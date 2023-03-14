US releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows

Nichola Groom
·2 min read

By Nichola Groom

(Reuters) - U.S. customs officials have released more than a third of the electronic equipment, including solar panels, detained since last year under a new law meant to weed out products made with forced labor, according to data released on Tuesday.

The release of the new data dashboard by U.S. Customs and Border Protection comes a week after Reuters reported that U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act.

The stalled imports from major Chinese panel suppliers including Trina Solar Co Ltd and Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd caused major delays in U.S. solar project development at a time when the sector is booming - a setback to the Biden administration's climate goals.

According to the data, CBP has released 552 electronics shipments worth $345 million out of a total of 1,627 industry shipments valued at $841 million that were held for examination.

While it was unknown what percentage of those shipments are solar equipment, Reuters reported last year that as of late October, CBP had detained more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment.

The UFLPA prohibits imports of products made in China's Xinjiang region, where Chinese authorities are reported to have established labor camps for ethnic Uyghur and other Muslim groups. China denies any abuses.

The law requires producers to show sourcing documentation of imported equipment back to the raw material to prove that no portion came from Xinjiang.

The electronics sector accounts for 88% of the $961 million in total shipments that have been detained under the UFLPLA since June of last year. Just 17 electronics shipments, worth $7 million, have been denied entry into the U.S. market.

Most of the electronic shipments that were subjected to reviews were imported from Malaysia and Vietnam, with far smaller amounts from Thailand and China, according to CBP.

The data also shows detainments peaked in the federal government's fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September and have steadily declined since then.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister announces creation of "naval coalition": 3 countries joined already

    Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and currently three countries have joined the naval coalition: these are Ukraine, Great Britain, and the Netherlands. Source: Reznikov, during a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Details: Reznikov noted that the meeting with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren is not accidentally taking place in Ukraine's south.

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall stands ready to fill Ukraine’s ammunition needs, pending additional EU spending

    Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, is ready to produce enough artillery ammunition to fill Ukraine’s needs – if European governments increase spending to double production capacity, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in a recent interview, as reported by Bloomberg on March 14.

  • Pentagon bid to boost funding in Pacific seen as welcome move in region amid China 'threat'

    The Pentagon's move to boost spending in the Pacific is likely to be embraced by countries in the region as they seek to push back against an increasingly assertive Beijing, analysts say. Those nations would have preferred a situation where China and the United States looked to de-escalate their rivalry but that was unlikely, according to John Bradford, a senior fellow with the maritime security programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore. "Therefore, they

  • Russia Remains India’s Main Arms Supplier But Imports Dip Sharply

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia remains India’s main source of weapons even as the nation has drastically trimmed purchases, highlighting the challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of recalibrating New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow, while its borders with both China and Pakistan remain tense. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGl

  • Top Republicans bash DeSantis for calling Ukraine war a territorial dispute: 'Obviously, he doesn't deal with foreign policy'

    DeSantis is making his position on Ukraine clear as he prepares for a possible 2024 campaign. But members of his own party are pushing back.

  • Tyson to Close Two Chicken Plants, Laying Off 1,700 Workers

    The largest U.S. chicken producer is attempting to improve its poultry business after a fall in profits.

  • Spain's Mango plans U.S. expansion after China retreat

    Spanish fashion retailer Mango is focusing on U.S. expansion after turning its back on China, Chief Executive Officer Toni Ruiz said. Mango is returning to the United States - after two previous attempts failed - offering higher-priced clothes meant for special occasions and parties. It will target states where online sales are already strong.

  • Russian occupation authorities devise plans to evacuate collaborators to Crimea

    Russian occupation authorities in the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have devised a plan to evacuate the staff of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea in an attempt to quell the panic spreading among those who collaborate with the Russian regime.

  • German military in worse shape than before Russia's invasion -official

    The German military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces said in her annual report on Tuesday. "The Bundeswehr has too little of everything, and it has even less since (Russia's invasion on) Feb. 24, 2022," Eva Hoegl, who acts as an advocate defending the rights of the troops, told reporters in Berlin. "Our troops welcome the support for Ukraine although it tears big holes (into their stocks) when howitzers, multiple rocket launchers or Leopard tanks are handed over to Kyiv," Hoegl said, demanding orders to be placed more swiftly.

  • A new Pentagon map shows how China is beefing up what a top US general calls its 'dangerous position' in the South China Sea

    Chinese forces are "rehearsing, they're exercising, they're experimenting" in the South and East China Seas, the head of US Army Pacific says.

  • Russia targeting Ukrainian air defense systems, says Mykolaiv governor

    Russia is most likely launching anti-radar missiles at Ukraine now, Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram on March 14.

  • China's Belt and Road Initiative to pursue 'small but beautiful' projects as strategy turns 10

    China is likely to work on smaller, less risky and more profitable trade-linked infrastructure projects overseas in the coming years after a number of larger ones under the Belt and Road Initiative encountered financial problems that drew international attention, analysts say. This matches what Chinese officials and state media began calling "small but beautiful" additions to the globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in 2021, the analysts said, with the projects possibly led by smaller state-r

  • Russian Forces Are Pounding Towns and Villages in Southern Kherson Region

    KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which marks the front line between the warring sides in the southern Kherson region, pounding the area with more than 400 shells fired from tanks and artillery while also dropping explosives from drones, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. The attacks may be a sign that Russia is trying to interfere with preparations for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, which senior Ukrainian mili

  • Kyiv authorities to remove some checkpoints and fill in some trenches in the city

    Kyiv city authorities and the military have decided to improve the system of engineering barriers in the capital, with some checkpoints being removed, others being put into "sleep" mode, and some will be upgraded and strengthened.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • New Silicon Valley Bank CEO Asks Customers to  Come Back

    The new chief executive of the new Silicon Valley Bank, Tim Mayopoulos, asked its customers to keep their deposits with the new company, which is called Silicon Valley Bridge Bank NA. "The number one thing you can do to support the future of this institution is to help us rebuild our deposit base, both by leaving deposits with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferring back deposits that left over the last several days," he wrote. Mayopoulos, a former CEO of Fannie Mae, was appointed the bank's new CEO on March 13.

  • Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

    In recent days, residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have been reporting unidentified drones, most of which have been circling over their homes, and one of which was near an oil refinery. Source: Russian local Telegram channel Baza Details: The first suspicious UAV was reportedly spotted on 10 March over the village of Rogovo near Moscow.

  • Little relief for US consumers as sticky rents keep inflation elevated

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as Americans faced persistently higher costs for rents, posing a dilemma for the Federal Reserve, whose fight against inflation has been complicated by the collapse of two regional banks. Economists disagreed on whether the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed underlying consumer prices rising by the most in five months, would compel the Fed to prioritize bringing inflation under control or focus on financial markets stability. "The Fed is going to have to pick its poison, tolerate some inflation for a bit to see if its current series of rate hikes takes hold and pause or keep hiking and deal with the financial instability caused by their own policy decisions," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Binance stops withdrawls and transaction services in the U.K.

    The move follows other UK banks like HSBC and Nationwide recently limiting clients' interactions with crypto