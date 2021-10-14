US rejoining UN Human Rights Council

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States has won a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council that former president Donald Trump denounced and quit, joining 17 other nations elected in uncontested votes Thursday. (Oct. 14)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories