US renews Palestinian ties with a tight focus: Helping people

Taylor Luck
·7 min read

The crowded Baqaa refugee camp north of Amman, Jordan, home to more than 100,000 residents, is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the world.

Which is why, nearly three years after the Trump administration abruptly ended seven decades of U.S. financial assistance to Palestinians – part of a pressure campaign to coerce Palestinian leadership to accept its proposed “peace plan” – the State Department chose Baqaa for the ceremonial resumption this week of U.S. humanitarian relief.

One piece of that renewed assistance is $150 million in funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, to support its health, education, and housing for Palestinian refugees across the region.

For Palestinians like Faris Haj Hamad, a resident of the Qadura refugee camp in the West Bank, it’s a step that has an immediate impact on their lives.

When Mr. Hamad lost his job as a waiter last year, as COVID-19 battered his home, he had one last lifeline and concern: U.N. health services.

“We don’t have good clinics anymore, and we don’t have any other options,” says Mr. Hamad. “We need these American funds to get relief.”

While peace processes and grand declarations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were once expected of American presidents, the Biden administration currently has more modest aims – to “do no harm” in a dispute in which the paths to political progress are currently closed. Instead, it is focusing on humanitarian goals.

After three years of severed ties and strained relations, the United States and the Palestinians are reuniting on an immediate, more tangible issue: improving lives.

Yet along with the injection of much-needed relief, Palestinians hope Washington’s reengagement creates a future opening to relaunch peace talks when conditions are ripe.

Although the Palestinians have not reopened their diplomatic office in Washington, closed in 2018 by the Trump administration, contacts between the new U.S. administration and Palestinian officials have been underway since January. They are the first talks between Washington and Ramallah in more than two years, and much needs to be done to restore the Palestinians’ trust.

In its first overture to the Palestinians, the Biden administration last week announced $235 million in financial assistance, including $75 million in development aid, $10 million to the Palestinian Authority to help combat COVID-19, and the $150 million to UNRWA.

The most urgent funds are to UNRWA, which has struggled since President Donald Trump cut nearly $300 million in annual American support for its services to 5.75 million registered Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

“U.S. interests and values”

Traditionally, America was the largest donor to the agency as part of a recognized collective responsibility until a just and enduring solution to the conflict is reached.

“U.S. foreign assistance for the Palestinian people serves important U.S. interests and values,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the resumption of aid, noting the “critical relief to those in great need.”

Rather than speaking of a peace process, Secretary Blinken has, in a previous phone call with the Israeli foreign minister, expressed “the administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy.”

It is a policy aimed at lessening hardships until “both sides take steps that create a better environment in which actual negotiations take place.”

And it is a message that is resonating with many beleaguered Palestinians – for now.

Fares Arouri, an economist in Ramallah, describes the resumption in U.S. aid as a welcome return to Obama-era policies and a “highly needed” boost to stabilize UNRWA services that also opens up room for dialogue between Palestinians and Americans that was closed under Mr. Trump.

“We see the resumption of U.S. support to UNRWA as in line with the administration’s foreign policy outlook, which focuses on openness and dialogue with all parties, with little deviation from the Obama and Clinton-era policies,” he says.

And Ahmed Abu Holy, PLO commissioner for refugee affairs, while noting that the renewed U.S. aid would help UNRWA resume its “vital humanitarian role” during the pandemic, says the move “shows that the U.S. is beginning to reassert its role in the region.”

Mr. Abu Holy also cites “positive and promising” conversations with Richard Albright, the U.S. assistant secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

Far from a peace process

Yet the resumption of funding, State Department officials admit and observers caution, is a long way off from another U.S.-led peace process.

“I don’t think this move is enough to generate political progress towards a settlement. That would require a much heavier political lift and a major amount of political capital I am not sure the Biden administration is willing to invest,” says Khaled Elgindy, director of the Washington-based Middle East Institute’s Program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli Affairs.

The administration is “doing the absolute bare minimum needed to be seen as credible and to undo the most damaging aspects of the previous administration’s policies by restoring aid to UNRWA,” he says.

Nevertheless, he allows, the moves are “enough to begin the process of reestablishing bilateral ties with the Palestinians on some levels, and the Palestinian leadership have been very positive about the Biden administration.”

Yet while the leadership and beleaguered Palestinians welcome the return of aid, perceptions of the U.S. and of American policy among Palestinians are slow to shift, if at all. Many say the U.S. retains a one-sided approach favoring Israel that they believe was laid bare by the Trump administration.

In a March 14-19 poll by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, a majority of Palestinians surveyed, 50.7%, said they did not expect U.S. policy on the Mideast conflict to be “more balanced” under Mr. Biden than it was under Mr. Trump, compared with 42.3% who said they did.

And in the same poll, by 47.8% to 43.6%, a plurality said they would not return to a U.S.-led peace process with Israel.

Much-needed relief

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster visited the beleaguered UNRWA health center at the Baqaa refugee camp in Jordan. There to launch the renewed U.S. aid, he appeared in a show of solidarity with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

In a testament to the centrality of U.S. assistance for UNRWA operations, a plaque bearing Ambassador Wooster’s name hangs at the health center commemorating a 2016 expansion, one of the last major U.S.-funded projects in the camp before Mr. Trump cut aid.

