US rejoining UN Human Rights Council

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyDonald Trump is the biggest loose cannon in the world.If Joe Biden actually ends up spending trillions of dollars to radically transform America, it will be because Trump sabotaged not one, but two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia after refusing to accept his own defeat, giving Democrats a surprise majority in both houses of Congress to go along with the White House.He could have an even bigger, and more damaging, impact on Republicans