US reinstates tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

US President Joe Biden's administration will reinstate tariff exemptions on more than 350 Chinese imports, his trade office said on Wednesday, accounting for about two-thirds of waivers that had expired at the end of 2020.

News of the exemptions, which will apply retroactively from last October until the end of 2022, came after the conclusion of a public comment period that the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office announced last October.

During that phase, companies were asked to comment on whether affected goods could be sourced from countries other than China, whether product procurement had been affected by global supply chain shifts and if there was domestic capacity for manufacture of the products.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg alt=US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg>

"The focus of the evaluation will be whether, despite the first imposition of these additional duties in September 2018, the particular product remains available only from China," the USTR said at the time.

In a statement announcing the waivers, the USTR said on Wednesday that the determination had been made "after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies."

The USTR also sought input from the White House's Covid-19 response team, according to a filing in the Federal Register, suggesting efforts by the administration to minimise the trade dispute's impact on pandemic response-related supply chains.

Applying to 352 of the 549 product types up for consideration, the exclusions announced on Wednesday include consumer goods like household appliances and bicycles, manufacturing components like electric motors, and some medical equipment such as X-ray hardware.

Given that a product's availability outside of China was a key consideration in the exclusion process, reinstatement of the waivers was "clear evidence China is critical to the global supply chains that benefit American businesses and American consumers," said David Adelman, managing director at KraneShares, an asset management firm focused on China.

While an "incremental measure", Wednesday's move would be well-received in Beijing, said Adelman, a former US diplomat who served as former president Barack Obama's ambassador to Singapore.

The waivers constitute a small fraction of the total amount of goods targeted by tariffs put in place during the administration of former US President Donald Trump. They eventually expanded to cover some US$300 billion worth of imports from China - around two-thirds of all Chinese goods flowing into the US.

The Chinese government hit back with its own tariffs on US imports, covering just over 58 percent of goods with the duties.

Washington and Beijing signed a phase-one trade deal in January 2020, in which China committed to buying an additional US$200 billion worth of goods and services over 2020-21, relative to 2017's levels.

However, a report released by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in February estimated that China bought only 57 per cent of the US exports it had committed to purchase under the agreement, which was "not even enough to reach its import levels from before the trade war".

While Biden's administration has framed the exclusion process as a way to keep its trade dispute with Beijing as targeted as possible, critics contend that the scope of waivers remains too narrow.

In a letter to USTR Katherine Tai last month, a bipartisan group of 41 senators called for a full exclusion process where all goods would be eligible for consideration, charging that "the current narrow exclusion process denies many a fair shake, and instead picks winners and losers among businesses."

The senators also criticised the administration for only retroactively applying the waivers as far back as October, meaning that importers of those goods would have paid some 10 months' of tariffs from when the exclusions expired in 2020.

The process was "unnecessarily complex" for importers and represented one of the pitfalls of Washington's costly trade dispute with Beijing, said Adelman. "If you're out here many, many years later still having a confusing debate over exclusions, then shouldn't you be re-examining the basis for the tariffs to begin with?"

While the granting of waivers indicated an effort by the administration to both mitigate the economic pain for US importers and diffuse some of the pressure within the US-China relationship, Adelman said it would "take a lot more to undo some of the damage done by the Trump trade war".