Today, the challenges confronting clinic administrators are significant. While creative bookkeeping kept this and 142 other health centers open after the U.S. withdrew funding in 2018, the budget cuts and then the pandemic placed an added burden on the clinic’s staff of 42.

Neonatal mortality and chronic diseases are on the rise among camp residents, staff say. Medical staff and Mr. Lazzarini admit they cannot afford staff members getting sick. Last week a physician at the Baqaa health center died of complications from COVID-19.

“We are front-line workers, and we should have more staff to lessen our hours and contact with patients, but there simply hasn’t been the funds,” says Dr. Khalil Abu Naqeera, the health center director.

“For the American government to show this amount of care and visit us, it obviously presents a more positive image of the U.S. than previous years. We are happy with the American funding. But we hope it lasts,” he says.

“To have a country like the United States backing you, it gives us a sense of relief, a morale boost,” says Osama Hajj-Ali, who heads the center’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“At the end of the day, it makes you feel that a strong state has your back.”

Yet many Palestinians also express wariness of what they worry is a politicization of humanitarian aid and a lack of political support.

“What is to stop the next president from suddenly cutting off our aid and pressuring us all over again?” asks Mohammed Ali, a Baqaa camp resident. “Why should our lives be a political issue?”

“When the U.S. bailed out on UNRWA, it cut services,” says Hussein Elayyan, a local official at the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah. “We will not dance and celebrate their decision to give us money again.

“If America supports UNRWA, we will not say no,” he says. “But this is humanitarian aid. ... It is not political.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish, Greek foreign ministers trade accusations at news conference

    The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece clashed openly on Thursday at a joint news conference in Ankara that began with hopes of improved relations but quickly descended into acrimonious accusations from both sides. Seeking to ease months of tensions over territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the first visit by either side since their navies came close to fighting last year. However an initially cordial atmosphere at a media appearance following the meetings turned sour as Dendias said violations of Greek sovereignty would be met by sanctions and Cavusoglu rejected his comments as "unacceptable".

  • EU post-Brexit imports from UK halve in Jan-Feb, trade surplus rises

    The European Union's imports from Britain almost halved in the first two months of the year following the UK exit from the EU single market, data showed on Friday, and the 27-nation bloc's trade surplus with Britain rose as exports fell by less. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said EU imports from Britain dropped 47.0% year-on-year in January-February to 16.6 billion euros ($19.9 billion) while exports to the United Kingdom declined only 20.2% to 39.8 billion euros. As a result, the EU's trade surplus with Britain rose to 23.2 billion euros in the first two months after Britain's Brexit transition period expired from 18.6 billion euros in the same period of 2020, when London still enjoyed unfettered access to the EU's single market.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • Ruling in doping case to keep world's fastest sprinter out of Tokyo Olympics

    Facing a two-year ban for missed drug tests, top U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman sees his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport fall short.

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • AOC calls SALT deduction a 'gift to billionaires,' opposes effort to hold up infrastructure bill

    Some Democrats argue capping the deduction for state and local taxes hurts blue states; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it mostly hurts the rich.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • ‘In the Earth’ Is the First Must-See COVID Horror Movie

