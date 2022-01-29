US Rep. Cheri Bustos crosses Zamboni driver off her list of job shadows at Rockford's BMO

Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
·2 min read
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos drives a Zamboni Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. ASM Global operations manager Terry Johnson goes along on the ride.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos drives a Zamboni Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. ASM Global operations manager Terry Johnson goes along on the ride.

ROCKFORD — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos climbed aboard a Zamboni Friday and cleaned the surface of the rink at the BMO Harris Bank Center following an IceHogs practice.

The media event was the latest in a series of what the Congresswoman dubbed Cheri on Shift, which involves Bustos’ job shadowing working men and women in her district.

“I can tell you it’s hard to compete with driving a Zamboni,” Bustos said while clad in a bright red IceHogs sweater. “This was a lot of fun.”

Who's running?: Open seat in Congress brings Illinois Dems 'out of the woodwork'

Bustos, D-East Moline, took a crash course in Zamboni driving from Terry Johnson, operations manager of ASM Global, which manages the BMO Harris Bank Center.

“She did great,” Johnson said.

Bustos has taken on more than 100 different jobs as part of the Cheri on Shift program, performing such tasks as pouring hot steel and changing bulbs in streetlights while in a cherry picker forklift.

“The reason I like to job shadow people to see what they do for a living is you just realize at the end of the day how hard people work,” Bustos said. “I just have a great appreciation for what people do for a living.”

ASM Global operations manager Terry Johnson shows U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos the different features of the Zamboni Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.
ASM Global operations manager Terry Johnson shows U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos the different features of the Zamboni Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

Bustos is serving her fifth and final term as a representative from Illinois’ 17th district. She has not yet decided what comes next but driving a Zamboni is apparently not an option.

21st Century Heartland Tour: 'We can still do big things'

“I would not want to do this all by myself,” she said. “The value of this (Zamboni) is over $100,000 so it’s like driving a Ferrari or a Porsche on the ice. So, you don’t want to mess up. So, luckily, no crashes. I think we did a pretty good job, and I had a great instructor.”

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: US Rep. Cheri Bustos drives Zamboni in 'Cheri on Shift' series

