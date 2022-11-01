US Rep. ‘Chuy’ Garcia takes steps toward run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took two key steps toward announcing a campaign for Chicago mayor this week, amending his campaign committee to support a City Hall run and filing an economic disclosure statement as he continues weighing a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The moves come after Garcia, D-Ill., conducted a poll that shows him beating Lightfoot, whose candidacy he supported in 2019.

If Garcia gets into the race, his high name recognition and long record as a progressive could create significant hurdles for other candidates, but it’s not clear whether all the progressive unions that supported him in his 2015 bid for mayor would back him again over other alternatives. Garcia would also need to find ways to appeal to Black voters.

The powerful Chicago Teachers Union has already thrown its support to Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

For months, Garcia has openly flirted with the possibility of running for mayor again after pushing Rahm Emanuel into the city’s first runoff in 2015. Now Garcia has filed an amended campaign committee so he can legally raise funds for a mayoral run, and there are volunteers collecting signatures to get him on the ballot.

Since winning a congressional seat in 2018, Garcia has grown his political power far beyond his Southwest Side base. The longtime progressive politician showed a practical side in recent years by building close ties with now-indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, which helped expand Garcia’s influence, and his endorsement has been sought after by candidates all across the city.

Garcia considered running for mayor in 2019 but ultimately decided against a bid. He helped Lightfoot become mayor that year by endorsing her in the runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, whose leadership team he served on while on the county board.

Wrigleyville Alderman Tom Tunney is also weighing a bid.

Aside from Johnson, the race includes Lightfoot, Alderman Sophia King, activist Ja’Mal Green, Alderman Roderick Sawyer, former CPS chief Paul Vallas, state Rep. Kambium “Kam” Buckner, Alderman Raymond Lopez and businessman Willie Wilson.

