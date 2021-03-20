Spring break, no masks and cinemas: US reopening faster than UK despite lagging in vaccination race

Nick Allen
·3 min read
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break - MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA&#xa0;/REUTERS
The US is rapidly casting off Covid restrictions despite trailing the UK in its race to vaccinate their population.

As the UK remains in tight lockdown, wide swathes of America are now almost back to business as usual. Texas is "open 100 per cent" according to its governor, who has also done away with any requirement to wear a mask.

In Florida this weekend thousands of students packed on to beaches during Spring Break, while families poured into Disney World.

California, one of the most restrictive states during the pandemic, this week allowed restaurants to open for indoor dining, and permitted gyms and cinemas to operate with limited capacity.

On Friday, Joe Biden celebrated reaching his goal of having 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days. The target was surpassed six weeks early.

But the US still lags behind the UK in rolling out vaccines.

The UK has administered about 41 vaccine doses per 100 people. The US effort stands at 35 per 100 people. Both are in the top five nations on this metric.

Around 60,000 coronavirus cases, and over 1,000 deaths, are still being recorded in the US.

The UK totals are less than 6,000 cases and around 100 deaths daily, around one tenth of the US levels.

However, the UK remains glued in lockdown. Schools returned on March 8, but not until March 29 will up to six people be allowed to meet outdoors.

Only by April 12 will hairdressers and gyms open, along with pubs for outdoor use.

Such restrictions are already unrecognisable in the US.

In Florida holidaymakers are arriving from around the country.

Last weekend police made over 100 arrests in Miami Beach for usual pre-pandemic incidents like drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

In one incident there was chaos when a person in the middle of a large crowd began throwing money in the air.

Jennifer Sugarman, chamber of commerce chief executive in the holiday town of Cocoa Beach, said: "We're seeing a lot more of that split decision, get in the car, drive to the beach."

Last year, California was the first US state to impose a shelter-in-place lockdown, but it is now reopening apace.

Gavin Newsom, the Democrat governor, said: "We’re going to see even more movement next week, more energy, more optimism about our state and its future."

California has administered 13 million vaccine doses, the most of any US state.

But with a population of 40 million it still lags behind the UK, which has administered 28 million doses to a population of 67 million.

In Texas, America's second biggest state by population with nearly 30 million people, only six million vaccine doses have been administered.

But all businesses have been allowed to open fully since March 10. No masks need to be worn in shops, restaurants and bars.

When the baseball season starts next month the Texas Rangers stadium will be filled to its capacity of 40,518.

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor, said "Covid-19 has not disappeared" but had reduced to a level where state-imposed restrictions were "no longer needed".

It was up to individuals to now take "personal responsibility," he said.

So far about 12.3 per cent of the entire US population has been fully vaccinated.

Reopening has been hastened partly because, unlike other countries, the US has no issues with vaccine supply.

It expects to have enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May.

Some scientists have warned that the reopening is going too quickly.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said she is "really worried" about how quickly some states are lifting restrictions and that "we are not there yet."

