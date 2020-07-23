The US recorded more than 1,100 daily coronavirus deaths for the 2nd day in a row, with Southern states reporting more than 700 of them

Medical workers pushing a stretcher carrying a COVID-19 patient at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston on June 30.

The US on Wednesday recorded more than 1,100 new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day in a row.

Southern states hit records for daily new deaths on both Tuesday, with 592, and Wednesday, with 725, according to The Atlantic.

Before this week, daily coronavirus deaths in the US had not passed 1,000 since late May. Known daily new c ases have also risen to record levels in recent weeks.

The country recorded 1,165 deaths on Tuesday and 1,205 deaths on Wednesday, Worldometer reported. Reuters put Wednesday's figure at 1,101, while The Atlantic's coronavirus tracker put it at 1,126. (Different coronavirus trackers use different sources and report at different times, which often leads to a slight discrepancy in numbers.)

Alabama, California, Nevada, and Texas saw record increases in single-day coronavirus deaths, and deaths are rising in 23 states, Reuters reported.

The agency added that the hardest-hit states on Wednesday were Texas, with 197 deaths; California, with 159 deaths; Florida, with 140 deaths; and Ohio, with 106 deaths.

The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project also found that the South hit record highs for deaths on both Tuesday, with 592, and Wednesday, with 725.

—The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) July 22, 2020

It also found that California, Missouri, Oklahoma, and North Dakota all set records Wednesday for daily new cases.

The US has reported the most coronavirus cases and deaths of any country: More than 3.9 million cases have been recorded and more than 143,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths reported this week are still below the peak of deaths in April and May, when more than 2,000 deaths were reported on some days.

But known cases in the US are now significantly higher: More than 70,000 cases have been recorded on some days, compared with the peak of over 30,000 in April and May.

Deaths had long remained flat even as the number of new daily cases started to soar, but the new rise in deaths could point to a new surge.

The US death toll previously had not exceeded 1,000 since May 29.

The US ranks sixth-highest in the world for per capita deaths, Reuters reported.