    NeonNature can be neither opposed nor fled in In the Earth, which—following last year’s misbegotten Rebecca, that never fit his gonzo sensibilities—returns writer/director Ben Wheatley to the hallucinatory strobe-lit horror insanity of his 2014 gem A Field in England. A stripped-down genre affair shot during quarantine and infused with deeply rooted pandemic fears, it’s a phantasmagoric folky freak-out that, like a pestilence, gets under one’s skin, where it festers and infects with unnerving potency. Perched on the razor-thin boundary between lucidity and madness, it gnaws at the nerves and bludgeons the senses until submission—to humanity’s helplessness in the face of the ancient world’s elemental power—is the only recourse.Produced in fifteen days in August 2020, In the Earth (now playing) is not only a companion piece to Wheatley’s A Field in England—a mushroom-fueled psychotronic nightmare par excellence—but also to Alex Garland’s Annihilation, sharing a narrative focus on scientists venturing into a toxic heart of darkness, where they find brutal violence and trippy 2001-style lunacy. The primary subject of Wheatley’s latest is Martin Lowery (Joel Fry), an unassuming researcher who arrives at a remote English facility where pandemic protocols are the order of the day. No one explicitly identifies the disease that everyone is afraid of, but in drips and drabs, the film reveals that it’s extremely deadly, and that it’s ravaged the country (and planet), including the city where Martin’s elderly parents reside.‘Honeydew’ Is a Deranged Vegan Horror Movie Starring Steven Spielberg’s SonAt this outpost, a country home retrofitted for medical purposes, Martin meets Alma (Ellora Torchia), a park ranger who’s been assigned to accompany him into the dense forest to rendezvous with his former colleague Dr. Olivia Wendle (Hayley Squires), who’s carrying out unspecified tests in the middle of nowhere. Before embarking on their two-day hike to Olivia, Martin spies a painting (and related kids’ drawings) of a fabled pagan spirit of the woods known as Parnag Fegg that captured locals’ imaginations in the 1970s after some children went missing in the area. It’s no great leap to assume that this myth is somehow related to the film’s opening sight of a towering stone slab with a hole in it (think a more earthen variation of 2001’s alien monolith). Yet at least initially, Martin shrugs off this tall tale, his attention less on campfire stories about monsters than on a practical mission that involves doing outdoors-y things he’s not very skilled in, like building a tent.Things quickly take a harrowing turn. First, the duo come upon an abandoned tent strewn with toys and a book about a witch, suggesting that a family has been hanging out in this forbidden zone. Then, they’re viciously beaten in their own tent by an unseen assailant. Shortly thereafter, they come upon Zach (Reece Shearsmith), a reclusive outdoorsman who offers them assistance—including shoes, since theirs were pilfered by their attacker—back at his surprisingly sizable makeshift home, replete with its own disinfection station. Zach is a sketchy hermit, but since they’re in desperate straits, and Martin is also suffering from a giant gash in his foot, the pair accept his assistance—which, wouldn’t you know, turns out to be an unwise idea.Referring to Parnag Fegg, Alma states, “I think the forest is like something that you can sense, so it makes sense that they should give that fear a face.” Later, she tells Martin she believes people will soon forget about their pandemic ordeal and go back to their prior ways, implying that mankind is incapable of truly respecting, or coming to grips with, nature’s awesome and terrifying might. In this hostile environment, amateur shutterbug Zach opines that “photography is like magic, really. But then, so is all technology when you don’t know how it works.” The supernatural quality of the unknown is everywhere in In the Earth, and Wheatley uses canted compositions in which his characters are dwarfed by their lush, misty surroundings to conjure an atmosphere of the mysterious, primal world devouring these interlopers, consuming and reintegrating them back into its fertile soil.The director’s dreamy aesthetics are amplified by a soundscape of menacing electronic noises, heavy breathing, and unnatural bird calls, creating the impression that this milieu is not simply alive but sentient. The interconnectedness of everything soon becomes a pressing concern for Martin and Alma, including with regards to Zach—whom they must escape, because he’s up to some wild stuff—and Olivia, who’s trying to commune with the primeval stone slab that she believes is the embodiment of Parnag Fegg, and the hub of the country’s ecological bio-network. To do this, she employs methods that are at once technological and ritualistic—a marriage of the rational and irrational that soon defines In the Earth, and also channels The Shining and the filmmaker’s Kill List as it spirals down, down, down into an abyss of schizoid craziness.Wheatley’s suspenseful visuals alternate between spying Martin and Alma at a remove and engulfed by tangled branches and heavy foliage; close-up views of flapping-skin wounds that gush blood and are stitched up with makeshift sutures; and kaleidoscopic montages of blooming flower petals, smoke tendrils, sunlit-dappled tree tops, smashing rocks, pouring rain, crawling bugs, and other unsettling images. The ethereal and corporeal are intertwined here, portending doom. No concrete explanation for what’s going on is provided; shrewdly, In the Earth’s rare bouts of exposition are handled so quickly that specifics are deliberately hard to discern. What is clear, however, is that man holds little sway over nature (and its old gods), and any attempt by the former to comprehend the latter is an endeavor destined to confound, if not drive one out of their ever-loving mind.In its bewildering final moments, the film delivers the head-spinning payoff promised by its preceding passages. In the Earth doesn’t make complete sense because it’s a movie about incomprehensibility. Tapping into our ongoing COVID anxieties of corruption and ruin, it’s a sinister vision of nature protecting itself through biologically and psychologically viral defense mechanisms—and of the futility of trying to change, fight, reason with or even fathom such unstoppable forces.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Rep. Tom Cotton: Russia bounty intel 'selectively leaked' to help Biden campaign

    U.S. intelligence backpedaled on reports of Russia placing bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers; reaction and analysis from Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Free food and tickets: How China's trying to boost lagging vaccination rates

    While China pushes a complacent population toward vaccination, a health official's suggestion to mix vaccines broaches sensitive political territory.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Exclusive: Ukrainian president warns Russian build-up 'threatens entire democratic order'

    Ukraine must be allowed to join Nato, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Telegraph on Friday as he warned that Russia’s military build-up on his country’s borders “threatens the entire democratic order”. Mr Zelenskiy reiterated his country's longstanding call for Nato membership in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph hours before travelling to Paris for talks with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. He backed Joe Biden’s call for a bilateral summit with Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis, warning that it was a test of “Europe and the West as a whole”. “It is only Ukraine's accession to Nato that can guarantee security and peace in the long run,” he said. “This is a conflict which will decide whether the true democratic order will be preserved, whether the principle of the inviolability of borders will work, and whether there will be freedom of nations in choosing their own destiny.” The intervention comes amid growing international concern at Russian troop concentrations near the Ukrainian border. According to Mr Zelenskiy, there are now at least 40,000 Russian troops deployed in Crimea and another 40,000 in regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.