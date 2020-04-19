US reopening: What states are relaxing social distancing restrictions and moving away from lockdowns?

Various social distancing orders across the United States have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, but states are feeling increasing pressure from protesters and at times the White House to begin relaxing restrictions. Now, some are outlining their plans to do so.

President Donald Trump, who on April 16 announced guidelines for states to start opening their economies, has cited a handful of examples of states taking steps toward a "safe, gradual and phased opening," including Texas, Vermont and Ohio. He is pushing to relax the U.S. lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

Several states have announced plans to coordinate their response with neighbors: California is moving forward in coordination with Washington and Oregon; governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island have announced plans to form a joint task force.

Some local restrictions have already been lifted. On April 17, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave some municipalities the green light to reopen some beaches with restricted hours and only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing. In Jacksonville, people enthusiastically flocked to beaches when they reopened, drawing criticism on social media. On April 18, DeSantis said schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Here is a running list of states making moves to roll back social distancing regulations:

Idaho and North Dakota

Trump said on April 18 that along with Ohio, Idaho and North Dakota had "advised nonessential businesses to prepare for a phased reopening starting May 1."

Montana

Trump said on April 18 that Montana will "begin lifting restrictions" on April 24.

New York

On April 18, New York joined the states of Connecticut and New Jersey in opening up their marinas, boatyards and boat launches for recreational use.

The state also has updated its guidance for golf courses, opening the door for public and private courses to open, so long as almost all direct employees are not on premises. Golfers will have to walk the course and carry their own bags without a motorized cart, according to Dani Lever, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's communications director.

Ohio

On May 1, the state is going to start implementing a "gradual" plan to get the state back open, Gov. Mike DeWine said on April 16.

DeWine said the plan – still being finalized with business leaders and advisers – is to reopen gradually. It will start with businesses that are able to incorporate social distancing, cleaning protocols and other measures to reduce spread of the virus.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced executive orders on April 17 that will ease some of the restrictions on retail stores and parks, but he said all schools, public and private, will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Abbott said all stores in Texas will be able to operate retail-to-go beginning April 24, in which they can deliver items to customer’s cars, homes or other locations. State parks were to be reopened on April 20.

Vermont

On April 17, Gov. Phil Scott announced plans to reopen some businesses – under restrictions – on April 20. Farmers markets can reopen in limited capacities starting May 1.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus reopening US: What states are not on lockdown?