Rep. Greg Steube spent night in ICU after 25-foot fall off ladder; injuries 'not life threatening'

Greg Steube (R-Dist. 17)

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized Thursday in a Florida intensive care unit after suffering serious injuries during an accident at his home, his office said.

Steube, R-Fla., "sustained several injuries" after falling some 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota Wednesday afternoon.

"The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office tweeted Thursday morning. "He is making progress and in good spirits."

His office tweeted Steube and his family are grateful to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him.

"We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation," the tweet continued.

Live updates: Biden to visit storm-ravaged California as questions swirl on classified documents

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube holds Huckleberry Finn, a 10-month-old beagle puppy rescued from Envigo, a controversial government breeding facility. Pictured with Steube is his wife, Jennifer Steube, who is the board president of the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Steube, a Republican, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Steube has been known for being a staunch second-amendment advocate.

Last year, he pulled out multiple handguns at his home during a House Judiciary Committee hearing aimed at curbing mass shootings. The Republican congressman appeared by video conference from his Florida home, arguing that Democrats are trying to strip Americans' constitutional right to bear arms by restricting the ammunition they use.

Contributing: Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congressman Greg Steube of Florida hospitalized after accident