needle to keep growth subpar but still positive,” he said. “We can avoid a recession, but we definitely have an elevated risk of one.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

    The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks. The facility will open after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered into on May 16, the company said.

  • ‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. "It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President for New Shepard.

  • Down More Than 30%: 3 Top Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    Facing a weaker economy, rising interest rates, and other destabilizing market forces, investors generally have been shifting their portfolios away from growth stocks. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen by roughly 25% from the peak it hit last year, and there's a good chance your portfolio is feeling the squeeze. With that in mind, we asked a trio of Motley Fool contributors to identify which stocks they viewed as most worth pouncing on at today's prices.

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    It's almost six months into 2022 and the stock market is still struggling to recuperate. The S&P 500 index is down almost 14% year-to-date, and though it has bounced off the lows it hit just a few weeks ago, a souring economy threatens to send the index lower. Inflation is at 40-year highs, gas prices are at record levels and rising, interest rates are climbing, the housing market is weakening, and consumer confidence is slipping amid concerns about a recession.

  • Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have already signaled they expect to follow last month's half-point interest rate hike with two more in June and July. "I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

  • How To Invest: Nvidia, GOOGL Reveal 3-Step Routine For Bull And Bear Markets

    Successful stock investing starts with having rules and a routine. Learn how to invest in stocks following a simple 3-step routine.

  • Read the form email Coinbase sent to employment candidates to withdraw their job offers

    "I regret to inform you ... we have made the very difficult decision to rescind your offer of employment at Coinbase," the letter says. "As such, you will no longer be starting with us on your previously agreed start date."

  • Russian service sector shrinks again in May on weak demand - PMI

    The index's headline figure of business activity climbed to 48.5 in May from 44.5 in April, though remained below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. "The fall in output reflected weak domestic and foreign demand conditions, with total inflows of new work and new export business decreasing sharply," S&P Global said in a statement. Russia's economy is under heavy pressure following the imposition of Western sanctions in response to Moscow's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Deadly assaults on US medical workers on the rise; recent spate of attacks across nation is 'frightening trend'

    This week's shooting that left four people dead at a Tulsa medical center is an all-too-familiar scenario for health care workers across the nation.

  • Facing $27.5 million fine from DeSantis, Special Olympics drops vaccine requirement

    Special Olympics has dropped its proof of vaccination requirement for athletes competing in Orlando next week. Gov. DeSantis threatened millions in fines.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • WTF?! 1 in 8 people making $250,000+ per year have issues paying bills

    Lending Club’s latest paycheck to paycheck report shows how many high earners struggle to pay bills. Here’s the details.

  • Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

    Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization. "I'm so sorry," the nurse says to anyone who wanders in, asking about abortion. "But there's this new law."Subscribe to The

  • Corinthian move seen as pivotal point in student debt forgiveness debate

    President Biden’s decision to cancel billions in student debt for former Corinthian College students is raising pressure on the White House to offer more extensive relief. The White House has signaled it is considering eliminating up to $10,000 in student loans per borrower, and the cancellation for the former Corinthian students is being seen by progressives as a pivot…

  • High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

    A former lawmaker in Oregon who as a young woman flew a helicopter around an erupting Mount St. Helens is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Betsy Johnson, who served in both the Oregon Senate and House and who once belonged to — and then quit — both the Republican and Democratic parties, sees a path to victory with the increasing polarization of the two major parties. In California, Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento County district attorney whose office led the prosecution of the Golden State Killer, is running as an independent for state attorney general, having left the Republican Party in 2018.

  • KLM says it won't bring more passengers to Amsterdam Saturday

    KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said it would not bring any further passengers on Saturday from European destinations to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, its main hub. The airline, which had already cancelled dozens of flights to ease traffic pressure at the airport, said weather conditions and runway maintenance were preventing many aircraft from taking off and landing. "This decision should make it possible for as many passengers as possible who are stuck at Schiphol to be able to leave on Saturday and for KLM to conduct as many flights as possible on Sunday," the company said in a statement.

  • Barbara Corcoran says small business needed at beach towns: 'It's good for everybody'

    As shore towns fight inflation and labor woes, "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran is encouraging small businesses to set up shot at more local communities.

  • Are Stocks Undervalued Yet?

    Eight valuation models suggest that even after recent declines, the stock market isn’t a good value.